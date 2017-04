A Huge Trove of Patient Data Leaks, Thanks To Telemarketers' Bad Security

"A trove of records containing personal and health information on close to a million people was exposed after a former developer working at a telemarketing company uploaded a backup of its database to the internet," writes ZDNet. An anonymous reader quotes their report:The database apparently lingered online for years in an AWS instance until it was discovered two weeks ago in search results from Shodan by a Twitter user calling himself Flash Gordon . Databreaches.net, which investigated the breach with ZDNet, believes this as a teachable moment . "Before you give your personal or health insurance information to telemarketers or firms that call to offer you supplies for diabetes or back pain or other conditions, think twice."