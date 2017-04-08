Should The FBI Have Arrested 'The Hacker Who Hacked No One'? (thedailybeast.com) 39
Last week The Daily Beast ran an article about the FBI's arrest of "the hacker who hacked no one." In December they'd arrested 26-year-old Taylor Huddleston, "the author of a remote administration tool, or RAT, called NanoCore that happens to be popular with hackers." It's been "linked to intrusions in at least 10 countries," reported Kevin Poulsen, but "as Huddleston sees it, he's a victim himself -- hackers have been pirating his program for years and using it to commit crimes."Mark Rumold, senior staff attorney at the EFF, tells Krebs "I don't read the government's complaint as making the case that selling some type of RAT is illegal, and if that were the case I think we would be very interested in this." Also skeptical is Allison Nixon, director of security research for New York City-based security firm Flashpoint. "Huddleston can claim the DRM is to prevent cybercrime, but realistically speaking the DRM is part of the payment system -- to prevent people from pirating the software or initiating a Paypal chargeback." Krebs writes:
The article quotes Huddleston's lawyer, as well as a Cornell law professor who warns of the "chilling effect" of its implications on programmers. But it also says security experts who examined the software are "inherently skeptical" of Huddleston's claim that the software was intended for legal use, since that's "a common claim amongst RAT authors." Security researcher Brian Krebs also sees "a more complex and nuanced picture" after "a closer look at the government's side of the story -- as well as public postings left behind by the accused and his alleged accomplices."
Nixon, a researcher who has spent countless hours profiling hackers and activities on Hackforums, said selling the NanoCore RAT on Hackforums and simultaneously scolding people for using it to illegally spy on people "could at best be seen as the actions of the most naive software developer on the Earth. In the greater context of his role as the money man for Limitless Keylogger, it does raise questions about how sincere his anti-cybercrime stance really is."
And of course, the FBI's complaint also notes that the software was promoted on HackForums.net. The Daily Beast says Huddleston eventually realized "it was a terrible place to launch a legitimate remote administration tool. There aren't a lot of corporate procurement officers on HackForums," adding that at first Huddleston handed off the business, "while continuing to develop the code as an 'advisor' in exchange for 60 percent of every sale."
Slashdot reader Highdude702 believes Huddleston's arrest "is an outrage, and is a push too far, also in the wrong direction," calling it "the story of a script kiddie gone big time...arrested for being an accomplice to a crime committed by people he had never met, let alone knew well enough to commit crimes with."
"I didn't murder someone" is a very commonly used claim among those who don't murder people. Would that "raise skepticism" and make one a target for a murder investigation? I don't think so. This is a chilling-effect arrest. They know this guy didn't hack someone, they're just trying to make the tool-makers lives harder because the tools can be used for no good.
Exactly. It exposes known vulnerabilities (at least to the author). Shutting these people down is just another form of security through obscurity.
Do you arrest Glock cause someone was murdered with one of the pistols they made? What about Louisville Slugger cause someone was beaten with one of their baseball bats? How about Ford cause one of their cars was used to run someone down? Arresting the creator of a tool because of how it is being misused by others is highly questionable in any circumstance. I think most of the civilised world would agree that the responsibility for the use of such a tool in all the listed cases is on the person who used it
Well.. as outrageous as the OP makes it sounds, you actually don't need to "hack" someone to break the law.
There are lots of laws out there. For starters, trafficking in software or devices which circumvent security measures is often illegal. "Using" said device isn't necessary to run afoul of the law.
The DMCA has strong anti-circumvention language for example. Other countries have similar laws.
That doesn't make it immoral. This is a case of opportunists making use of bad laws they likely lobbied for.
I will put it upon you to read this [wikipedia.org] before reacting so hastily.
I'm not sure it matters. Such arguments are made quite a bit these days and deserve critical responses, if not for the benefit of the troll who likely knows better, then for those who read his comments.
I'm not sure it matters. Such arguments are made quite a bit these days and deserve critical responses, if not for the benefit of the troll who likely knows better, then for those who read his comments.
Be honest now - did you really think AC was trolling, rather than simply using sarcasm to make his point? Or did you just type so fast that your comment outpaced that whooshing sound?
I would be happy if he went to jail ONLY IF executives of arms manufacturing also went to jail for killing people. Otherwise hacking tools do not hack, it is people that hack.
...everytime the media kneejerkingly supports the bad guys!
.On or about November 21,2013, HUDDLESTON caused an activation email to be sent to a customer who had purchased the Limitless key logger, knowing that individual intended to use the Limitless key logger for the purpose of committing unlawful and unauthorized computer intrusions. 'The email contained the license serial code and instructions for how to download and activate the keylogger.
Guy is toast and rightly so.
And if your keylog session lasts for more than four hours seek immediate help from a legal professional?
This 'blame chain game' inevitably leads to unchecked witch hunting. Do we blame Toyota for bank robberies when one of their cars are used? No. Do we blame Intel when one of their cpus is used in a 'hacking' crime? No. This is no different.
It's a sad day when this kind of thing has to be explained to someone who reads a site like slashdot.
Stop embarrassing yourself and read the comment I replied to. RAT is not a bomb.
Are gun manufacturers held responsible for deaths caused by their products ? I guess you know the answer now
Gun manufacturers are not guilty of the same crime as this person: the crime of not being wealthy.
