Google Accused of 'Extreme' Gender Pay Discrimination By US Labor Department (theguardian.com) 17
The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing Google of discriminating against its female employees and violating federal employment laws with its salaries for women. "We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce," Janette Wipper, a Department of Labor regional director, testified in court in San Francisco on Friday. The Guardian reports: Google strongly denied the accusations of inequities, claiming it did not have a gender pay gap. The allegations emerged at a hearing in federal court as part of a lawsuit the DoL filed against Google in January, seeking to compel the company to provide salary data and documents to the government. Google is a federal contractor, which means it is required to allow the DoL to inspect and copy records and information about its its compliance with equal opportunity laws. Last year, the department's office of federal contract compliance programs requested job and salary history for Google employees, along with names and contact information, as part of the compliance review. Google, however, repeatedly refused to hand over the data, which was a violation of its contractual obligations with the federal government, according to the DoL's lawsuit. Labor officials detailed the government's discrimination claims against Google at the Friday hearing while making the case for why the company should be forced to comply with the DoL's requests for documents. Wipper said the department found pay disparities in a 2015 snapshot of salaries and said officials needed earlier compensation data to evaluate the root of the problem and needed to be able to confidentially interview employees.
ATTN: Potential New Hires (Score:2)
No need to specify your gender...
Re: (Score:2)
You can Google average salary info for the type of position you are looking for. No need to specify your gender...
If its average then about half the current employees are below it. And why would an applicant think they are going to start above average, above half the current employees at Google, employees who have had reviews, raises, etc? Ask for average and you price yourself out of a job possibly, regardless of whether you are male or female.
Re: (Score:2)
No need to specify your gender...
> Implying Google hasn't already figured out the gender of the user from their normal data-mining.
Top kek.
Cannibalism (Score:1, Insightful)
The allegations emerged at a hearing in federal court as part of a lawsuit the DoL filed against Google in January
The left is eating their own! Keep going, and we may yet find a Constitutional Republic under the bodies.
There must be a mistake ... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I see, you think it is 'evil' what Google is doing. I think it is evil what the government is doing, attacking businesses on any of it at all.
The collectivists need to leave the productive people alone or the productive people will leave the collectivists alone.
It is insane that businesses in USA even dare to hire any of the protected classes of people. Of-course if Google didn't have any women working there they would also face lawsuits. The only way for Google in this case to avoid lawsuits would have
Why is longevity in the workforce never discussed? (Score:5, Insightful)
I get that depending on how you slice and dice the numbers there is anywhere from no pay gap to a full blown social crisis.
However, what I don't get is that while there is always ample representation of gender, race, and ethnicity, there never seems to be anything discussed about longevity in the workforce. Let me explain. If a man starts working right out of college and works continuously to the age of 50 he will have achieved a certain salary, depending upon his career and other factors. If a woman were to do the same I would expect that they would achieve to a comparable level. The same goes for minorities, both men and women. However, if a woman drops out of the fast lane at age 25 or 27 for 2 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, etc., to raise a family (by that I mean either stops working, goes part time, or chooses a different full-time job specifically for the added flexibility or other family-friendly benefits), then at age 50 she simply will not have the same level of experience.
Every time that I hear the gender pay gap brought up I have to wonder if the numbers being analyzed account for that situation. Now, some people advocate making it illegal to be stay at home mom. I don't think that is the right solution. Perhaps we need to encourage fathers to spend more time with their families and less time working.
Either way, boiling it down to a single number: 1) doesn't tell the whole story; and 2) does a disservice to those women who have made a conscious choice to prioritize family above work. My mother did that and I am very happy that she did.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I've wondered the same thing. I've seen several studies that show that that accounts for some of the gap, but by no means all of it. Another related factor is that women often need more flexible work hours to manage families, which impacts pay in many fields. Still, even after accounting for factors like that, women earn less than men.
comply or pay (Score:1)
The cost for this to "go away", will be more behinds the scenes compliance to government information requests.
Performance-based pay is sexist? (Score:2)
Mostly based on the book Work Rules! (though I've read a bunch of google-related books recently, most recently Dogfight about the smartphone war), I think this may actually reflect the extreme pay differentials based on results, where the best results are biased in favor of aggressive males (driven by all that testosterone). There could be at least three possible mechanisms: (1) Pure aggressive competitiveness producing the results, (2) Greater aggressiveness in claiming credit for the results, and (3)