Google Accused of 'Extreme' Gender Pay Discrimination By US Labor Department (theguardian.com) 49
The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing Google of discriminating against its female employees and violating federal employment laws with its salaries for women. "We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce," Janette Wipper, a Department of Labor regional director, testified in court in San Francisco on Friday. The Guardian reports: Google strongly denied the accusations of inequities, claiming it did not have a gender pay gap. The allegations emerged at a hearing in federal court as part of a lawsuit the DoL filed against Google in January, seeking to compel the company to provide salary data and documents to the government. Google is a federal contractor, which means it is required to allow the DoL to inspect and copy records and information about its its compliance with equal opportunity laws. Last year, the department's office of federal contract compliance programs requested job and salary history for Google employees, along with names and contact information, as part of the compliance review. Google, however, repeatedly refused to hand over the data, which was a violation of its contractual obligations with the federal government, according to the DoL's lawsuit. Labor officials detailed the government's discrimination claims against Google at the Friday hearing while making the case for why the company should be forced to comply with the DoL's requests for documents. Wipper said the department found pay disparities in a 2015 snapshot of salaries and said officials needed earlier compensation data to evaluate the root of the problem and needed to be able to confidentially interview employees.
No need to specify your gender...
You can Google average salary info for the type of position you are looking for. No need to specify your gender...
If its average then about half the current employees are below it. And why would an applicant think they are going to start above average, above half the current employees at Google, employees who have had reviews, raises, etc? Ask for average and you price yourself out of a job possibly, regardless of whether you are male or female.
I think you are confusing mean with median. There could well be a few very well paid people that skew the mean...
I think you are confusing mean with median.
I think you are confusing the phrase "about half", especially in the context of what Google's N would be. P.S. The audience is not math/stat students.
There could well be a few very well paid people that skew the mean...
Except that the data being referred to is pay by position. Exceptionally talented people would have very different positions than what most applicants are applying for.
No need to specify your gender...
> Implying Google hasn't already figured out the gender of the user from their normal data-mining.
Top kek.
The allegations emerged at a hearing in federal court as part of a lawsuit the DoL filed against Google in January
The left is eating their own! Keep going, and we may yet find a Constitutional Republic under the bodies.
I see, you think it is 'evil' what Google is doing. I think it is evil what the government is doing, attacking businesses on any of it at all.
The collectivists need to leave the productive people alone or the productive people will leave the collectivists alone.
It is insane that businesses in USA even dare to hire any of the protected classes of people. Of-course if Google didn't have any women working there they would also face lawsuits. The only way for Google in this case to avoid lawsuits would have
Yes, we all know that women and blacks are inferior, why should the government look into it if a company refuses to hire them?
(YES I'm being sarcastic, ok?)
Nope, pretty much women tend to be more conformist on average, get along to go along (more oestrogen less testosterone) and thus take a lower wage. Men on the other hand on average are more competitive (more testosterone less oestrogen) and demand a higher wage. As the salaries are negotiated, on average female employees miss out. Set salaries they are done, negotiated salaries, well, I am afraid that is just a psychological study worth a paper.
Now that fucking explains why the major corporations want mor
I see, you think it is 'evil' what Google is doing.
No, I think it is hypocritical. Google supports the political left which indeed demands pay equality. But like many liberal elites, the rules are for others, not for them.
My post was also satire for those coming from the left who equate those giving away free stuff and offering superficial nice words as the good people. Those who judge other by intentions rather than by results, intentions which can easily be a mask.
"I see, you think it is 'evil' what Google is doing."
Says the asshole busted for totally saying they practice age discrimination.
While I agree with you I think the Karma of this is fucking fantastic. Google supports so much of the crazy liberal bullshit in this country it is only fitting that it comes back to bite the hell out of them. I hope they get reamed out.
Why is longevity in the workforce never discussed? (Score:5, Insightful)
I get that depending on how you slice and dice the numbers there is anywhere from no pay gap to a full blown social crisis.
However, what I don't get is that while there is always ample representation of gender, race, and ethnicity, there never seems to be anything discussed about longevity in the workforce. Let me explain. If a man starts working right out of college and works continuously to the age of 50 he will have achieved a certain salary, depending upon his career and other factors. If a woman were to do the same I would expect that they would achieve to a comparable level. The same goes for minorities, both men and women. However, if a woman drops out of the fast lane at age 25 or 27 for 2 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, etc., to raise a family (by that I mean either stops working, goes part time, or chooses a different full-time job specifically for the added flexibility or other family-friendly benefits), then at age 50 she simply will not have the same level of experience.
Every time that I hear the gender pay gap brought up I have to wonder if the numbers being analyzed account for that situation. Now, some people advocate making it illegal to be stay at home mom. I don't think that is the right solution. Perhaps we need to encourage fathers to spend more time with their families and less time working.
Either way, boiling it down to a single number: 1) doesn't tell the whole story; and 2) does a disservice to those women who have made a conscious choice to prioritize family above work. My mother did that and I am very happy that she did.
Yes, I've wondered the same thing. I've seen several studies that show that that accounts for some of the gap, but by no means all of it. Another related factor is that women often need more flexible work hours to manage families, which impacts pay in many fields. Still, even after accounting for factors like that, women earn less than men.
because god forbid a MAN would actually take on family responsibility as well as employment.
Some men do, but what you're seeing is the difference between anecdotes and statistics. Statistically, men are less likely to do those things than women. When looked at in the aggregate, this creates a bigger wage gap than would otherwise exist.
And the difference doesn't end there. You also have to factor in people choosing whether to ask for a promotion or not. Most people (men and women alike) assume that higher pay means greater demands on their time, and choose not to ask rather than take on the ex
The cost for this to "go away", will be more behinds the scenes compliance to government information requests.
Performance-based pay is sexist? (Score:1)
Mostly based on the book Work Rules! (though I've read a bunch of google-related books recently, most recently Dogfight about the smartphone war), I think this may actually reflect the extreme pay differentials based on results, where the best results are biased in favor of aggressive males (driven by all that testosterone). There could be at least three possible mechanisms: (1) Pure aggressive competitiveness producing the results, (2) Greater aggressiveness in claiming credit for the results, and (3)
The real problem (Score:2)
I don't think that was stated as eloquently but as someone who used to be in the industry, I was always challenged on starting salary and raises more by men than by women. I'm in NY and I'm not sure if it's the area or the struggle for men to be considered the wage earners but that was my experience. In one case I had to encourage one of my co-workers to ask for more money because they were one of the most talented and the least paid. You don't get raises if you don't ask, and the men seemed to be more head
Its not just asking, its being willing to leave (Score:2)
You don't get raises if you don't ask, and the men seemed to be more headstrong about asking.
Its not just asking, its being willing to leave. I worked at a company part time as a software developer while in school working on a computer science degree. It was a great job, flexible hours to accommodate my class schedule, etc. When I graduated I brought up the topic of my salary, expecting at least the industry average of the region. Management said that would be too large a percentage increase and offered me something below the industry average. I pointed out that I have been with them for over two,
Sure, you can go for women's pay, but you cant go for age discrimination since we're not over the age of 40, despite supposed equal protection under the law.
