Senate Confirms Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court (washingtonpost.com) 59
halfEvilTech quotes a report from Washington Post: The U.S. Senate confirmed Neil M. Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. On a vote of 54 to 45, senators confirmed Gorsuch, 49, a Denver-based judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. He will become the 113th person to serve on the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be sworn in Monday. Gorsuch's confirmation was the result of a rule change in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the power of his position to change the rules of the Senate to lower the threshold on Supreme Court nominations to end debate from 60 to 51 votes. Therefore, "all presidential nominees for executive branch positions and the federal courts need only a simple majority vote to be confirmed by senators," reports Washington Post.
It is unclear as to what exactly Gorsuch's confirmation means for the tech industry. However, it is certain that Gorsuch will "face cases that demand a solid command of the complex issues digital technology raises, from copyright and privacy to intellectual property rights and data storage," writes Issie Lapowsky via Wired.
31% of Americans are white men. The rest are definitely affected by "social justice."
Can I start a new movement? We are the 69%!
Actually, it is precisely those 31% that are MOST AFFECTED by "social justice". Just not in a positive way.
That's not helped by the Democrat's insistence to play by the rules and try to reach an agreement with the Republicans, and the Republicans insistence to pull the football away, set fire to the house and p*ss on the doorstep, cackling all they way, in the name of Party.
F*ck every goddamn one of them. Under no circumstances will I ever vote for a Republican ever again. Anyone with an (R) next to their name shares in the stink, and will be avoided. Since that's apparently the only way to get anything done the
on McConnell's part, regardless of how you feel about the outcome. Passing a left-leaning centrist with polling showing a Democrat in the White House and the Senate a toss-up, and the chance of a far more partisan left-leaning judge. I guess stopping everything that black guy tried to do was the primary objective.
So, Goofy Uncle Joe is fine with the Supreme Court being filled with left-wingers and moderates, but we have a problem if anybody right of Karl Marx is nominated? Got it.
"But in a speech on the Senate floor in June 1992, Mr. Biden, then the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said there should be a different standard for a Supreme Court vacancy “that would occur in the full throes of an election year.” The president should follow the example of “a majority of his predecessors” and delay naming a replacement, Mr. Biden said. If he goes forward before then, the Senate should wait to consider the nomination."
Yeah, yeah. What he *meant* was that if a Democrat was coming into office the next year, they should delay. If a Republican were coming in to office, they need to do it right away.
Same way Obama can bomb the shit out of the Middle East for years and it's no big deal. But Trump does the same thing and he's "starting another war in the Middle East!!!"
Oh wake up. It's nobody's "party" who lost. It's the American people.
An R or a D next to your name means nothing when the only difference between the two is specifically which corporation lobbying for the same particular deregulation bought you out.
All this "party" crap is little more than an artificial wedge issue created to keep all of you at eachother's throats to notice it's someone else strangling you both.
The legislators were going to be paid anyway, so why do you think it would have "wasted our money"? There salary is the same whether they vote or not.
Does landmass get a vote now?
stole from whom? up or down vote, garland would have lost, i can almost guarantee it. biden suggested, before he left the senate that the appropriate course of action for supreme court nominees after the election season commenced was to wait until after the election to confirm. democratic obstruction of bush nominees initially started the fillibustering of judicial nominees in the circuit courts, which the republicans turned around and used on the democrats during obama's term. after which the democrats
You haven't looked at the vote totals, have you?
Obama was elected by a majority of Americans. Twice.
Republicans just stole that seat.
No they didn't. The voters gave it to them.
so much. Whatever else you think about Gorsuch's politics (and unless you own a large corporation they're awful) it's a fact the Republicans just stole that seat. It really angers me to see them doing so much wrong and getting away with it again and again...
It's a little more complicated than that.
The rule change extends the 51-vote (instead of 60) requirement to Supreme Court nominees. It was previously downed to 51 for all other judicial nominees during the Obama administration, when it was the Republicans being obstructionist in minority rather than (as now) the Democrats.
Also a president nominated someone to the Supreme Court, in accordance with Constitutional process. The Senate changed its rules, but they—whatever you or I may think of the rules
I'm not a Republican, but the whole "stolen seat" thing is kind of overstating it because it implies that Garland would have become a justice for the SCOTUS, which is unlikely. It was stupid for the GOP to refuse a vote for Garland (stupid on multiple levels but even just strategically - they could have blocked Garland just via voting, there was no need to take it a step further and refuse a vote altogether and cause so much rancor), but regardless Garland was most likely not going to be on the SC, so the s
The rule making this possible was introduced by the Democratic Party in 2013, also used first by them. Blaming the GOP for now taking advantage of this is kind of hypocritical.
Because the Republicans were keeping a nominee from being confirmed just like how they stole the seat from Garland.
Circuit Court Judges. Yet the Republicans passed the majority of nominees without any problem. You should at least consider the possibility that the few (it was more than one) being held up were of particular concern. Instead of changing nominees, as Schumer demanded the Republicans do, they changed the rules and packed courts with additional judges. (The DC Circuit gained 3 more judges)
The Democrats are the last people allowed to bitch about it when they introduced bypassing cloture when it suited thei
The GOP cited that in their rule change for Supreme Court justices. Before it was limited only to lower courts.
The rule was in place after the GOP refused to hear any Obama nominees. It was warned back then that it will come back to bite them in the ass and sure enough it did.
The one thing not coded in the constitution though is how many justices sit on the Supreme Court. That is actually in the Judicial Act of 1869 which set the number of justices to 9. It had been as high as 10 previously. But there is no
the only thing enforcing the fillibuster was tradition. which both parties supported. then the democrats killed it in 2013.
Before than the filibuster was used sparingly to block only the most extremes of appointments, The Republicans turned it into a WMD and blocked appointments en masse so they could use the confirmations as barganing chips to get concessions.
The Obama noamnie, Garland was a centrist the GOP should have been more than happy to accept rather then roll the dice on the Presidental election (especially once Trump became the nomanniee and most professional pollers called the election lost) but in todays political r
Gorsuch's confirmation was the result of a rule change in the Senate.
Nah, Gorsuch's confirmation was the result of Mitch McConnell refusing to do his Constitutional duty last year.
As annoying as it as it is, the Advice and Consent Clause [wikipedia.org] is a limit on the President, not a mandate on the Senate to take action:
He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not
you throw around 'constitutional duty' like that means something. please clarify what you think the relevant passage actually means.
https://aclj.org/supreme-court... [aclj.org]
i'd think you'd be a little more worried about executive discretion
http://www.economist.com/blogs... [economist.com]
i don't care if you're left or right or middle, the president doesn't does not and should not have the power to unilaterally ignore laws. vis a vis obama's daca and dreamer's stance, i'm on the right...ish. i'd consider myself a liberal, but the
Trump's the man! Day by day he wipes out the resistance.
Coathangers! Lots and lots of them! This is WHY we are REPUBLICANS!
I didn't see that coming. Anti-gay, Anti-Abortion, Pro-death penalty with a reputation of being "to the right of Scalia" and they had to change the rules to get him appointed to a stolen seat.
A fucking shocker, truly.
/sarcasm
If you think a 49-year old justice will be bad at tech, you should look up the ages of the rest. There's even one on there named "Ginsburg" who was 35 when Gorsuch was born - probably time for her to finally head out to pasture, right?
https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/biographies.aspx