Government The Courts United States Technology

Senate Confirms Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court (washingtonpost.com) 119

Posted by BeauHD from the history-in-the-making dept.
halfEvilTech quotes a report from Washington Post: The U.S. Senate confirmed Neil M. Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. On a vote of 54 to 45, senators confirmed Gorsuch, 49, a Denver-based judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. He will become the 113th person to serve on the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be sworn in Monday. Gorsuch's confirmation was the result of a rule change in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the power of his position to change the rules of the Senate to lower the threshold on Supreme Court nominations to end debate from 60 to 51 votes. Therefore, "all presidential nominees for executive branch positions and the federal courts need only a simple majority vote to be confirmed by senators," reports Washington Post.

It is unclear as to what exactly Gorsuch's confirmation means for the tech industry. However, it is certain that Gorsuch will "face cases that demand a solid command of the complex issues digital technology raises, from copyright and privacy to intellectual property rights and data storage," writes Issie Lapowsky via Wired.

Comments Filter:
  • How is this sort of rule change when it's in his best interest (and basically gives his side a 9 vote handicap) something he should be allowed to do? When something comes around that he doesn't like can he just arbitrarily increase it back to 60? Seems kinda like bullshit to me...

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The rule making this possible was introduced by the Democratic Party in 2013, also used first by them. Blaming the GOP for now taking advantage of this is kind of hypocritical.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by OverlordQ ( 264228 )

        Because the Republicans were keeping a nominee from being confirmed just like how they stole the seat from Garland.

        • Re:Rule Change when it's in his best interest? (Score:5, Insightful)

          by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @05:46PM (#54194855)

          Because the Republicans were keeping a nominee from being confirmed just like how they stole the seat from Garland.

          Circuit Court Judges. Yet the Republicans passed the majority of nominees without any problem. You should at least consider the possibility that the few (it was more than one) being held up were of particular concern. Instead of changing nominees, as Schumer demanded the Republicans do, they changed the rules and packed courts with additional judges. (The DC Circuit gained 3 more judges)

          The Democrats are the last people allowed to bitch about it when they introduced bypassing cloture when it suited their needs. Reap what you sew sound familiar? If it suits their interests they can introduce a rule change to require cloture on both all Judges again. I certainly hope that the Senate moves back in that direction, but have no hopes that the Democrats want such a thing.

          Schumer also forgot about demanding President Bush not dare introduce a Supreme Court nominee in his last 18 months in office. Then got upset after President Obama did exactly that and could not get a hearing on his candidate. You know what they say, "Karma is a b**ch!".

      • The GOP cited that in their rule change for Supreme Court justices. Before it was limited only to lower courts.

        The rule was in place after the GOP refused to hear any Obama nominees. It was warned back then that it will come back to bite them in the ass and sure enough it did.

        The one thing not coded in the constitution though is how many justices sit on the Supreme Court. That is actually in the Judicial Act of 1869 which set the number of justices to 9. It had been as high as 10 previously. But there is no

      • O look, a completely binary, un-nuanced view of the situation. IF the Dems do something wrong, and then the Repubs also do it, its not hypocritical to call one or both out on it. You might not have the right perspective to see both sides, you might have had bad information passed along to you, etc etc. Saying its all ok because they are both turds helps no one.

    • the only thing enforcing the fillibuster was tradition. which both parties supported. then the democrats killed it in 2013.

      • the only thing enforcing the fillibuster was tradition. which both parties supported. then the democrats killed it in 2013.

        Before than the filibuster was used sparingly to block only the most extremes of appointments, The Republicans turned it into a WMD and blocked appointments en masse so they could use the confirmations as barganing chips to get concessions.

        The Obama noamnie, Garland was a centrist the GOP should have been more than happy to accept rather then roll the dice on the Presidental election (especially once Trump became the nomanniee and most professional pollers called the election lost) but in todays political r

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DaHat ( 247651 )

          I'm sorry that your understanding of history only starts in 2013.

          You really should look up the way the Democrats threatened it repeatedly back during the Bush-43 era... but then that would ruin your narrative.

  • Trump's the man! Day by day he wipes out the resistance.

  • If you can't beat the hare, well....you just change the rules of the race. Um....yep.

  • I didn't see that coming. Anti-gay, Anti-Abortion, Pro-death penalty with a reputation of being "to the right of Scalia" and they had to change the rules to get him appointed to a stolen seat.

    A fucking shocker, truly. /sarcasm

  • >> Gorsuch will "face cases that demand a solid command of the complex issues digital technology raises..."

    If you think a 49-year old justice will be bad at tech, you should look up the ages of the rest. There's even one on there named "Ginsburg" who was 35 when Gorsuch was born - probably time for her to finally head out to pasture, right?

    https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/biographies.aspx

    • >> Gorsuch will "face cases that demand a solid command of the complex issues digital technology raises..." If you think a 49-year old justice will be bad at tech, you should look up the ages of the rest. There's even one on there named "Ginsburg" who was 35 when Gorsuch was born - probably time for her to finally head out to pasture, right?

      Whatever you may think of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's politics or decisions, she is an intellectual giant, much smarter and sharper than the vast majority of people half her age. There's a good reason she and Scalia were such good friends. Despite almost polar opposite politics, there were few others in the world that were their intellectual equal. And they were both wise enough to understand that associating yourself only with those whose political beliefs are aligned with yours is really self-limiting, and u

  • The conservatives know demographics are running against them, that's why they're dropping all pretense of playing ball and doing things like this. Gorsuch gives them decades of a reliable conservative vote on the supreme court, which they need because during those decades the power of the old, white conservative party will be fading. Despite the cat-bird seat they find themselves in now, they lost seats in both houses last time and only stomach the guy in the white house so he can do things like bump up the

