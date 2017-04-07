WikiLeaks Reveals Grasshopper, the CIA's Windows Hacking Tool (thenextweb.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: In case you haven't had your dose of paranoia fuel today, WikiLeaks released new information concerning a CIA malware program called "Grasshopper," that specifically targets Windows. The Grasshopper framework was (is?) allegedly used by the CIA to make custom malware payloads. According to the user guide: "Grasshopper is a software tool used to build custom installers for target computers running Microsoft Windows operating systems." Grasshopper is designed to detect the OS and protection on any Windows computer on which it's deployed, and it can escape detection by anti-malware software. If that was enough for you to put your computer in stasis, brace yourself for a doozy: Grasshopper reinstalls itself every 22 hours, even if you have Windows Update disabled. As if this wasn't alarming enough, the Grasshopper user guide even states upfront that Grasshopper uses bits from a toolkit taken from Russian organized crime.
Fortunately, all software authored by the federal government is automatically in the public domain, so perfectly legal to reverse engineer, copy, etc.
If you've tried http://winsupersite.com/window... [winsupersite.com] and it didn't work, you're not alone. My guess is MS simply doesn't give a shit and that option never, ever, worked.
Instead, try https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com] . Scroll down to the download link to get the "troubleshooter" tool which will let you hide/disable specific updates. This will only help you if the updates are coming in via Windows Update and not some Dell utility.
For any serious computer geek, they often have more than one. I am up to four, generally buying a replacement when ever one breaks whilst also repairing that broken one to become a spare. I just can't bring myself to sell the old ones, so many fond memories. Only two have been hacked, the oldest one on purpose to see how difficult is was to clean up, interesting exercise and good practice (I just installed an app from an expected criminal web site to see what would happen, what changes, what extra installed
Software freedom: best defense against malware (Score:2)
The GNU Project told us about Microsoft malware [gnu.org] long ago, including what is accurately listed "Microsoft Windows has a universal back door through which any change whatsoever can be imposed on the users [informationweek.com]" pointing to a mainstream media news reference from 2007 and another link indicating when this was used, and a pointer to a Condé Nast article talking about the (apparently ongoing) forced Windows Updates. Microsoft is also the first PRISM partner [washingtonpost.com] with the NSA joining on September 11, 2007, according
