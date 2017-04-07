FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality (reuters.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, met on Tuesday with major telecommunications trade groups to discuss his preliminary plan to reverse the rules, the sources said. The rules approved by the FCC under Democratic President Barack Obama in early 2015 prohibited broadband providers from giving or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a "fast lane," to certain internet services over others. As part of that change, the FCC reclassified internet service providers much like utilities. Pai wants to overturn that reclassification, but wants internet providers to voluntarily agree to not obstruct or slow consumer access to web content, two officials said late Tuesday. The officials briefed on the meeting said Pai suggested companies commit in writing to open internet principles and including them in their terms of service, which would make them binding. It is unclear if regulators could legally compel internet providers to adopt open internet principles without existing net neutrality rules. As part of that move, the Federal Trade Commission would assume oversight of ensuring compliance.Three sources said Pai plans to unveil his proposal to overturn the rules as early as late April and it could face an initial vote in May or June.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If Pai is trying to compel service providers to put the principles of an open Internet in their service contracts, why not just mandate net neutrality by law? This seems to be a way to allow net neutrality to die a slow death. Begin by getting ISPs to do it voluntarily so it appears we're maintaining it, but then over time you will see companies back down from that and net neutrality will be eroded.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't even think it would be "over time". Pretty much the instant one major ISP starts charging for premium access (or whatever the fuck they end up calling it) the rest will jump on that bandwagon like nobody's business.
Re: (Score:2)
That would be the second this has been signed. You can bet the private airplanes are already booked and flying to the meetings with the CEO's.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Trump 2020 (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course the ISPs will agree to this and they won't even cheat. But your Internet service is going to have a 10GB cap on it and everything else is going to be "zero rated". And of course you'll be paying $100/mth for this 10GB to get "connectivity". Then the ISP will charge those other companies another $100 to zero rate and escape the ridiculous cap. If you want more "neutral" bandwidth, that'll cost you $5/GB.
4th grade explanation for Trump voters: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Pai does not represent Republicans voters, in a recent poll 77% of registered Republicans disagreed with his proposals. Pai has been bought by lobbyists and represents his corporate constituency, not voters. Trump does not seem to care about FCC so I doubt if he has a clue what is happening there.
"Voluntary" (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, that worked great in the past. From companies honoring the "do not track" flag to people disabling adblockers when asked. Hey, while we're at it, could we finally implement the "evil bit"? I mean, if you think ISPs will honor this, you can as well expect internet criminals to set the evil bit.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that left wing ideologues make up straw-men; then "defeat" these straw men; the ridicule the foolishness of their opponents without ever reading about it. And, by the way, Adam Smith is most definitely not the patron sain
Re: (Score:2)
Ayn, for fuck's sake take your pills!
Lets legalize murder (Score:1)
...and we'll all voluntarily agree not to stab FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in the neck.
Re: (Score:2)
But without any repercussions should someone not volunteer, of course.
Laws exist because people have the potential to be assholes. Now imagine how much more people with intelligence but without conscience (i.e. corporations) do.
Timing? (Score:3)
Oh, my sides (Score:5, Insightful)
"voluntarily agree"
I can already hear the evil villain laughs from the boardrooms of our monopolistic content masters, lighting cigars with $100 bills and slapping each other on the back with hearty gusto.
If I could take my business elsewhere, this wouldn't matter so much. In the designated local monopoly for ISPs that most Americans exist within, it's just pathetic.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, yes. This will go swimmingly. (Score:1)
Pretty obvious NN is dead (Score:2)
Ah yes of course (Score:2)
Another Republican idea.
And still there are common people that firmly believe that the GOP is there for them. That is some cognitive dissonance of biblical proportions.
Dear GOP, let's not think about your own wallets and who fills them for awhile and when you do, please follow this maxim for a bit: "Does this idea really benefit the every man?" or "Has my idea the potential to increase the risk of corruption on a big scale?".
Forgive my Ignorance (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Honestly, Google it. It was well discussed / debated deconstructed prior to the regulations being put in place.
I remember the last time.... (Score:2)
They walked right out the door and proceeded to sue the FCC over the idea after they'd come to an agreement.
The ISP's won't agree to it. They don't want a neutral internet. They had all the chance in the world to voluntarily run a neutral internet. This is not 20 years ago...we cannot simply change ISP's by giving a CC