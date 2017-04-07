Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Government The Internet Businesses United States Technology

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality (reuters.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-blink dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, met on Tuesday with major telecommunications trade groups to discuss his preliminary plan to reverse the rules, the sources said. The rules approved by the FCC under Democratic President Barack Obama in early 2015 prohibited broadband providers from giving or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a "fast lane," to certain internet services over others. As part of that change, the FCC reclassified internet service providers much like utilities. Pai wants to overturn that reclassification, but wants internet providers to voluntarily agree to not obstruct or slow consumer access to web content, two officials said late Tuesday. The officials briefed on the meeting said Pai suggested companies commit in writing to open internet principles and including them in their terms of service, which would make them binding. It is unclear if regulators could legally compel internet providers to adopt open internet principles without existing net neutrality rules. As part of that move, the Federal Trade Commission would assume oversight of ensuring compliance.Three sources said Pai plans to unveil his proposal to overturn the rules as early as late April and it could face an initial vote in May or June.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality More | Reply

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality

Comments Filter:

  • "Voluntary" (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @09:03AM (#54190765)

    Yeah, that worked great in the past. From companies honoring the "do not track" flag to people disabling adblockers when asked. Hey, while we're at it, could we finally implement the "evil bit"? I mean, if you think ISPs will honor this, you can as well expect internet criminals to set the evil bit.

    • Lets legalize murder (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ...and we'll all voluntarily agree not to stab FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in the neck.

      • But without any repercussions should someone not volunteer, of course.

        Laws exist because people have the potential to be assholes. Now imagine how much more people with intelligence but without conscience (i.e. corporations) do.

  • Timing? (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @09:04AM (#54190767) Journal
    Thank goodness the news channels will all be busy today reporting the special delivery of some missiles to Syria.

  • Oh, my sides (Score:5, Insightful)

    by enjar ( 249223 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @09:23AM (#54190839) Homepage

    "voluntarily agree"

    I can already hear the evil villain laughs from the boardrooms of our monopolistic content masters, lighting cigars with $100 bills and slapping each other on the back with hearty gusto.

    If I could take my business elsewhere, this wouldn't matter so much. In the designated local monopoly for ISPs that most Americans exist within, it's just pathetic.

  • If telecom companies were asked to do things voluntarily we'd all still be getting really fine service from our nationwide monopoly.
  • As the saying goes, elections have consequences. That said, is the current administration would send the H1-b abuses packing I'm not sure I'd care. That also said I don't have a lot of hope for that.

  • Another Republican idea.
    And still there are common people that firmly believe that the GOP is there for them. That is some cognitive dissonance of biblical proportions.

    Dear GOP, let's not think about your own wallets and who fills them for awhile and when you do, please follow this maxim for a bit: "Does this idea really benefit the every man?" or "Has my idea the potential to increase the risk of corruption on a big scale?".

  • What is the argument against net neutrality ? It just seems like a power/cash grab by the ISPs. But we need to take that premise and deconstruct the assumptions that support it. What are constructive actions we can take to make our voices heard ? Anyone have any guidance ?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by enjar ( 249223 )

      Honestly, Google it. It was well discussed / debated deconstructed prior to the regulations being put in place.

  • something like this happened. Wheeler got the ISP's together and came up with various rules for net neutrality...wanting them to be involved in the process so they would be happier with it.

    They walked right out the door and proceeded to sue the FCC over the idea after they'd come to an agreement.

    The ISP's won't agree to it. They don't want a neutral internet. They had all the chance in the world to voluntarily run a neutral internet. This is not 20 years ago...we cannot simply change ISP's by giving a CC

Slashdot Top Deals

Programmers do it bit by bit.

Close