China Court Orders Samsung Units To Pay $11.6 Million To Huawei Over Patent Case (reuters.com) 28

A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's mainland subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies for patent infringement, the China firm's first victory against Samsung on its legal challenges over intellectual property. From a report: Three units of Samsung have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co Limited, the handset unit of Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper, said on its website on Thursday. The verdict is the first on several lawsuits of Huawei against the South Korean technology giant. Huawei filed lawsuits against Samsung in May in courts in China and the United States -- the first by it against Samsung -- claiming infringements of smartphone patents. Samsung subsequently countersued Huawei in China for IP infringement.

  • Infringing what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The article does not say, no details, no other links, not much to discuss without that and I don't feel like googling, that's your job article submitter and you FAILED.

    • From ZDNet: "The Chinese company has reportedly filed suits in both the United States and China accusing its South Korean competitor of using its 4G cellular technology, operating systems and user interface software. In a statement, Huawei urged Samsung to obtain licensing agreements for those technologies, and to "work together with Huawei to jointly drive the industry forward.""

      I'm skeptical of the idea that Samsung would have any interest in infringing on their 4G patents, and find the OS and UI claims

  • $11M sounds like small change for a patent infringement case.

  • That's a bit rich (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    11M is piss in the ocean, barely a rounding error in business operations.

    What they want is propaganda, a story of so-called "Chinese innovation" taking down the evil THAAD-supporting, filthy constitutional republic next door. A story of Justice with Chinese Characters being done. A story of how the China Dream is Great Again under Dear Leader Uncle Xi.

    And if you think a Chinese patent is worth the same as an American one, I have a bridge in Kambash, Ordos, Inner Mongolia to sell.

  • TOP FUCKING KECK! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    China court enforces patent law!

  • ...And that 11.6 Million award cost Huawei Device Co Limited just how much in "legal" fees?

    Read between the lines, folks.

  • Oh? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sabbede ( 2678435 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @07:56AM (#54190489)
    I don't think I'm alone in my skepticism of Chinese courts, IP enforcement, and the validity of their patents. Huawei is an imitator, what patents could they have for Samsung to violate?

    • Imitator? That's putting it lightly. I work in the telecom industry. There was a time when Huawei boards could run Nortel firmware.

  • Which court wouldn't routinely rule in favour of their own country or union's companies?

  • Is this the same Huawei who copied Cisco firmware wholesale and didn't even bother to change the copyright notices?

