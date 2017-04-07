China Court Orders Samsung Units To Pay $11.6 Million To Huawei Over Patent Case (reuters.com) 28
A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's mainland subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies for patent infringement, the China firm's first victory against Samsung on its legal challenges over intellectual property. From a report: Three units of Samsung have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co Limited, the handset unit of Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper, said on its website on Thursday. The verdict is the first on several lawsuits of Huawei against the South Korean technology giant. Huawei filed lawsuits against Samsung in May in courts in China and the United States -- the first by it against Samsung -- claiming infringements of smartphone patents. Samsung subsequently countersued Huawei in China for IP infringement.
Have you ever been to China? Everything there is a ripoff of western brands. And copyright infringement is everywhere, and practically encouraged by the government, to give Chinese brands an advantage of superior western ones. And of course many western brands, like google and facebook, are blocked outright, the only reason stuff like baidu even had a chance.
The article does not say, no details, no other links, not much to discuss without that and I don't feel like googling, that's your job article submitter and you FAILED.
I'm skeptical of the idea that Samsung would have any interest in infringing on their 4G patents, and find the OS and UI claims
11M is piss in the ocean, barely a rounding error in business operations.
What they want is propaganda, a story of so-called "Chinese innovation" taking down the evil THAAD-supporting, filthy constitutional republic next door. A story of Justice with Chinese Characters being done. A story of how the China Dream is Great Again under Dear Leader Uncle Xi.
And if you think a Chinese patent is worth the same as an American one, I have a bridge in Kambash, Ordos, Inner Mongolia to sell.
China court enforces patent law!
Imitator? That's putting it lightly. I work in the telecom industry. There was a time when Huawei boards could run Nortel firmware.
Is this the same Huawei who copied Cisco firmware wholesale and didn't even bother to change the copyright notices?