Uber Said To Use 'Sophisticated' Software To Defraud Drivers, Passengers (arstechnica.com) 67
A class-action lawsuit against Uber alleges that Uber has "devised a 'clever and sophisticated' scheme in which it manipulates navigation data used to determine 'upfront' rider fare prices while secretly short-changing the driver," reports Ars Technica. "When a rider uses Uber's app to hail a ride, the fare the app immediately shows to the passenger is based on a slower and longer route compared to the one displayed to the driver. The software displays a quicker, shorter route for the driver. But the rider pays the higher fee, and the driver's commission is paid from the cheaper, faster route, according to the lawsuit." From the report: This latest lawsuit (PDF) claims that Uber implemented the so-called "upfront" pricing scheme in September and informed drivers that fares are calculated on a per-mile and per-minute charge for the estimated distance and time of a ride. "However, the software that calculates the upfront price that is displayed and charged to the Users calculates the expected distance and time utilizing a route that is often longer in both distance and time to the one displayed in the driver's application," according to the suit. In the end, the rider pays a higher fee because the software calculates a longer route and displays that to the passenger. Yet the driver is paid a lower rate based on a quicker route, according to the suit. Uber keeps "the difference charged to the User and the fare reported to the driver, in addition to the service fee and booking fee disclosed to drivers," according to the suit.
If you lie, steal, cheat, manipulate; and STILL cannot turn a profit, then you truly suck at business.
Exactly.
I'm starting to think a ride sharing service should be based on open software, fully transparent including pricing algorithms, and run by the government or a non-profit.
They do have those, it's called a BUS.
Really? You don't get what I mean?
Uber or Lyft aren't anything like a regular city bus services.
Or, alternately, the passenger sees the best route when they book, but that can change due to traffic, and the driver can therefore get a better (or worse!) Best route when they pick up. That's how up front charging works. Sigh.
But no.. It must be some evil plan to defraud..
Note the article says it can be longer, not that it always is.
Uber is trash for a number of reasons, but this just sounds like another attack from the incumbent taxi scam.
I thought Uber received a percentage of the amount the customer pays, and that was set in the contract between Uber and driver. If the calculated price somehow changes, then Uber should still receive the same, fixed percentage of what the customer pays. I'd say that if that is what the contract says, and Uber doesn't report the payment correctly and keeps the difference, that's just plain fraud.
Another anti-Uber story. Who's paying for all these?
Uber's customers and drivers.
Screwed? You must be joking. Do you know how expensive the alternatives are? How crude? How seedy?
On their worst day, Uber is cheaper and the driver is far less creepy than any cabbie you will ever encounter.
Perhaps drivers are getting screwed. Not the customers.
More proof that drivers are employees (Score:5, Interesting)
If this claim is true, the claim that Uber merely facilitates the agreement between the driver and passenger and takes a commission is clearly bogus.
Also, if Uber specifies the route and demands that the driver takes that specific route, that may be exerting too much control of the drivers for them to be contractors.
Pretty sure the driver can take any route they (or the passenger) like. Which is probably why Uber is padding the up front cost.
Regulation (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is Uber's woes a surprise to anyone? We learned these lessons as a society when taxis were new.
Uber shows up, avoids regulation, offers cheap fares, accuses the existing infrastructure off being too bloated, and makes a bunch of money. Then it's noticed they are doing the same thing that taxis used to do before formal regulation.
Things like: overworking drivers, fudging rates, opaque accounting practices, etc.
I have to snicker when those in their 20's seem to think Uber is revolutionary and doesn't need to be "old skool" regulated, then quickly complain when things don't work out by saying, "they shouldn't be allowed to do that."
and makes a bunch of money.
Uber is losing money. Hand over fist.
The crazy thing is, they are still way cheaper than a taxi despite all the BS...
We just can't have nice things...
Hard figures needed. Because, although the rider may pay less, Uber heavily subsidizes rides, and those subsidies must be included as part of the true cost when comparing with taxis.
It's said [fastcompany.com] that Uber subsidizes over half the cost of a ride, so the true cost would be at least double.
So, we should expect the price to the rider to be less than half the cost of a taxi if they're truly cheaper. But, that doesn't appear to be the case [businessinsider.com]. In fact, only
As a rider, I don't give a fuck WHY it's cheaper for me. Cab companies here flat suck. I suffered permanent injury because of one stranding me, forcing me to walk several miles in bad conditions before Uber.
In general it's less than half what the cab companies charge here (south florida). Not counting tips.
I too can provide cheap service by not complying with laws, overworking and underpaying employees, being under- or uninsured, and burning venture capital. Just remember to give me my bonus, and watch me undercut competition.
Yeah, how are they so cheap?
Oh right:
http://www.news.com.au/finance... [news.com.au]
http://viewfromthewing.boardin... [boardingarea.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/0... [nytimes.com]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
I see this enough that I have to really wonder where the hell people are living that they can't get a taxi? I haven't been to NYC, but I've been all over the world, Paris, Hong Kong, lived in the San Francisco Bay Area a while & I've NEVER had a problem getting a taxi.
In the San Francisco bay area, actually. Not in the city, though: I've never had a problem in the actual city.
Most of the places you listed are big cities or heavy metropolitan areas. If you live in Amsterdam, there's no problem getting a taxi. If you're in New York's central park, there's no problem getting a taxi. If you're in Eindhoven, it's tougher.
You might want to let Uber know about making a bunch of money, because according to their accountants they're losing it at a pretty astounding rate.
Uber cares nothing about drivers (Score:1)
Not just states and cities they defraud, but the drivers themselves.
Someone MUST go to jail... (Score:2)
...And not just the company heads, but the coders themselves.
Here's why: They authored code that when used as intended, would defraud innocent folks by default.
I must add that going to jail for a crime like this isn't that certain at present in these United States, sadly.
Taxis (Score:1)
You have a fare to pick up, guy. Snap to it.
Who carries the risk? (Score:3)
It sounds like Uber charges an up front fixed price fee with a risk margin built in. If the driver takes less time then Uber keeps this margin, however if the driver takes longer is Uber out of pocket? If so this is pretty much like all fixed price work.
Uber could make or lose money on each job.
Nope, If the route is longer than expected. Say construction detour, uber will recharge the passenger.
In that case, its dodgy
And here's the issue with excessive regulation. (Score:2, Insightful)
Taxis have all sorts of regulations, most of them are for the good of society, such things as:
- maximum prices
- accountable billing practices
- enhanced driver licensing requirements
- vehicle inspections
- hours of service regulations
- insurance requirements
But then governments went overboard and also added regulations that do not help society at all such as:
- minimum prices
- limits to the number of taxis
The end result is that while most people applaud the items in the first list, the abhor the regulations in
If more citizens understood this process, we could have more nuanced debates than 'I want government regulations cause safety and evil companies'/'ALL GOVERNMENT IS EVIL TAXATION IS THEFT'
Price floors are always a good thing, and are the hallmark of civilized society.
The limit to the number of taxis is also, generally, a good thing.
taxi regulation began in the world because everyone with a car started to pick up fares during the Great Depression. It really was total chaos, especially in Manhattan where all this regulation began.
what a shock.. (Score:2)
Just ditch Uber already (Score:2)
Use Lyft, it's better for the driver and better for the passenger.
If all the drivers who complain about Uber would just go to Lyft, the passengers will follow. Same for passengers.
Sign up to drive: https://www.lyft.com/drive-wit... [lyft.com]
Get free passenger ride credits: https://www.lyft.com/signup/PO... [lyft.com]
Well I'll use either service depending on what I'm doing but I do prefer Lyft because I can tip with the app and not carry cash.
Most drivers I've met drive for both.
sophisticated software (Score:2)
"Uber Said To Use 'Sophisticated' Software To Defraud Drivers, Passengers"
Really now. You wouldn't expect a high tech company like Uber to use unsophisticated software to rip off its customers and employees
... ehrr .. independent contractors?
I am running out of excuses (Score:3, Insightful)
That said, if you are going to tackle regulators and try to bring free-market reforms, a certain percentage of the population is going to perceive that as immoral. In order to stand up against the fierce winds of authoritarianism you better darn make sure your service is as safe and convenient as possible and make sure your business is run in such a way that it stands up against the fiercest of ethical scrutiny.
When you have cars that are killing people, contractors being accused of sexual assault, MANAGERS being accused of sexism/racism in the workplace, and a CEO with a cringe-worthy temper AND evidence that your pricing models are not as transparent and honest as you led people to believe, you are just further reinforcing socialist's/communist's opinions that all companies are greedy, immoral, and care about nothing more than the bottom line. Instead of being a force for good and promoting libertarian ideals, you are just contributing to the decline of freedom and encouraging an excessive bureaucratic government to continue regulating our rights away
Doesn't ring true. (Score:2)
Now I normally take shorter rides, but I've never once seen the proposed/priced route be anything other than I would expect. The price has (unless I absolutely had to get a ride at peak) been anywhere near excessive.
