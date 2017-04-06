Uber Contract 'Gibberish', Says MP Investigating Gig Economy (theguardian.com) 46
A committee of MPs has lambasted Uber's contracts with drivers as "gibberish" and "almost unintelligible" as the company attempts to ensure its drivers remain self-employed. From a report: Frank Field, chair of the work and pensions select committee that is carrying out an investigation into the so-called gig economy, said: "Quite frankly the Uber contract is gibberish. They are well aware that many, if not most, of their drivers speak English as a second language -- they recently lost a court case trying to escape Transport for London's new English testing rules for private hire drivers -- yet their contract is almost unintelligible." [...] Publishing full details of Uber's contract terms, along with those for the takeaway courier firm Deliveroo and Amazon, Field said all three used some kind of "egregious clause" which attempted to prevent people challenging their "self-employed" designation, although neither Uber's nor Amazon's contract went as far as Deliveroo's, in the committee's view.
Law overrides contracts, less the law specifically states it can be contracted out of.
Perhaps there should be penalties for putting in clauses that contradict law. The companies put them in to scare people in to not exercising their legal rights, knowing they're not enforceable.
I wonder if it would be covered under existing "obtaining by deception" or "loss by deception" laws...
Don't let Roman.mir know you just dissed the contract.
He will fume in rage. Impotent, futile, rage.
I haven't seen him since we last fucked him without lube for his admitting to age discrimination. Has he shown up since then?
There is a contract law that covers this situation. Basically if a contract is bad enough, they grab it, rip in into a thousand tiny pieces and bin it, figuratively speaking. Then the court works through proper remuneration for the service provided, generally speaking this will go against those who produced the contract. Similarly ambiguous or contradictory contact conditions are always meant to go against those who produced the contract, their contract, their responsibility for failure. However US courts a
Does the US have "MP"s? Other than Military Police?
Did you fail to notice that this is the UK?
For consumer contracts, UK law requires that they be 'plain and intelligible language'. [plainenglish.co.uk] But these are not consumer contracts.
...unfortunately taking to the high court will mean loss against a major corporation no matter how fanciful the interpretation has to be by the high court
Actually, in the current term, businesses wins against non-business petitioners a little under 2/3rds of the time[1]. So your conception of "no matter how fanciful" is at least a few orders of magnitudes off of the facts.
The Jig Is Up On The "Gig" Economy (Score:2)
The jig is up on the "gig" economy. I can't wait for it to completely collapse. I hope the short-term rental economy goes next.
While you are hoping for the 'gig economy' to collapse aren't you noticing the collapse of the actual economy? The 'gig economy' is here as the last attempt of the free market to address the collapsing actual economy, the actual economy collapsing due to the actual destruction of individual liberties that this MP 'investigates' further now.
> The 'gig economy' is here as the last attempt of the free market to address the collapsing actual economy
Dude, not even close. The 'gig' economy is a new generation of hucksters trying to figure out how to pay people even less to perform services on their behalf without having to bow to things like "regulation" and "laws", or have "employees" who do the actual service delivery to their "customers". The last two are in quotes because the Gig Economy actors pretend they are only facilitating a transact
how to pay people even less to perform services on their behalf without having to bow to things like "regulation"
- what does it tell you? People are turning to these 'gigs' because they have bad jobs or no jobs, it also tells you that regulation prevents new businesses from appearing, only those who are going directly against the regulations even appear (and the rest depend on ad revenue from who exactly?)
It is so difficult to start and run a profitable business today that it is a large portion of any new businesses only exist because people are gambling on them, not because they are or even can ever be profitable b
It doesn't matter who was saying what, the manufacturing jobs didn't leave because people refused to work in it, it left because of regulations and taxes. Once it started leaving the talking heads on TV started doing what they are always doing: justifying the situation and the government actions that the situation is developing under.
"the manufacturing jobs didn't leave because people refused to work in it, it left because of regulations and taxes"
It left because greedy fucks who were doing quite well decided to go somewhere where they could treat foreign workers the same or worse than they'd treated domestic workers of previous generations.
I like greedy people who build stuff, run businesses, manufacture something, produce something, move something, do anything as long as it is needed by the people (as should be obvious from profits) and as long as the business has nothing to do with any government and does not use government to oppress others.
I am happy for the people who found a way to avoid oppression by moving their businesses somewhere far away from those who want to oppress them. You are saying "greedy fucks" while talking about people
Everything about your chain of logic here is sound except the last step; you fail basic conceptualization of the situation if you don't realize that manufacturing jobs only left for foreign shores because of removal of regulations that restricted off-shoring such work. Frankly this is such a fundamentally inaccurate view of reality that, considering the relative coherency of the rest of your argument, I'm left with only the conclusion that you're either a paid shill or just an remorselessly evil asshat.
Well, you are wrong. Manufacturing jobs left because the money of the system, within which they used to operate became obviously worthless once the government dropped the pretence of the money being backed by anything that can be produced by work as opposed to by the will of the collective.
Once the money itself is compromised that way there are 2 things to consider: why did it get to be compromised and what is the perspective once it is compromised?
The money got compromised because over time the State bec
I think you're missing something important, which is the value of being able to work whenever you damn-well feel like it and take a vacation whenever you damn-well feel like it and not be accountable to anyone else's schedule.
Let's do an experiment, take a worker in any other sector: retail/food/engineering/medicine, you name it. Now tell that person that they are going to move to a system where they can chose when to go to work and when to leave, with 15-minute granularity and no advance notice whatsoever.
If gig economy collapses due to lack of interest by people taking gigs, then you would have a point. That's not what will happen, instead of that the gig economy will collapse the good old fashion way: by regulations and taxes preventing it from existing. It will be sued out of existence, we can't allow any freedom so we can't have an economy at all, we already killed off most of the real economy and all that is left is 'gig'. Kill that off, it doesn't matter. Of-course gig economy cannot plug the holes,
The law does not deserve any respect, why shouldn't it be broken? The law stopped deserving respect once the law became compromised. The law is not based on a set of strict rules (the Constitution), instead it is open to interpretation to the benefit of those currently in power and those buying the said power.
The law today does not warrant respect.
Warlords relied on violence — living (and dying) by the proverbial sword.
No, it is not, actually. What is illegal is to hold anyone as slave (except as punishment for a crime) — contract or not. But Uber is not doing anything of the kind, the contracts are "at will", breakable by either side. No, what these drivers now want — with encourag
Look up "Pinkerton" to remind yourself why it's still a relevant comparison and what governments are protecting us from in the workplace. “You could not run a coal company without machine guns" - Richard Mellon, 1925, is a quote that is also relevant.
I do indeed prefer a State to a Kingdom or Oligarchy.
Machine guns are still required — only it is the government's police, not "Pinkerton", that use them. And it is far from obvious, this is an improvement — for any abuse by the Pinkerton employees, a BLM agitator could list 5 abuses by cops (before realizing, you and him are on the same Socialist sid
Of course, it is! It has a subject ("This") and a verb ("is") [really-learn-english.com].
You, dufus, attempted to contrast "State" (government) vs. "Kingdom" or "Oligarchy" — not realizing, Monarchy et. al are still governments. That's why I closed with the (perfectly complete) sentence: "This is not even wrong".
Ah yes, I forgot that democracy and the ideals of a Republic are "socialist" now. We should just follow "might is right" should we?
You give the government license to weigh in on a contract as soon as you rely on the courts to help you enforce it.
Frankly, I don't see, how the two things are related in the slightest. A judge may think a contract was unfair (or stupid), but it is still valid — as long as entered into willingly and in good faith by both sides...
Something I don't get (Score:2)
My only question is: I've watched about a dozen of these "Gig Economy" companies get shut down because they were obviously employers. Uber's doing the exact same thing. How are they surviving? Are the CEOs/Investors just that much better connected?