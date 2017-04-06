Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Uber Contract 'Gibberish', Says MP Investigating Gig Economy (theguardian.com)

Posted by msmash from the calling-one-out dept.
A committee of MPs has lambasted Uber's contracts with drivers as "gibberish" and "almost unintelligible" as the company attempts to ensure its drivers remain self-employed. From a report: Frank Field, chair of the work and pensions select committee that is carrying out an investigation into the so-called gig economy, said: "Quite frankly the Uber contract is gibberish. They are well aware that many, if not most, of their drivers speak English as a second language -- they recently lost a court case trying to escape Transport for London's new English testing rules for private hire drivers -- yet their contract is almost unintelligible." [...] Publishing full details of Uber's contract terms, along with those for the takeaway courier firm Deliveroo and Amazon, Field said all three used some kind of "egregious clause" which attempted to prevent people challenging their "self-employed" designation, although neither Uber's nor Amazon's contract went as far as Deliveroo's, in the committee's view.

  • When will they learn? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @08:15PM (#54188651)

    Law overrides contracts, less the law specifically states it can be contracted out of.

    Perhaps there should be penalties for putting in clauses that contradict law. The companies put them in to scare people in to not exercising their legal rights, knowing they're not enforceable.

    I wonder if it would be covered under existing "obtaining by deception" or "loss by deception" laws...

    • Re: When will they learn? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Don't let Roman.mir know you just dissed the contract.

      He will fume in rage. Impotent, futile, rage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        I haven't seen him since we last fucked him without lube for his admitting to age discrimination. Has he shown up since then?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      There is a contract law that covers this situation. Basically if a contract is bad enough, they grab it, rip in into a thousand tiny pieces and bin it, figuratively speaking. Then the court works through proper remuneration for the service provided, generally speaking this will go against those who produced the contract. Similarly ambiguous or contradictory contact conditions are always meant to go against those who produced the contract, their contract, their responsibility for failure. However US courts a

      • Does the US have "MP"s? Other than Military Police?

        Did you fail to notice that this is the UK?

        For consumer contracts, UK law requires that they be 'plain and intelligible language'. [plainenglish.co.uk] But these are not consumer contracts.

      • ...unfortunately taking to the high court will mean loss against a major corporation no matter how fanciful the interpretation has to be by the high court

        Actually, in the current term, businesses wins against non-business petitioners a little under 2/3rds of the time[1]. So your conception of "no matter how fanciful" is at least a few orders of magnitudes off of the facts.

        [1] Epstein, Landes and Posner, How Business Fares in the Supreme Court, 97 Minn. L. Rev. 1431 (2013) PDF [minnesotalawreview.org].

  • The Jig Is Up On The "Gig" Economy (Score:3)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @08:16PM (#54188657)

    The jig is up on the "gig" economy. I can't wait for it to completely collapse. I hope the short-term rental economy goes next.

    • While you are hoping for the 'gig economy' to collapse aren't you noticing the collapse of the actual economy? The 'gig economy' is here as the last attempt of the free market to address the collapsing actual economy, the actual economy collapsing due to the actual destruction of individual liberties that this MP 'investigates' further now.

      • Re:The Jig Is Up On The "Gig" Economy (Score:4)

        by barc0001 ( 173002 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @08:36PM (#54188741)

        > The 'gig economy' is here as the last attempt of the free market to address the collapsing actual economy

        Dude, not even close. The 'gig' economy is a new generation of hucksters trying to figure out how to pay people even less to perform services on their behalf without having to bow to things like "regulation" and "laws", or have "employees" who do the actual service delivery to their "customers". The last two are in quotes because the Gig Economy actors pretend they are only facilitating a transaction between two external parties - 'Really !!! We have no skin in the game, we're just taking a modest commission hooking up these two people who want to exchange money for a service! We have no employees, there's no regulation that applies to us!'

        • how to pay people even less to perform services on their behalf without having to bow to things like "regulation"

          - what does it tell you? People are turning to these 'gigs' because they have bad jobs or no jobs, it also tells you that regulation prevents new businesses from appearing, only those who are going directly against the regulations even appear (and the rest depend on ad revenue from who exactly?)

          It is so difficult to start and run a profitable business today that it is a large portion of any new businesses only exist because people are gambling on them, not because they are or even can ever be profitable b

        • I think you're missing something important, which is the value of being able to work whenever you damn-well feel like it and take a vacation whenever you damn-well feel like it and not be accountable to anyone else's schedule.

          Let's do an experiment, take a worker in any other sector: retail/food/engineering/medicine, you name it. Now tell that person that they are going to move to a system where they can chose when to go to work and when to leave, with 15-minute granularity and no advance notice whatsoever.

      • The gig economy is surviving because the economy is so bad that people are going to Uber in a last desperate attempt to survive. If the gig economy collapses than maybe the economy *is* getting better.

        • If gig economy collapses due to lack of interest by people taking gigs, then you would have a point. That's not what will happen, instead of that the gig economy will collapse the good old fashion way: by regulations and taxes preventing it from existing. It will be sued out of existence, we can't allow any freedom so we can't have an economy at all, we already killed off most of the real economy and all that is left is 'gig'. Kill that off, it doesn't matter. Of-course gig economy cannot plug the holes,

          • They're being sued because they broke the law. They always had the opportunity to discuss changing the law. If they had sent all their lobbyists to accomplish that, then it would have turned out better for everyone. But their business plan was always to disrupt and work around the law. So they reap what they sow.

            • The law does not deserve any respect, why shouldn't it be broken? The law stopped deserving respect once the law became compromised. The law is not based on a set of strict rules (the Constitution), instead it is open to interpretation to the benefit of those currently in power and those buying the said power.

              The law today does not warrant respect.

  • is why they even bother? I don't have a lot of faith that any of this is a serious attempt to reign Uber in. They're blatantly flaunting laws about employment. If anyone really cared they'd have shut down Uber a long time ago.

    My only question is: I've watched about a dozen of these "Gig Economy" companies get shut down because they were obviously employers. Uber's doing the exact same thing. How are they surviving? Are the CEOs/Investors just that much better connected?

