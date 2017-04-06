London Police Ink Shadowy Deal With Industry On Website Takedowns (eff.org) 11
AmiMoJo writes: The EFF is warning about unregulated activity against websites by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) of the City of London Police. A program called RogueBlock accepts notifications from IP holders, which the PIPCU then acts on, giving private companies legal jurisdiction over the entire internet, with appeals in the case of malicious reports and mistakes being extremely difficult to make. For example, Spanish sports streaming site Rojadirecta had its domain name seized by the U.S. government for over a year, despite the site being lawful in its native Spain. The EFF terms this kind of activity "Shadow Regulation."
A program called RogueBlock accepts notifications from IP holders, which the PIPCU then acts on, giving private companies legal jurisdiction over the entire internet
That's a HUGE jump, from the ability of IP Rights Holders to directly complain to saying they have "legal jurisdiction". Um, no.
Yet it's defacto true, the IP holder complains to partner City of London police, who then ACT on that complaint often OUTSIDE OF LAWS.
So they'll ignore jurisdictional limits and grab domain names for entities outside the City of London, outside the UK even, entities that don't do business in the UK. They grab domains without court orders.
They do false grandstanding arrests, so for example, they arrested a VPN proxy owner for criminal copyright infringement. It's clearly intimidation and of course the case w
For those not familiar with the language employed, this is the police force of the "City of London" (a.k.a "The Square Mile" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]) NOT the London Metropolitan Police, the police force responsible for London itself. The "City of London" has only about 7,000 residents, all of whom are significantly wealthy. Hundreds of thousands of people work there during the day, but only these 7,000 count as resident.
The "City of London" is run by a corporation which basically operates at the behest of the financial institutions that operate in its borders. It's long been known for rather undemocratic behaviour (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/oct/31/corporation-london-city-medieval) and almost universally acts in corporate interest.
This is a private organisation paid for and owned by the "City of London" It has one employee for every eight actual full-time residents in the area and is not a police force in the common understandING of the term..
