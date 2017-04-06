Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Electronic Frontier Foundation Government The Courts

London Police Ink Shadowy Deal With Industry On Website Takedowns (eff.org) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the shady-business dept.
AmiMoJo writes: The EFF is warning about unregulated activity against websites by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) of the City of London Police. A program called RogueBlock accepts notifications from IP holders, which the PIPCU then acts on, giving private companies legal jurisdiction over the entire internet, with appeals in the case of malicious reports and mistakes being extremely difficult to make. For example, Spanish sports streaming site Rojadirecta had its domain name seized by the U.S. government for over a year, despite the site being lawful in its native Spain. The EFF terms this kind of activity "Shadow Regulation."

London Police Ink Shadowy Deal With Industry On Website Takedowns More | Reply

London Police Ink Shadowy Deal With Industry On Website Takedowns

Comments Filter:

  • Um, No... (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Thursday April 06, 2017 @07:22PM (#54188425)

    A program called RogueBlock accepts notifications from IP holders, which the PIPCU then acts on, giving private companies legal jurisdiction over the entire internet

    That's a HUGE jump, from the ability of IP Rights Holders to directly complain to saying they have "legal jurisdiction". Um, no.

    • And don't they? In many countries, a private company is specifically tasked to be the sole entity charged with some specific task that the government would otherwise have to do on its own (here in Europe, it can be, for example, collecting royalty fees for authors under some collective licensing arrangement), but usually in exchange for very close scrutiny by the government. Here you have officials apparently forwarding decision making to non-governmental entities in what appears to be a very similar thing.

  • For those not familiar with the language employed, this is the police force of the "City of London" (a.k.a "The Square Mile" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]) NOT the London Metropolitan Police, the police force responsible for London itself. The "City of London" has only about 7,000 residents, all of whom are significantly wealthy. Hundreds of thousands of people work there during the day, but only these 7,000 count as resident.

    The "City of London" is run by a corporation which basically operates at the b

Slashdot Top Deals

Good day to avoid cops. Crawl to work.

Close