Apple Taken To Court For Refusing To Fix Devices

Australia's consumer watchdog has begun legal action against Apple over claims it refused to repair iPads and iPhones previously serviced by third parties. From a report on BBC: It alleges that Apple made "false, misleading, or deceptive representations" about consumers' rights under Australian law. The case follows complaints that users were "routinely refused" repairs after an error disabled their devices. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began an investigation after users complained about Apple's so-called "error 53", which disabled some users' devices after they downloaded an update to their operating system.
What they really need to be taken to court over is what they did to the iPad one - obsoleting it within just a couple of years, long before the hardware was "worn out" or even outdated. The OS "upgrades" and mandatory update of all the apps turned the iPad one into a virtual paperweight. A $700 paperweight, less than 3 years after purchase.
I wasn't aware that there was an iPad before the 1st generation one. WTF are you talking about?
The problem with the iPad ecosystem is that the apps (that we cared about) are "cloud connected" so you have to upgrade them to the latest versions to continue to access the cloud content. The content hasn't changed, but the "upgraded" OS required to run the "updated" apps (which, themselves often do little more than deliver a video from a website), bogged the iPad One down to unusability.
To clarify, this is the original iPad released in 2010, the nice big heavy one with the screen that never cracked, the
The 1st generation iPad was discontinued less than a year after it was released, then Apple stopped the OS updates only a year after that. Now it's stuck with iOS 5 while all later iPads run iOS 9 or 10.
The iPad 2 shipped just three weeks shy of one year from when the iPad 1 shipped - nothing unusual about a 1 year upgrade cycle. It initially shipped with iOS 3.2 and continued to receive updates for several years through iOS 5.1.1. The primary reason it did not receive further iOS updates was that there was only 256MB of ram, not enough to run iOS 6 or later.
The updates it did receive were enough to make the iPad one virtually useless.
I had an iPad 1, the updates made it far from useless.
You're repairing it wrong.
In some cases, that's exactly the problem... doubly so if the 3rd-party repair shop uses gray-market, eBay-sourced, or similarly dodgy parts to fix it. Also note that the 3rd-party repair shop may or may not (likely not) have sufficient training and knowledge of how the things are put together. Sure, some of them have former Apple employees of sufficient training or such working there, but I doubt that they all do.
How are we even supposed to repair anything if everything is glued down? In Macs even components like CPU and RAM are soldered to the motherboard.
By replacing the motherboard. It's not glued into the case, glued to the battery, or glued to the keyboard.
What you are complaining about is not the inability to replace parts, it's the granularity.
You want to replace components *on* the motherboard.
You're actually able to do this... you just need some pretty expensive and specialized equipment to do it; you do own a reflow oven and an ultrasonic soldering jig, right?
They probably are. I worked for a Motorola car phone repair shop in 1993, and a lot of the previously repaired phones we tried to fix were simply ruined by repairs at crappy unauthorized places. Most commonly, they'd break tabs on the plastic taking it apart then superglue it back together or bad connections that were improperly disconnected.
Apple has never been consumer friendly (Score:5, Interesting)
They are more like a boyfriend who is really good looking but kind of an asshole when you really get to know him.
You don't figure that Apple doesn't have a small army of technicians refurbishing returned equipment because they have long lead times for warranty replacements?
If they were "sold out for months" my guess is that it's even more likely your device was replaced by a refurbished unit, likely built from serviceable parts from multiple returned units by some technician/contractor who has minimal training and equipment. If the units are hard to obtain new, you can bet they are likely to be refurbishing them a
But what difference does it make? You apparently got a serviceable unit for your replacement and Apple honored the warranty on the replacement. That's what they said they would do.
Most businesses create parts as well as the units so they have replacements right off the bat. Unless it's a touch screen issue the delays are due to demand for the overall unit.
Really? They replaced my iPod that was over 1100 days out of warranty for nothing. HP wouldn't replace a system board that was replaced under warranty less than 6 months earlier. Guess why I stopped buying HP laptops and guess who has my business today? BTW, my 2800 USD MBP outlasted my 2500 USD HP laptop four fold and is still chugging away today with no issues.
I know I'm a single case but if my MPB fritzed on me today guess where I'd be going for my new laptop?
Was your iPod affected by a recall that was forced under threat of suit / government action? (I'm guessing: Yes.)
Was your HP laptop? (I'm guessing: No, but it should have been.)
Apple is actually quite consumer friendly.
Repairmen aren't consumers. They aren't very repairman friendly, outside repairmen who go through their authorization process.
It's like a building that's friendly to general contractors and union construction workers, but has no tolerance for the average "handyman" or the truckload of "sheetrock people" you pick up at the Home Depot parking lot at 7:30 AM to work for you for one day.
Only applicable where the law permits Apple, MS, etc... to use such wordage, ie the U.S.. In the rest of the world, where people and governments are civilized, ie outside the U.S.. Consumers are protected from such corruption. Those consumers, actually own their products they purchased or were transferred ownership.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
No problem. iPhones were just bricking themselves if unauthorised third party repairs are made. Only stopped due to bad publicity.
Apple Ink's user license agreement has nothing to do with ownership.
Apple Ink does not confer ownership of any of its products. Apple Ink retains ownership of all its products after sell. The buyer only buys the user license agreement document, nothing more.
Therefore, if Apple Ink does not want to fix a product, it is well within its ownership of the product to do nothing.
Ha ha
Prove it.
Case law says otherwise.
Re: Issue in USA too! (Score:1)
So, your next phone will be from Apple, right?
Dodgy logic (Score:1)
So, they broke their iPhone. Then, to try to get it fixed on the cheap, they voided the warranty by taking it to an iFixit shop where it was repaired using unauthorized parts of unknown quality and suitability that turned out to be incompatible with an OS upgrade they knew was bound to happen. And now the complaint is Apple won't fix it after the unauthorized fix which voided the warranty. This is compounded by the reality that if Apple were to do the fix, the cost of the repair would probably be more than
Re:Dodgy logic (Score:4, Informative)
Incompatible = Apple deciding to block fingerprint readers with a different ID than originally came with the phone. A security move that only makes sense during the initial design - not when done after the phone is out there. It was a valid repair and the iPhone offers no way to pair with a new fingerprint reader except by Apple (which is just as bad as putting a chip on a printer cartridge and should be illegal).
Whilst it's not exactly clear in the summary, consumers aren't taking Apple to court, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is, which is a government funded body. As far as I know they rarely lose too, especially high profile cases.
Australians have strong consumer protections allowing us to actually own the device we purchase to do with that we will, ignore vendor warranty length and use a reasonable expectation on both cost and expected lifetime of product. That is if an Apple phone is
They are working as designed (Score:2)
They aren't broke. They are designed to work that way, so we can't fix them.
Wrong. It's a Security Feature.
Error 53 is what happens when you don't transfer the Home button from an original display/digitizer assembly to the new digitizer/display assembly, and cause a mismatch between the serial number for the home button's controller that is written to the SoC at product manufacture. Apple can reconcile that; but won't, for obvious reasons (because someone could then steal your phone, replace the Home button which has THEIR fingerprint stored in it, and then break into your phone.
So
And if an end user breaks the home button and knows their PIN (which is more secure than a fingerprint), then they should be able to replace that. Apple put that roadblock end only for their own bottom line.
Touch Disease (Score:4, Informative)
If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149. Of course you get a refurbished board and minimal warranty. Apple cheapened up the phone and didn't solder a metal shield to the board that reinforced against flexing. Now they used some foil tape as a shield. However 3rd party companies will fix it the right way, reflow the chip and solder on a shield. They even offer a better warranty than Apple!
If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149.
If they are admitting fault then why are they charging you for the repair?
Because Apple sheep will pay it and thank the ghost of Steve Jobs for the privilege.
If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149. Of course you get a refurbished board and minimal warranty. Apple cheapened up the phone and didn't solder a metal shield to the board that reinforced against flexing. Now they used some foil tape as a shield. However 3rd party companies will fix it the right way, reflow the chip and solder on a shield. They even offer a better warranty than Apple!
This wasn't that. Error 53 is the "Unrecognized Touch ID" error, from changing the Home Button. And it is fully intentional as an anti-theft/anti-breaking-in deterrent.
disgusting (Score:1)
Basically Apple never wants any iDevice repaired, they just want you to keep buying the latest, newest version.
The touch sensor is tied to the CPU. (Score:1)
The touch sensor is tied to the CPU.
That's all the "error 53" issue is.
It's intentionally tied so that some asshole who steals you iPhone, and then parts it out on eBay for grey market repairs now has a worthless piece of junk.
This discourages assholes like that from stealing your iPhone in the first place, because they can maybe sell the battery and a couple of other parts
... and that's it.
Do you think all those "fixit" shops were buying their parts from Apple? Apple only sells to authorize service perso
Do you think all those "fixit" shops were buying their parts from Apple? Apple only sells to authorize service persons, and they only sell to them because they have been trained in proper repair techniques.
They're not buying stolen parts, if that's what you're implying. There is more than enough demand for 3rd parties to manufacture replacement Apple parts. I just bought a brand new replacement LCD for an iPhone 6 for all of $25.
Can someone figure out how to repair something with no training? Probably. But that won't cause Apple to sell them legitimate replacement parts.
Electronics aren't some mystical voodoo that just works. Many parts such as the home button can be disassembled and duplicated. They don't need access to Apple to make replacement parts for these items that work just fine. It's Apple that added software deterrents to using after market parts by implementing proprietary codes to their parts.