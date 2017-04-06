Apple Taken To Court For Refusing To Fix Devices (bbc.com) 30
Australia's consumer watchdog has begun legal action against Apple over claims it refused to repair iPads and iPhones previously serviced by third parties. From a report on BBC: It alleges that Apple made "false, misleading, or deceptive representations" about consumers' rights under Australian law. The case follows complaints that users were "routinely refused" repairs after an error disabled their devices. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began an investigation after users complained about Apple's so-called "error 53", which disabled some users' devices after they downloaded an update to their operating system.
What they really need to be taken to court over is what they did to the iPad one - obsoleting it within just a couple of years, long before the hardware was "worn out" or even outdated. The OS "upgrades" and mandatory update of all the apps turned the iPad one into a virtual paperweight. A $700 paperweight, less than 3 years after purchase.
I wasn't aware that there was an iPad before the 1st generation one. WTF are you talking about?
In some cases, that's exactly the problem... doubly so if the 3rd-party repair shop uses gray-market, eBay-sourced, or similarly dodgy parts to fix it. Also note that the 3rd-party repair shop may or may not (likely not) have sufficient training and knowledge of how the things are put together. Sure, some of them have former Apple employees of sufficient training or such working there, but I doubt that they all do.
How are we even supposed to repair anything if everything is glued down? In Macs even components like CPU and RAM are soldered to the motherboard.
Apple has never been consumer friendly (Score:4, Interesting)
They are more like a boyfriend who is really good looking but kind of an asshole when you really get to know him.
Apple Ink's user license agreement has nothing to do with ownership.
Apple Ink does not confer ownership of any of its products. Apple Ink retains ownership of all its products after sell. The buyer only buys the user license agreement document, nothing more.
Therefore, if Apple Ink does not want to fix a product, it is well within its ownership of the product to do nothing.
Prove it.
Case law says otherwise.
So, your next phone will be from Apple, right?
Dodgy logic (Score:2)
So, they broke their iPhone. Then, to try to get it fixed on the cheap, they voided the warranty by taking it to an iFixit shop where it was repaired using unauthorized parts of unknown quality and suitability that turned out to be incompatible with an OS upgrade they knew was bound to happen. And now the complaint is Apple won't fix it after the unauthorized fix which voided the warranty. This is compounded by the reality that if Apple were to do the fix, the cost of the repair would probably be more than
They are working as designed (Score:2)
Touch Disease (Score:2)
If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149. Of course you get a refurbished board and minimal warranty. Apple cheapened up the phone and didn't solder a metal shield to the board that reinforced against flexing. Now they used some foil tape as a shield. However 3rd party companies will fix it the right way, reflow the chip and solder on a shield. They even offer a better warranty than Apple!
If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149.
If they are admitting fault then why are they charging you for the repair?