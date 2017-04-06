Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Taken To Court For Refusing To Fix Devices (bbc.com) 103

Australia's consumer watchdog has begun legal action against Apple over claims it refused to repair iPads and iPhones previously serviced by third parties. From a report on BBC: It alleges that Apple made "false, misleading, or deceptive representations" about consumers' rights under Australian law. The case follows complaints that users were "routinely refused" repairs after an error disabled their devices. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began an investigation after users complained about Apple's so-called "error 53", which disabled some users' devices after they downloaded an update to their operating system.

  • You're repairing it wrong.

    • What they really need to be taken to court over is what they did to the iPad one - obsoleting it within just a couple of years, long before the hardware was "worn out" or even outdated. The OS "upgrades" and mandatory update of all the apps turned the iPad one into a virtual paperweight. A $700 paperweight, less than 3 years after purchase.

      • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

        by Captain Splendid ( 673276 )
        As someone who owns 2 iPads older than that, WTF are you talking about?

        • Re:Apple's Response (Score:4, Funny)

          by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @03:39PM (#54187145)
          "As someone who owns 2 iPads older than that..."

          I wasn't aware that there was an iPad before the 1st generation one. WTF are you talking about?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )

          The 1st generation iPad was discontinued less than a year after it was released, then Apple stopped the OS updates only a year after that. Now it's stuck with iOS 5 while all later iPads run iOS 9 or 10.

          • The iPad 2 shipped just three weeks shy of one year from when the iPad 1 shipped - nothing unusual about a 1 year upgrade cycle. It initially shipped with iOS 3.2 and continued to receive updates for several years through iOS 5.1.1. The primary reason it did not receive further iOS updates was that there was only 256MB of ram, not enough to run iOS 6 or later.

            • The updates it did receive were enough to make the iPad one virtually useless.

              • I had an iPad 1, the updates made it far from useless.

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by dgatwood ( 11270 )

                  I think you mean "worse than".

                • Good for you. Our iPad one was used by our elementary school children. Updates to the OS and apps made things as simple as "Brain Pop" stop functioning.

                  You can blame the app authors for abandoning iPad one support - they were out there supporting it in 2010 and 2011 - but, without Apple driving the "ecosystem" ever forward, the app authors could have left their apps as they were, functioning wonderfully, until about 2013. After that, virtually everything we used crawled to a useless halt - including Safa

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by rtb61 ( 674572 )

                    In a school environment, I am surprised you did not pursue this dysfunction against Apple as hard as possible, collectively across as many schools as possible. Clearly this failure by Apple should have been broadcast loud and wide, to protect others and seek a more reasonable outcome for yourselves.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            The iPod Video holds the record. Superceded three months after introduction, the only firmware update it ever got was to add some more DRM.

    • You're repairing it wrong.

      In some cases, that's exactly the problem... doubly so if the 3rd-party repair shop uses gray-market, eBay-sourced, or similarly dodgy parts to fix it. Also note that the 3rd-party repair shop may or may not (likely not) have sufficient training and knowledge of how the things are put together. Sure, some of them have former Apple employees of sufficient training or such working there, but I doubt that they all do.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually, the parts themselves were fine. Likely the same sensors as the OEM used -- they had to be pin-compatible.

        The problem with the Error 53 is that they randomly decided in an update to activate the Brick Me mode if it didn't have some DRM code built into the fingerprint scanner. Why they didn't have this to begin with, or why did they disable the whole OS instead of just the fingerprint scanner? Probably to fuck with the 3rd party fixers (the noobs who don't know would think the 3rd party repairer

    • How are we even supposed to repair anything if everything is glued down? In Macs even components like CPU and RAM are soldered to the motherboard.

      • How are we even supposed to repair anything if everything is glued down? In Macs even components like CPU and RAM are soldered to the motherboard.

        By replacing the motherboard. It's not glued into the case, glued to the battery, or glued to the keyboard.

        What you are complaining about is not the inability to replace parts, it's the granularity.

        You want to replace components *on* the motherboard.

        You're actually able to do this... you just need some pretty expensive and specialized equipment to do it; you do own a reflow oven and an ultrasonic soldering jig, right?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They probably are. I worked for a Motorola car phone repair shop in 1993, and a lot of the previously repaired phones we tried to fix were simply ruined by repairs at crappy unauthorized places. Most commonly, they'd break tabs on the plastic taking it apart then superglue it back together or bad connections that were improperly disconnected.

  • Apple has never been consumer friendly (Score:5, Interesting)

    by aurispector ( 530273 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:44PM (#54186725)

    They are more like a boyfriend who is really good looking but kind of an asshole when you really get to know him.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Really? They replaced my iPod that was over 1100 days out of warranty for nothing. HP wouldn't replace a system board that was replaced under warranty less than 6 months earlier. Guess why I stopped buying HP laptops and guess who has my business today? BTW, my 2800 USD MBP outlasted my 2500 USD HP laptop four fold and is still chugging away today with no issues.

      I know I'm a single case but if my MPB fritzed on me today guess where I'd be going for my new laptop?

      • Was your iPod affected by a recall that was forced under threat of suit / government action? (I'm guessing: Yes.)
        Was your HP laptop? (I'm guessing: No, but it should have been.)

    • Apple is actually quite consumer friendly.

      Repairmen aren't consumers. They aren't very repairman friendly, outside repairmen who go through their authorization process.

      It's like a building that's friendly to general contractors and union construction workers, but has no tolerance for the average "handyman" or the truckload of "sheetrock people" you pick up at the Home Depot parking lot at 7:30 AM to work for you for one day.

  • So, they broke their iPhone. Then, to try to get it fixed on the cheap, they voided the warranty by taking it to an iFixit shop where it was repaired using unauthorized parts of unknown quality and suitability that turned out to be incompatible with an OS upgrade they knew was bound to happen. And now the complaint is Apple won't fix it after the unauthorized fix which voided the warranty. This is compounded by the reality that if Apple were to do the fix, the cost of the repair would probably be more than

    • Re:Dodgy logic (Score:5, Insightful)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @04:02PM (#54187309) Homepage

      they voided the warranty by taking it to an iFixit shop

      No matter what their TOS says, that's illegal. See Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act [wikipedia.org] in the US.

      turned out to be incompatible with an OS upgrade they knew was bound to happen

      Incompatible = Apple deciding to block fingerprint readers with a different ID than originally came with the phone. A security move that only makes sense during the initial design - not when done after the phone is out there. It was a valid repair and the iPhone offers no way to pair with a new fingerprint reader except by Apple (which is just as bad as putting a chip on a printer cartridge and should be illegal).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        Incompatible = Apple deciding to block fingerprint readers with a different ID than originally came with the phone. A security move that only makes sense during the initial design - not when done after the phone is out there. It was a valid repair and the iPhone offers no way to pair with a new fingerprint reader except by Apple (which is just as bad as putting a chip on a printer cartridge and should be illegal).

        Or how about to easily prevent hacking via the fingerprint sensor?

        Consider this scenario - FBI

        • The PIN is more secure than fingerprints - fingerprints are everywhere. All it takes is requiring the PIN to pair a new fingerprint sensor.

          In fact, the FBI has no trouble getting fingerprints - what they have trouble with is bypassing the PIN.

          There's no such thing as an "unauthorized repair shop." They're just repair shops. Apple calling theirs "Authorized" does nothing to de-legitimize repair shops. Do you think the only place to get your car repaired is the dealer? Or do you take your car to an "unau

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Whilst it's not exactly clear in the summary, consumers aren't taking Apple to court, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is, which is a government funded body. As far as I know they rarely lose too, especially high profile cases.

      Australians have strong consumer protections allowing us to actually own the device we purchase to do with that we will, ignore vendor warranty length and use a reasonable expectation on both cost and expected lifetime of product. That is if an Apple phone is

    • No they didn't. The law is very explicit, you DO NOT void a warranty by using your own repairer unless the damage that was done is a direct result of that repair which in this case it was NOT. In Australia a company cannot change a consumers rights under the law regardless of what they say in EULA's, warranty statements etc.
  • They aren't broke. They are designed to work that way, so we can't fix them.

    • They aren't broke. They are designed to work that way, so we can't fix them.

      Wrong. It's a Security Feature.

      Error 53 is what happens when you don't transfer the Home button from an original display/digitizer assembly to the new digitizer/display assembly, and cause a mismatch between the serial number for the home button's controller that is written to the SoC at product manufacture. Apple can reconcile that; but won't, for obvious reasons (because someone could then steal your phone, replace the Home button which has THEIR fingerprint stored in it, and then break into your phone.

      So

      • And if an end user breaks the home button and knows their PIN (which is more secure than a fingerprint), then they should be able to replace that. Apple put that roadblock end only for their own bottom line.

  • Touch Disease (Score:5, Informative)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @03:26PM (#54187063) Homepage

    If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149. Of course you get a refurbished board and minimal warranty. Apple cheapened up the phone and didn't solder a metal shield to the board that reinforced against flexing. Now they used some foil tape as a shield. However 3rd party companies will fix it the right way, reflow the chip and solder on a shield. They even offer a better warranty than Apple!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149.

      If they are admitting fault then why are they charging you for the repair?

    • If your phone has the "touch disease" Apple will admit its their fault and fix it for you for $149. Of course you get a refurbished board and minimal warranty. Apple cheapened up the phone and didn't solder a metal shield to the board that reinforced against flexing. Now they used some foil tape as a shield. However 3rd party companies will fix it the right way, reflow the chip and solder on a shield. They even offer a better warranty than Apple!

      This wasn't that. Error 53 is the "Unrecognized Touch ID" error, from changing the Home Button. And it is fully intentional as an anti-theft/anti-breaking-in deterrent.

      • The touch disease is flashing grey bars at the top of the screen and the screen stops responding while this is going on. Flexing the phone slightly makes it go away.

  • They refuse to repair devices in Australia, while at the same time fighting to take away our rights to have third-partys repair apple products in America.

    Basically Apple never wants any iDevice repaired, they just want you to keep buying the latest, newest version.
    • I don't think you have that right. You have the right not to buy Apple device if you disagree with their license agreements though.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fnj ( 64210 )

        You have the right not to buy Apple device if you disagree with their license agreements

        Oh, thank you. NOT. You cannot defy governmental consumer-protection regulations by writing onerous license agreements. Not successfully. The laws which society settles on rule.

        Do you suppose some low-life corporation could get away with selling you something cheap as long as it sticks you with an "agreement" that you forfeit your life for organ harvesting as of one year post-sale?

  • The touch sensor is tied to the CPU.

    That's all the "error 53" issue is.

    It's intentionally tied so that some asshole who steals you iPhone, and then parts it out on eBay for grey market repairs now has a worthless piece of junk.

    This discourages assholes like that from stealing your iPhone in the first place, because they can maybe sell the battery and a couple of other parts ... and that's it.

    Do you think all those "fixit" shops were buying their parts from Apple? Apple only sells to authorize service perso

    • Do you think all those "fixit" shops were buying their parts from Apple? Apple only sells to authorize service persons, and they only sell to them because they have been trained in proper repair techniques.

      They're not buying stolen parts, if that's what you're implying. There is more than enough demand for 3rd parties to manufacture replacement Apple parts. I just bought a brand new replacement LCD for an iPhone 6 for all of $25.

      • They're not buying stolen parts, if that's what you're implying. There is more than enough demand for 3rd parties to manufacture replacement Apple parts. I just bought a brand new replacement LCD for an iPhone 6 for all of $25.

        Given that Apple has a vertical monopoly on between 6 and 11 parts for each of their devices, you either bought a use part, likely from a stolen iPhone, or you bought a new part, stolen from the factory that makes the parts exclusively for Apple, or you bout a part that was from a repair center (and either it's a repair center which is violating its contract with Apple not to sell parts to third parties, or it was stolen from the repair center).

        Apple intentionally controls the market to prevent "third shift

    • The touch sensor is tied to the CPU.

      That's all the "error 53" issue is.

      It's intentionally tied so that some asshole who steals you iPhone, and then parts it out on eBay for grey market repairs now has a worthless piece of junk.

      This discourages assholes like that from stealing your iPhone in the first place, because they can maybe sell the battery and a couple of other parts ... and that's it.

      Do you think all those "fixit" shops were buying their parts from Apple? Apple only sells to authorize service persons, and they only sell to them because they have been trained in proper repair techniques.

      Can someone figure out how to repair something with no training? Probably. But that won't cause Apple to sell them legitimate replacement parts.

      Electronics aren't some mystical voodoo that just works. Many parts such as the home button can be disassembled and duplicated. They don't need access to Apple to make replacement parts for these items that work just fine. It's Apple that added software deterrents to using after market parts by implementing proprietary codes to their parts.

      • Electronics aren't some mystical voodoo that just works. Many parts such as the home button can be disassembled and duplicated. They don't need access to Apple to make replacement parts for these items that work just fine. It's Apple that added software deterrents to using after market parts by implementing proprietary codes to their parts.

        The Home button is cryptographically tied to the CPU.

        Good luck making a home button ripped out of another iPhone correctly identify itself without having the correct cryrptographic codes. It'll work as a button; it won't work as a fingerprint unlock.

