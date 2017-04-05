Uber Finds One Allegedly Stolen Waymo File -- On An Employee's Personal Device (techcrunch.com) 12
Uber said today that it had found one of the documents Waymo alleges was stolen by a former employee -- who left its self-driving car effort to join Uber's -- on the employee's personal computer. From a report on TechCrunch: The document was found on a personal device belonging to Sameer Kshirsagar, Uber's attorney Arturo Gonzalez said at a court hearing today. It's the first time that Uber has acknowledged that any of Waymo's documents are in the possession of any Uber employees. However, Uber emphasized that the document was not found on Uber's computers. "We did collect documents from him and thus far we have only found one document from his computers that matches the documents identified in the complaint," Gonzalez said. Waymo claims that Kshirsagar downloaded several confidential documents in June 2016, one month before resigning and joining Anthony Levandowski at Uber. The names of the five specific documents are partially redacted in court filings, but one references "laser questions" and another "lens placement."
Uber - "let us search your stuff or you are fired"
If memory serves there was a story about how Apple would do that. I recall they'd show up with security, if you didn't consent they'd escort you out on the spot.
This is why I have *no* work contamination of my personal machines.
I only bring my phone to work, and I concede they can search the filesystem if they want (it's really no different than a USB drive afterall).
If they expected to search my home machine I'd refuse and lawyer up when they tried to discipline me for it.
On a related note:
Uber is handling this all sorts of wrong.
And doing their lawyerly best to shield Uber from the worst of the storm that's brewing.
If you go read Ars' article on the same, you'll find that the judge is having none of Uber's bullshit and is forcing them to confront the employee who has their own lawyer and is pleading the fifth about what happened to the documents in question and when.
Uber already has enough trouble on it's plate and apparently didn't do enough due diligence when they bought this guy's company out. I'm going to guess that someone's leadership position is in severe trouble if this trial goes the wrong way for them.
I bet Uber thinks that since he's a former employee that automatically takes them off the hook for this whole thing.
