Phony VPN Services Are Cashing In On America's War On Privacy

Reader Freshly Exhumed writes: Nicholas Deleon at Motherboard reveals a run-in with scammers who are already hard at work taking advantage of newly signed legislation that allows Internet Service Providers to sell your online privacy, including your web browser history, to the highest bidder without your consent. Relatedly, Tim Berners-Lee would prefer people to protest in the streets rather than take technical measures such as TOR and VPN. For those intent on using VPN, TorrentFreak has their latest reviews of VPN anonimity practices, with the caveat that the info is submitted by the VPN companies themselves on a "trust us" basis.
I'll just leave this right here. Anything less is unacceptable.
Cryptostorm VPN [cryptostorm.is]
http://www.nydailynews.com/new... [nydailynews.com]
http://www.seattletimes.com/se... [seattletimes.com]
There have been concerns about his involvement with CryptoStorm for a while.
https://www.bestvpn.com/blog/8... [bestvpn.com]
https://www.wilderssecurity.co... [wilderssecurity.com]
There are good ones if you do your research. (Score:2)
I did quite a bit. I've been using AirVPN (based in Italy) for several years without any issues beyond ones I caused myself; and without any love letters from Comcast.
