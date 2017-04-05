FCC's Ajit Pai Says Broadband Market Too Competitive For Strict Privacy Rules (arstechnica.com) 57
In an op-ed published on the Washington Post, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and his counterpart at the FTC have argued that strict privacy rules for ISPs aren't necessary in part because the broadband market is more competitive than the search engine market. From a report on ArsTechnica: Internet users who have only one choice of high-speed home broadband providers would probably scoff at this claim. But an op-ed written by Pai and Acting FTC Chair Maureen Ohlhausen ignored the lack of competition in home Internet service, focusing only on the competitive wireless broadband market. Because of this competition, it isn't fair to impose different rules on ISPs than on websites, they wrote. "Others argue that ISPs should be treated differently because consumers face a unique lack of choice and competition in the broadband marketplace," Pai and Ohlhausen wrote in their op-ed. "But that claim doesn't hold up to scrutiny either. For example, according to one industry analysis, Google dominates desktop search with an estimated 81 percent market share (and 96 percent of the mobile search market), whereas Verizon, the largest mobile broadband provider, holds only an estimated 35 percent of its market." [...] Instead of addressing the lack of competition in home Internet service, Pai and Ohlhausen simply didn't mention it in their op-ed. But they argued that ISPs shouldn't face stricter privacy rules than search engines and other websites because of the level of competition in broadband and the amount of data companies like Google collect about Internet users. "As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Congress decided to disapprove the FCC's unbalanced rules," they wrote. "Indeed, the FTC's criticism of the FCC's rules last year noted specifically that they 'would not generally apply to other services that collect and use significant amounts of consumer data.'"
Huh? What trackers?
By the way, before someone asks: Huh? What ads?
I also have a number of other options I could use for tech news if need be. There are certain sites I no longer visit because of those very reasons.
What I don't have are options to change my ISP, short of physically moving to another state. And before you say VPN/Tor, those are less than ideal solutions, especially for anything that's bandwidth intensive or latency sensitive,
You're willing to post on Slashdot, which is full of trackers, but you don't want others tracking you. Why does Slashdot get a free pass?
I don't see any hypocrisy.
I choose to use Slashdot and I don't mind that Slashdot tracks my Slashdot activity and does whatever with that information and that's my choice.
I don't give a shit who knows that I use Slashdot if they choose to sell that knowledge.
I also don't care that the Toyota Supra Forum sells my email address to whoever.
Other things I do care about.
Not all websites do tracking and selling of user data. I use a few financial websites that Do Not Track and share.
Other things I do care about.
Has he been shrooming with Trump or what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Is this still planet Earth, or did I take a wrong turn somewhere? Not even Soviet Russia is sufficient to explain this deranged and tortured argument.
I buy a google phone to use their FREE service to do searches, knowing that the cost of that service is the history.
I PAY for internet service through my phone, expecting the cost of that service to by the money I paid to the company.
There is nothing weird about it. It also ignores that we have a choice to use google or some other search providor, we dont have a choice, typically, in the home market.
Google controls Android and requires it apps and is 65% of US phones and 88% worldwide.
It's too bad that no one else offers a competing smartphone OS. I mean where is Apple and Microsoft when we need other phone options?
So if a Verizon customer using Android phones, Google gets to do anything they want with your usage statistics, but Verizon cannot?
What usage statistics do you speak of?
Seems weird that Google would be able to do anything and Verizon do nothing with same data.
I think this is a false equivalence. It's not the same data. Verizon knows every single packet of information on your phone and where it went. Google only know by tracking cookies what sites you visit; what emails you get through gmail. Not necessarily the same thing.
I feel like Ajit is totally out of touch with how broadband works in reality. Most market areas have little to no competition at all, and broadband providers get monopoly or duopoly power in their regions. How is this somehow a competitive market?
Is he being disingenuous enough to call satellite links broadband? Or cell phone plans, are those somehow "broadband" that covers a household now?
No. This is a case where his future plans of employment are contingent upon his to understanding reality from your's or my perspective. So he doesn't. He believes what his likely future employers want him to believe.
What kind of fucked up argument is that? (Score:5, Insightful)
What has one to do with the other? You could just as well have said "No privacy for you because purple monkey dishwasher" and it would have made just about as much sense.
He just needs to say words to give his supporters, none of whom know anything about the Internet other than they can yell at liberals on it, something to yell at those same liberals complaining about the FCCs anti-consumer moves.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
You aere wrong (Score:2)
"No privacy for you because purple monkey dishwasher"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Riiiiiiiiiight... (Score:3)
My understanding is that I'm lucky to have more than one ISP available, and absolutely blessed to have more than two. Everybody has the same access to search engines, though, and I'm pretty sure nobody has access to more than a dozen ISPs.
Re: Riiiiiiiiiight... (Score:2)
You are lucky. I have one wired, broadband ISP: Spectrum (previously Time Warner Cable). They recently announced that all TWC brokered deals will expire and they won't cut new deals. This could mean my Internet costs will go up by $50. I have no other options so it's either take what Spectrum will give me or go without Internet. (The latter is not an option.)
If Spectrum tomorrow announced that they were injecting a dozen ads into each page I viewed, I'd still have no options.
When consumers can't vote with t
huh? (Score:2)
What is Ajit smoking? (Score:2)
Must be the good shit.
How about we reverse this and start with, my data is MINE. You don;t touch it without a warrent or at least little thing called "probable cause". -start there.
This trend of turning ISPs into spies and intiatives that make no sense claim doing privacy is too complicated or expensive is really getting on my nerves.
No worries though, it just pushes more users to use encryption and learn better security practices. When all traffic is encrypted what wil lthey regulate then?
When all traffic is encrypted what will they regulate then?
That's an easy one: Encryption.
Industry Shill (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not that surprising since the whole "drain the swamp" mantra was just something someone in Trump's campaign team proposed as a slogan, but that Trump didn't like. He then tried it out at a meeting, discovered it caught on, and kept using it. That's what Trump himself said [cc.com] after the elections anyway.
Of course, he did (Score:4, Informative)
Welcome to the Trump Administration where whatever craziness you say is overshadowed by the crazier things the President says. He says that the broadband market is more competitive than the search engine market and (because of this) ISPs should be allowed to sell privacy data of their customers.
First of all let's address the main problem with his argument which is the false comparison. There are only a few players in the search engine market which is true; however, that is due to competition based on consumer choices. Many consumer choose to use Google over Bing. Many consumers cannot choose one ISP over another as there is often only one choice. Indeed if a consumer chooses to switch to Bing, it is as simple as not using Google. Many consumers cannot switch ISPs. Second whether or not Google has more of a marketshare than Bing does not mean Comcast can sell your browsing history.
The main problem with comparing whether Google has a right to sell your data and Comcast does not all comes down to implied agreements. When you use Google for free, it is with the implied consent that your search history is being collected and monetized in exchange for the search service. When you pay Comcast for an Internet connection, there is no implied consent that you paying for a service means that Comcast makes money on your Internet data.
Personally the sale of data is blatant attempt by ISPs to make more money by trying to legislate an exception to the rules. Their argument is that "Google does it, so should we."
Also, they harvest data from your emails even if you do not use gmail yourself, because most other people do and you cannot know if you are sending your email to google, because a lot of the domains are custom and do not look like "gmail.com"
What? Google harvests data from emails that are not from gmail because people may or may not be using custom domains? Please restate what you are saying.
The problem is that Google tracks you even if you do not use their products (search, android, mail, maps, etc), because their trackers are embedded in the vast majority of web pages.
You do understand how cookies work right and that many other companies on the Internet use trackers. ISPs could do that too; however, that is not the harvesting method that will use. They have a direct overview of your activities.
Now a technically literate person can figure out how to block those, but that is beyond the average person. So no, most people cannot stop Google's tracking merely by avoiding its services.
I'm pretty sure that surfing in safe mode or privacy mode on a browser is not exactly rocket science.
What everyone says when it's to their advantage... (Score:2)
Screwing /w Internet hazardous to political career (Score:2)
The Internet is no longer a niche only a few people care about (see SOPA). Republicans are in for a surprise when democrats run ads with this shit against them and it proves to be effective. Trumps own base is against this. FFS INFOWARS is against it.
This issue is an overwhelming loser with the public. Nobody believes ISPs should be allowed to stalk you online and no amount of weaving shit into gold is going to mask the smell. From what I remember public polling on this was something like 11% of the general public supported it.
Relevant Princess Bride Quote (Score:2)
Truly, you have a dizzying intellect.
I don't often get to trot that out one.
And ISPs wont get sued? comon. (Score:2)
Talk about fake (Score:1)
To compare a search engine, which someone can choose or not choose to use, to a broadband provider, where there is only one, or if you are lucky two, to choose from in any given area is the literal definition of apples and oranges.
Off the top of my head I can count six different search engines I could use. In my area there are exactly two broadband providers, and both offer the same high prices for the same slow speeds.
As to this supposed "industry analysis", who did the analysis, Comcast? Of course they