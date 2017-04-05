Bannon Loses National Security Council Role in Trump Shakeup (bloomberg.com) 121
Top presidential strategist Steve Bannon has been booted from the National Security Council amid a reshuffling of the key panel, Bloomberg reports Wednesday morning. President Donald Trump reorganized the council, removing Bannon and downgrading the role of his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, the report added, citing multiple sources. From the report: Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, was elevated to the National Security Council's principals committee at the beginning of Trump's presidency. The move drew criticism from some members of Congress and Washington's foreign policy establishment. A White House official said that Bannon was placed on the committee in part to monitor Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and never attended a meeting. He's no longer needed with McMaster in charge of the council, the official said. Trump fired Flynn on Feb. 13 for not disclosing to the president or to Vice President Mike Pence the extent of his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, before Trump's inauguration.
Does this matter? Seems debatable to me.
How so? Maybe you could take the time to explain it.
How so? Maybe you could take the time to explain it.
Trump will be getting the same advice from the same people, but one of those people will now have a slightly different title. How is that not important?
Generally having a role removed from your list of duties is seen as a demotion, and the timing of this, after Ivanka's official installation in the White House, is highly suggestive that the rumored power struggle between Bannon and the Kushners has resolved itself in the Kushners' favor. Also note that there have been rumors that Bannon and Priebus weren't getting along all that well either. I don't expect Bannon to work for that much longer at the White House.
Indeed. Suggestive conjecture about rumors about internal squabbling over relationships is exactly what Slashdot should focus on, because there is nowhere else on the Internet that provides that information.
.which is not information security policy, it's bureaucrats getting their jollies and over-promoted mall cops living out their Dirty Harry fantasies.
All the REAL infosec policy comes out of NIST in Gaithersburg, not DHS on Nebraska Avenue. . .
Yes, it's a big conspiracy to take away your rights and complete the liberal agenda of switching this county into a communist utopia where bookist academic types rule over small businessmen and blue collar workers.
The Civil War already established how that works.
The US has carried a constant debt since the US Civil War. Debt is literally what makes the world go round.
If by "literally" you mean "figuratively,"
Joke's on you. I'm a registered Republican. (used to be Libertarian but switched when Ron Paul was in the primaries)
As for SJWs, treating people fairly is not really garbage, and has nothing to do with maxism. Most people who are upset by SJWs are upset because they've been called out on their bullshit. That most SJWs are women and are mostly targeting men has a lot to do with the vitriol that is spewed about SJWs. A lot of guys are just too old fashioned to want to here criticism from a woman. I don't care
siphoned off? That's the question we should be asking, along with why someone like him would be allowed anywhere near a national security post.
How much private citizen data has he already
Not as much as Susan Rice.
Seriously though, he is already alienated from half the population of the United States. The people he put in position around himself profoundly represent the half that likes him, which is why he put them there. The path he is taking will leave him completely alone even across the populace. He will have nothing but his paranoia to keep him company. The idea of that makes me nervous.
Hillary Clinton was barely tolerated by half of the Democrat voters. That's why Hillary lost. Trump was a barely tolerated candidate among Republicans, but not quite weak enough to be defeated by Hillary Clinton. For example, take a look at her first-amendment positions and you'll see someone who is way to the right of center. When you have a choice between a Republican running as a Democrat and a Libertarian running as a Republican, is it any surprise that the latter wins?
When you have a choice between a Republican running as a Democrat and a Libertarian running as a Republican, is it any surprise that the latter wins?
It's not really much of a choice, and that's the problem. If the other Republican, Democrat, third party, and independent candidates had a presence in the final election and in the debates, and if we used an alternative voting system to avoid the spoiler effect, then we certainly would have voted in a candidate more people prefer.
Hillary was so bad of a candidate that she could only be competitive against an idiot like Donald Trump. Trump was so bad of a candidate that he could only be competitive against a corrupt career politician like Hillary Clinton.
The people are so bought into the cycle of voting for the lesser evil that even with historically polarizing, horrible, and unliked candidates, 3rd parties still barely got 2.5% of the vote...
I'm not sure how you're defining the left/right divide, but at this time in history pro-first-amendment is very much a right-wing position and very much not a left-wing position. The left is doing more against free speech every year right now than the right has done in all of history.
When you have a choice between a Republican running as a Democrat and a Libertarian running as a Republican, is it any surprise that the latter wins?
Uh, are you calling Trump a Libertarian?
LOL.
That ringing sound you keep hearing? It's the cluephone. Might want to answer it.
Uh, are you calling Trump a Libertarian?
LOL.
He's apparently a corporatocrat, which makes him just as much of a libertarian as most of the people who call themselves libertarian. Don't like it? Separate yourself from that label to escape the association with all the crypto-corporatocrats hiding among you. Sometimes a label is too tainted and has to be discarded.
Hillary was a Republican running as a democrat? Huh? Not even close.
Hillary was *all* democrat, lock stock and barrel.. She just hit the general election knowing that radical leftist doesn't win elections so she tried to run as far right as her liberal democratic base would allow w/o howling about it.
You remember the discussions about abortion and the Heller ruling at the last debate? She had no choice but to shore up her base and took the radical liberal leftist positions on these issues at that point
GOP may end up hating T more than the Dems.
It would be ironic of GOP tries to impeach him out of office, but Dems actually prevent or delay it so that T can finish demolishing GOP and their reputation.
Pence could probably get more of GOP's (traditional) agenda passed than T, which the Dems obviously don't want. T is proving to be an ineffective blabber-mouth (which was predictable in my opinion).
Buckle up for Mr. Toad's wild orange ride...
I predict there will be an avalanche.
Trump's approval rating drops by the day. He has accomplished nothing of significance. He has deliberately made many enemies. He has filled the swamp with banksters and oil executives. Alienates allies. White house staff fighting each other. Ethics violations. Failed travel ban, twice. Failed health care destruction, twice. Voices in his own party are disagreeing with him. Trump-Russia collusion investigatio
If you think that muslim radicals coming into the country is good for the country, if you think that mexican drug gangs and people flooding across the border to steal jobs from Americans is a good thing, if you think that the US is a terrible country and that 50 years ago when we were putting people on the moon, it was an awful country, and we need to throw that america away, then and we need to let people who destroyed their own countries like Mexicans and Muslims to come in and take it over, then you obv
But how come no story on Susan Rice having unmasked multiple people in the Trump camp. It should be noted that she stated "she didn't do it, and had no knowledge of it." And of course that was proven untrue. And now we're seeing the claims making the rounds of "It wasn't political" but why wasn't the FBI involved then? Why did she do something that was outside of the preview of her job(advise the President and consume intelligence summaries)? Why does this appear to have been a case of her setting a new precedent(the unmasking). Why were they unmasked by her, when all 3 letter agencies could do this on their own if they're conducting an investigation.
And of course, why are so many of the media silent on this. When they were all over other major events similar to this and licking their chops like a dog seeing a steak. Well you can all have fun now.
But how come no story on Susan Rice having unmasked multiple people in the Trump camp. It should be noted that she stated "she didn't do it, and had no knowledge of it." And of course that was proven untrue. And now we're seeing the claims making the rounds of "It wasn't political" but why wasn't the FBI involved then? Why did she do something that was outside of the preview of her job(advise the President and consume intelligence summaries)? Why does this appear to have been a case of her setting a new precedent(the unmasking). Why were they unmasked by her, when all 3 letter agencies could do this on their own if they're conducting an investigation.
And of course, why are so many of the media silent on this. When they were all over other major events similar to this and licking their chops like a dog seeing a steak. Well you can all have fun now.
Name a media outlet that was silent on the Susan Rice story. I'll wait...
Unmasking is rare in her job, but not unprecedented. She most likely didn't know that she was unmasking Trump associates until she actually asked for them to be unmasked. Unmasking isn't something she can do without asking permission from the relevant intelligence agency.
Name a media outlet that was silent on the Susan Rice story. I'll wait...
CNN? [grabien.com] MSNBC? They also have pulled a CNN.
... Unmasking isn't something she can do without asking permission from the relevant intelligence agency.
Then I'm sure you can answer how she was able to unmask without the permission of those agencies then, since the order appears to have come directly from her. Or the fact that she ordered detailed spreadsheets on specific people in the Trump camp. [dailycaller.com] This of course is also while she claimed she didn't do it. I'm going to note that DC isn't the only site that has made this claim either, so has the WSJ and Bloomberg.
You want to try that again? I'm sure her word for it, is just as true as when she claimed Benghazi was because of a youtube video. And it came out via wikileaks that this was a deliberate obfuscation of the event.
I just searched CNN.com for "susan rice" and there is -zero- mention of the accusations against her in the first page of the search results. If I click over to the "Stories" tab, the first result is her denying any spying allegations involving the Brits. I'd love to have a non-conservative opinion on this, and their silence speaks volumes.
Fake news is news that is not true, not news you don't like.
The whole "Susan Rice story" is largely a concoction, an attempt at distraction from the fact that there is growing evidence of significant ties between Trump and Putin. It's almost like a Nixon supporter saying "Clearly Deep Throat broke the law, so Nixon should get off!"
Well you can feel whatever way you want about it, but considering you have multiple agencies stating that there was no evidence or said evidence was circumstantial at best. I'm sure that's working out great for you. I'm guessing you'll be right there in supporting republicans and their demands that she come for an under-oath interview right? That should clean it all up very quickly. It's not like they'd have to subpena her or anything, like several investigative committees did to the current head of the
True. There is no proof, but we all know for damn sure that it is true.
I normally don't respond to AC's. But the irony, I can taste it through the internet.
Re:Well that's all interesting and good... (Score:5, Insightful)
The released emails from the Clinton campaign illustrated behavior that many voters can objectionable, and the only response I've ever heard was to accuse the alleged hackers who stole the data and released it.
ie: shoot the messenger.
Amusingly, your Nixon example is actually more relevant when applied to the whole Clinton email thing.
I think one should concern oneself with both. The chief issue with any leak is whether the leak is actually necessary. In an ideal world, Congressional oversight would mean that no one would need to publicly leak alleged or potential misdeeds by public officials or high-ranking individuals. But would Nixon have effectively been pushed from office (yes, he resigned before his almost inevitable removal) if Mark Felt hadn't leaked Nixon's misdeeds to Bob Woodward?
In other words, apart from any legal restrictio
Re: (Score:3)
Really? Did Rice actually break any laws? It strikes me that her conduct is part of her job, no?
No Russia is distraction for Democrats to shift blame on how badly they lost the election.Prompted up by the Obama administration that politicized government agencies to hide the disaster know as Hillary Clinton. Too much CNN rots your brain. Imagine "Dick Cheney unmasked incoming Obama administration's transition team" , you liberals would be screaming bloody murder.
First, there is NO solid evidence of any connection to Russia to Trump , that wasn't from a Obama political appointee.The entire Russian/Tru
Clinton didn't lose the election that badly. She won in the popular vote, and Trump hardly won the electoral college by some sort of a landslide. If anything, the closeness of the race demonstrates that Trump is anything but the consensus winner.
Youve got everything backwards. the left concocted the absurd story to try to hide the fact the DNC is on the side of Islamic foreign states and radicals and that Hillary took loads of money from Islamist states where women are treated like dogs, and Obamas 20 scandals like using the IRS to go after his enemies, and the scandals uncovered by the emails (which did not come from Russia). Rice and Obama were desperate to find distraction so they were desperate enough so they broke the law to try to get someth
But how come no story on Susan Rice having unmasked multiple people in the Trump camp.
Because
/. doesn't cover every non-story put out by the Trump camp.
It should be noted that she stated "she didn't do it, and had no knowledge of it." And of course that was proven untrue.
Citation? My hunch is the usage of this quote doesn't match the context.
And now we're seeing the claims making the rounds of "It wasn't political" but why wasn't the FBI involved then?
Because the US has multiple intelligence agencies.
Why did she do something that was outside of the preview of her job(advise the President and consume intelligence summaries)? Why does this appear to have been a case of her setting a new precedent(the unmasking).
That's not only within the realm of her job, it's a great example of actually doing your job.
People affiliated with an incoming administration are having clandestine meetings with agents for foreign powers who helped decide the election? Some unmasking is warranted.
Why were they unmasked by her, when all 3 letter agencies could do this on their own if they're conducting an investigation.
For the same reason the NSA decided to approve her reques
Indeed, underlying all of this is the fact that the Obama Administration and the three letter agencies were doing their job. If Trump and his proxies didn't want to be outed playing footsie with the Russians, then, well, they shouldn't have been playing footsie with the Russians. This all comes down to the fact that Trump's minions, like Flynn, are not only of dubious loyalty to US interests, but are astonishingly stupid people. Who in their right mind would think that you could communicate with the fucking
I'm just going to leave [washingtonexaminer.com] this right here. [bloomberg.com] Then when you get to the parts where your arguments fall apart you can let me know.
If the investigations into Trump were politically motivated you would have heard about them in October.
Funny thing, we found out about them about a month ago. And it was started right after Trump became the nominee. It *almost* seems like the previous president was hoping someone else was going to win, and they could simply sweep this egregious abuse of power under the rug.
Kinda strange isn't it? How come you didn't hear about previous administrations doing this...
Bannon lasted longer than I thought he would. For a time it almost seemed like he might be able to outmaneuver the Kushners, but having Ivanka installed in the White House and having Jared running around as an official messenger and errand boy demonstrates that in the end, the only people Trump will ever really trust is his family.
And that's fine by me. Whatever I think of Trump, I actually think the Kushners are half-way reasonable people, and it's a lot better having them whispering in his ear than that vile racist troll Bannon.
I think your right, its ultimately a positive thing to see Bannon removed.
However, the fact that Trump only trusts his family is a huge problem. It might "work" in a private family company; but it is fundamentally at odds with how government should be.
IMO There should be laws in place to prevent such nepotism -- because the bond of family is a counter force to transparency and integrity with respect to their obligation to represent the public interest etc.
Hell, many corporations for example have policies pr
I agree with you in general, and certainly there are rules that prevent the Kushners from being paid. But in this case, as I say, I see the Kushners as representing the only people in Trump's inner circle who aren't either Bond-esque villains or just out-and-out incompetent, and seeing as this is a man who seems to be very easily swayed, I'd rather have Ivanka doing the swaying than someone like Bannon. Hopefully Bannon's next stop is right out of the White House. I suspect that the underlying motive for th
American voters have wanted a King and a ruling dynasty for the longest time.
There's a worship of political families, and just having the right name increases your odds dramatically of getting votes for election to the same position held by someone of a previous generation of your family. It's not just increased access to connections and vertical knowledge transmission, people want the bloodline. And that's external... within the system, those bloodlines have similar supportive effects.
I'm pretty sure it'
Nothing to see here. Move along.
...
Can I interest you in chemical warfare in Syria? If so, remember, only we know who launched the chemical weapons. Everyone else has it wrong. Everyone!
What does this have to do with computers?
If Trump lasts 8 years civilization will collapse and self-driving cars will need to be work in Mad Max settings.
Bannon appointed himself to the NSC by having Trump signed off on an executive order that he didn't read and didn't find out about until it got mentioned in the media. Your tax dollars at work.
On a related note, Trump had played twice as much golf in two months than Obama did in eight years.
We're seeing the end result of the Kushner's formal installation in the White House. There were some indications early on that Bannon might actually have outfoxed the Kushners, and indeed there were even suggestions Trump wasn't all that happy with his son-in-law. But now that Ivanka is formally in the White House, there simply isn't any room for Bannon. Bannon was useful because his Alt-right credentials gave Trump access to a fairly useful demographic, but people like that are very dangerous to keep by your side too long.
Oh for fuck's sake, just how big do you think the risk is? Christ, most of the people here at least claim to aspire to reason, and yet over and over again the risk of terrorist attack is over-exaggerated by orders of a magnitude. Want to save American lives, then work to reduce the amount of sugar in processed foods, or work towards traffic safety. A reduction in heart disease of 25% would save more lives every year than all of the deaths in the Continental US from terrorist attacks... ever.
On a related note, Trump had played twice as much golf in two months than Obama did in eight years.
Alternate facts? Obama played 333 rounds of golf in 8 years [golfchannel.com]. Assuming 5 hours per round, that would be 70 days non-stop, 24/7 golfing. I don't think President Trump has golfed that much, yet...
Steve Bannon is still on the NSC, he's just not a principal member. He is still allowed to go to all the meetings he wants to. He was only able to make one meeting meeting he was a principal member. Thus no real change.