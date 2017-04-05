Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Finally Reveals What Data Windows 10 Really Collects (theverge.com)

Starting today, Microsoft is updating its privacy statement and publishing information about the data it collects as part of Windows 10. From a report: "For the first time, we have published a complete list of the diagnostic data collected at the Basic level," explains Windows chief Terry Myerson in a company blog post. "We are also providing a detailed summary of the data we collect from users at both Basic and Full levels of diagnostics." Microsoft is introducing better controls around its Windows 10 data collection levels in the latest Creators Update, which will start rolling out broadly next week. The controls allow users to switch between basic and full levels of data collection. "Our teams have also worked diligently since the Anniversary Update to re-assess what data is strictly necessary at the Basic level to keep Windows 10 devices up to date and secure," says Myerson. "As a result, we have reduced the number of events collected and reduced, by about half, the volume of data we collect at the Basic level."

  • The real problem... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:23AM (#54178017)

    ... of course, is that we have to wait for Microsoft to "inform" us about that in the first place.

    • Re:The real problem... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ytene ( 4376651 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:35AM (#54178145)
      And the only reason Microsoft are doing this is [likely to be] because the EU were basically telling them that their latest privacy-slurping OS was going to run foul of EU legislation if they didn't come clean. Having Windows 10 banned in the EU because of privacy concerns was likely a suitable incentive. What a shame it has come to the point where companies need this sort of inducement to come clean.
      • Good on you, EU. One of the good things to come out of a multinational corporation is that it is subject to the scrutiny of more administrations; and that appears to help US citizens in the case of our present, privacy-unfriendly, leadership.

    • Plus the fact that Microsoft did not give a shit about users' privacy and initially rolled Windows 10 out configured to collect all sorts of unnecessary data.

  • January (Score:5, Informative)

    by campuscodi ( 4234297 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:24AM (#54178025)
    Finally, since January. They revealed this in January when they pushed the update to Insiders Build. They introduced the disclosure as part of compliance with EU regulations.

  • Real link (Score:5, Informative)

    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@nOspaM.world3.net> on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:24AM (#54178027) Homepage Journal

    Link to the actual list, not an article about the list: https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Link to the actual list, not an article about the list: https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]

      Awesome! How can we turn off ALL data collection? Show us THAT link and we are golden...

    • Re:Real link (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@nOspaM.world3.net> on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:36AM (#54178153) Homepage Journal

      Okay, let's have a quick look at some interesting items from the list:

      - userId The userID as known by the application.
      This is what you type when Windows asks "what is your name?" during account creation, so it's quite likely to be the user's real name.

      - did XBOX device ID
      - xid A list of base10-encoded XBOX User IDs.

      - localId Represents a locally defined unique ID for the device

      - friendlyName Represents the name of the file requesting elevation from low IL.
      - cmdLine Represents the full command line arguments being used to elevate.
      Don't enter passwords on the command line!

      - PCFP An ID for the system that is calculated by hashing hardware identifiers.

      - BiosDate The release date of the BIOS in UTC format.
      - BiosName The name field from Win32_BIOS.
      - Manufacturer The manufacturer field from Win32_ComputerSystem.
      - Model The model field from Win32_ComputerSystem.

      The list is very long, I'm about 1/3rd the way in...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lq_x_pl ( 822011 )
      Keep in mind, this is the list for now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jez9999 ( 618189 )

      "The Basic level gathers a limited set of information that is critical for understanding the device and its configuration"

      LOL, that's the bare minimum critical info is it? A metric fuckton of data.

      How about, oh i dunno, NOTHING?

  • Any evidence... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:27AM (#54178063)
    that this list is really complete and conclusive? Or is this just what MS is saying is the complete list?

    • Re:Any evidence... (Score:5, Informative)

      by Volanin ( 935080 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:36AM (#54178151)

      It doesn't matter if this is the complete list. This list by itself is already bonkers.
      At the very least, they admit that they:

      - Uniquely identify you, your device, and your location/network.
      - Record what you navigate and search on the internet.
      - Record what you watch, listen to, and read.
      - Record your purchase history.

      Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.
      At least they are being transparent.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Raenex ( 947668 )

        Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.

        Then use an operating system that respects your privacy and TOR. While that probably won't stop the CIA or the NSA, it should opt you out of the vast majority of data collection.

  • Thanks, but (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why can't we turn it off entirely? I can troubleshoot my own PC and don't need it "phoning home" - EVER.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      You don't need it. I don't need it. We're also the extreme minority who don't need it. We're getting this because everyone else can't troubleshoot their own PC/device.

  • So still no choise of Dont spy my shit...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Install different applications to read data.
      Some sort of wireshark like tool over time?
      Add a lot of very different file types and alter the way MS works with the files.
      Video files, images, documents, music, text.
      Will creating data or just having a file on a usb device do anything? Opening a file, saving a file, exporting?
      Do file extensions matter?
  • We all know that without the source, it is impossible to verify their claims.
  • How about you don't 'collect' anything on anyone for any reason, you bastards?
  • The Tech Net article lists the diagnostic data. Is any non-diagnostic data collected?

  • They are transparent about the Creator's Update. But they have reduced the telemetry by about half, saying that they realized they didn't find all telemetry useful. So you don't really know what they *have been* collecting prior to the Creator's Update. For all we know they've removed a bunch of more onerous details that could have *upset* us.

  • "Sperm Count" (listed on page two) seems unnecessary.

  • Look at the f*cking thing and see how reasonable it is:
    https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]

    It's completely ridiculous. Windows 10 is basically spyware disguised as an OS at this point.

  • Any company can publicly change policies overnight and then change them back the next day quietly and worse than ever.

    If EULA's are actually legal then we need to regulate them so that it's not a one sided contract with no measurable benefit to the customer.

  • Is "reduced by half" anything like "increased by a factor of 2"?

  • Unless Microsoft brings back the Windows 7 UI in Windows 11 I think I will either move on to a Mac or Lunix distribution for my next computer. They will also need to scrap the data collection and advertising features in Windows 11.

