Microsoft Finally Reveals What Data Windows 10 Really Collects

Starting today, Microsoft is updating its privacy statement and publishing information about the data it collects as part of Windows 10. From a report: "For the first time, we have published a complete list of the diagnostic data collected at the Basic level," explains Windows chief Terry Myerson in a company blog post. "We are also providing a detailed summary of the data we collect from users at both Basic and Full levels of diagnostics." Microsoft is introducing better controls around its Windows 10 data collection levels in the latest Creators Update, which will start rolling out broadly next week. The controls allow users to switch between basic and full levels of data collection. "Our teams have also worked diligently since the Anniversary Update to re-assess what data is strictly necessary at the Basic level to keep Windows 10 devices up to date and secure," says Myerson. "As a result, we have reduced the number of events collected and reduced, by about half, the volume of data we collect at the Basic level."
... of course, is that we have to wait for Microsoft to "inform" us about that in the first place.
Some open source supporters will make claims like "But they're being transparent!" or "But you can opt out!" or some other nonsense like that.
But guess what? None of that matters!
It does matter. It's relatively trivial to opt out of Mozilla's data collection and to know what's being collected, whereas that's absolutely not the case with Microsoft. So when you say shit like this:
"we cannot consider them to be any better than Windows, or conversely, we can't consider Windows to be any worse than projects like Firefox"
I know you're either shilling for Microsoft or being idealistically stupid about practical differences.
Plus the fact that Microsoft did not give a shit about users' privacy and initially rolled Windows 10 out configured to collect all sorts of unnecessary data.
January (Score:5, Informative)
Real link (Score:5, Informative)
Link to the actual list, not an article about the list: https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
Awesome! How can we turn off ALL data collection? Show us THAT link and we are golden...
Re:Real link (Score:4, Interesting)
Okay, let's have a quick look at some interesting items from the list:
- userId The userID as known by the application.
This is what you type when Windows asks "what is your name?" during account creation, so it's quite likely to be the user's real name.
- did XBOX device ID
- xid A list of base10-encoded XBOX User IDs.
- localId Represents a locally defined unique ID for the device
- friendlyName Represents the name of the file requesting elevation from low IL.
- cmdLine Represents the full command line arguments being used to elevate.
Don't enter passwords on the command line!
- PCFP An ID for the system that is calculated by hashing hardware identifiers.
- BiosDate The release date of the BIOS in UTC format.
- BiosName The name field from Win32_BIOS.
- Manufacturer The manufacturer field from Win32_ComputerSystem.
- Model The model field from Win32_ComputerSystem.
The list is very long, I'm about 1/3rd the way in...
"The Basic level gathers a limited set of information that is critical for understanding the device and its configuration"
LOL, that's the bare minimum critical info is it? A metric fuckton of data.
How about, oh i dunno, NOTHING?
Any evidence... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Any evidence... (Score:5, Informative)
It doesn't matter if this is the complete list. This list by itself is already bonkers.
At the very least, they admit that they:
- Uniquely identify you, your device, and your location/network.
- Record what you navigate and search on the internet.
- Record what you watch, listen to, and read.
- Record your purchase history.
Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.
At least they are being transparent.
Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.
Then use an operating system that respects your privacy and TOR. While that probably won't stop the CIA or the NSA, it should opt you out of the vast majority of data collection.
Thanks, but (Score:2, Interesting)
Why can't we turn it off entirely? I can troubleshoot my own PC and don't need it "phoning home" - EVER.
You don't need it. I don't need it. We're also the extreme minority who don't need it. We're getting this because everyone else can't troubleshoot their own PC/device.
Option missing (Score:2)
Some sort of wireshark like tool over time?
Add a lot of very different file types and alter the way MS works with the files.
Video files, images, documents, music, text.
Will creating data or just having a file on a usb device do anything? Opening a file, saving a file, exporting?
Do file extensions matter?
Calling Stallman (Score:2)
How about 'NO' data collection? (Score:2)
What non-diagnostic data is collected? (Score:2)
A Missing Detail (Score:2)
They are transparent about the Creator's Update. But they have reduced the telemetry by about half, saying that they realized they didn't find all telemetry useful. So you don't really know what they *have been* collecting prior to the Creator's Update. For all we know they've removed a bunch of more onerous details that could have *upset* us.
Perhaps scale it back a bit. (Score:2)
"Sperm Count" (listed on page two) seems unnecessary.
Too little too late... (Score:2)
Look at the f*cking thing and see how reasonable it is:
https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
It's completely ridiculous. Windows 10 is basically spyware disguised as an OS at this point.
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
Any company can publicly change policies overnight and then change them back the next day quietly and worse than ever.
If EULA's are actually legal then we need to regulate them so that it's not a one sided contract with no measurable benefit to the customer.
Reduced by Half (Score:2)
Is "reduced by half" anything like "increased by a factor of 2"?
Privacy and UI are both poor in Windows 10 (Score:2)
Unless Microsoft brings back the Windows 7 UI in Windows 11 I think I will either move on to a Mac or Lunix distribution for my next computer. They will also need to scrap the data collection and advertising features in Windows 11.