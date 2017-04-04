Utah Supreme Court Ruling Bars Direct Sales of Teslas Through a Subsidiary (arstechnica.com) 15
The Utah Supreme court has ruled on Monday that the state's regulators could prohibit an auto manufacturer from having ownership interest in a dealer. "In what the court called 'a narrow, legal decision,' it said that it wouldn't weigh in on whether allowing the state's Tax Commission to prohibit direct sales from Tesla's wholly owned subsidiary was the best policy for residents of Utah," reports Ars Technica. "Instead, the court said its job was simply to determine whether the commission could legally make that prohibition." From the report: Tesla created its subsidiary, Tesla UT, to be able to sell new cars in Utah, but the State Tax Commission ruled that the subsidiary needed a franchise agreement. Tesla UT entered into a partnership with its parent company, but the commission said Tesla couldn't have a financial interest in Tesla UT's franchise. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, "Attempts were made in 2015 and 2016 to change Utah law to accommodate Tesla, but the car dealers and other automakers rebuffed the efforts." A Tesla spokesperson told Ars, "The Utah ruling is disappointing for Tesla and all Utah consumers interested in consumer choice, free markets, and sustainable energy. We will pursue all options to ensure that Tesla can operate in Utah without restriction. In the meantime, we will continue to provide service and limited sales activities (through our used car license) at our location in South Salt Lake City."
Wheb you can't beat 'em (Score:3)
Thank God that the deep red state of Utah, is showing how the free market is supposed to operate.
Re:Wheb you can't beat 'em (Score:4, Insightful)
is showing how the free market is supposed to operate
Well, the court decision in this case shows how a court should function: rule on the merits of the case and the letter of the law, not on what they think the legislature meant, or on how they would prefer to see things.
That said, the law in this case is clearly anti-consumer, but that is a matter for the voters and their elected representatives.
Re: (Score:2)
No. The legislature so often passes questionable bills, saying that the courts will judge their intent. The courts often say that the bills should have been more specific. I say that a court should look for JUSTICE and not the letter of the law. If a law is just 90% of the time, then a case should be dismissed 10% of the time. Because it is not just in that case. Strict interpretation is wrong.
Kudos (Score:1)
We can't have collusion between auto companies and dealers. The consumer would be totally shafted.
Thanks for keeping businesses honest, Republicans.
Re: (Score:2)
We can't have collusion between auto companies and dealers. The consumer would be totally shafted.
Thanks for keeping businesses honest, Republicans.
/SARCASM METER OFF.
Just in case anyone didn't notice.
Re: Utah is not to be taken seriously (Score:2)
How much does a Utah legislator cost? (Score:2)
If we know that maybe we could crowd-fund the purchase of enough to get any law we want passed.
Re: (Score:2)
If we know that maybe we could crowd-fund the purchase of enough to get any law we want passed.
You might really, really have something there. I mean it.
The citizens of the US, united for a cause, could up-end the intrinsic corporate dominance that the Citizens United decision has resulted in since the ruling. Fuck them on their on petards, so to speak.
** Anyone is free to use this idea to found a Kickstarter-like company aimed t achieving this goal. I claim no ownership, nor credit. GO DO IT!
Dealers are Leeches (Score:2)
1) Better pricing when there are lots of dealers in your location. Bad pricing when there few. 2) Manufactures gain free distribution channel that they would otherwise have to pay for themselves.
All I see is a non-efficient layer that extracts profits by jacking up prices.
Re: (Score:2)
#3 manufactures get funded directly upon delivery to the dealers and have the ability to force them to carry unwanted / overpriced product.
