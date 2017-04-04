Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Businesses The Courts Transportation

Utah Supreme Court Ruling Bars Direct Sales of Teslas Through a Subsidiary (arstechnica.com) 196

Posted by BeauHD from the direct-sales dept.
The Utah Supreme court has ruled on Monday that the state's regulators could prohibit an auto manufacturer from having ownership interest in a dealer. "In what the court called 'a narrow, legal decision,' it said that it wouldn't weigh in on whether allowing the state's Tax Commission to prohibit direct sales from Tesla's wholly owned subsidiary was the best policy for residents of Utah," reports Ars Technica. "Instead, the court said its job was simply to determine whether the commission could legally make that prohibition." From the report: Tesla created its subsidiary, Tesla UT, to be able to sell new cars in Utah, but the State Tax Commission ruled that the subsidiary needed a franchise agreement. Tesla UT entered into a partnership with its parent company, but the commission said Tesla couldn't have a financial interest in Tesla UT's franchise. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, "Attempts were made in 2015 and 2016 to change Utah law to accommodate Tesla, but the car dealers and other automakers rebuffed the efforts." A Tesla spokesperson told Ars, "The Utah ruling is disappointing for Tesla and all Utah consumers interested in consumer choice, free markets, and sustainable energy. We will pursue all options to ensure that Tesla can operate in Utah without restriction. In the meantime, we will continue to provide service and limited sales activities (through our used car license) at our location in South Salt Lake City."

  • Wheb you can't beat 'em (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @08:48PM (#54174945)
    Make them illegal.

    Thank God that the deep red state of Utah, is showing how the free market is supposed to operate.

    • Re:Wheb you can't beat 'em (Score:5, Insightful)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @09:04PM (#54175035)

      is showing how the free market is supposed to operate

      Well, the court decision in this case shows how a court should function: rule on the merits of the case and the letter of the law, not on what they think the legislature meant, or on how they would prefer to see things.

      That said, the law in this case is clearly anti-consumer, but that is a matter for the voters and their elected representatives.

      • Whenever someone goes to court not only is the person on trial but so is the law. We've seen laws get struck down before in the courts. The court could have ruled the law a violation of a greater freedom, a violation of government limits of authority, or something similar. We've seen courts do legal gymnastics for "the greater good" before, why not in this case?

        Perhaps calling a ruling in Tesla's favor some sort of "gymnastics" is a bit over the top. I don't know the law in any detail except what was in

        • A law is struck down when it's overridden by a higher law. When two laws conflict, a court must decide which one controls. Mostly you hear about it in the popular press when a state or federal statute conflicts with the supreme law of the land, the Constitution. It can also be a state law overriding a city ordinance, or a federal law overriding a state one.

          An appointed judge can't, and shouldn't, write the law themselves because they don't like the law written by the elected legislature. What a judge does

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jebrick ( 164096 )

          While I would oppose this law as written the Utah Supreme Court was correct. I am sure there is nothing in the Utah Constitution that makes this law wrong. The Legislators of most if not all States have made laws based on corporate interests. They do it for short term gain. This benefits the independent car dealerships, which I am sure have a strong lobby. The franchise protection laws are there to force independence from the companies. Cutting out the middle man for the States might not make cars ch

      • Courts don't work that way. Laws regularly are either poorly written or have constitutional problems and that requires a judge to either fix the law or turf it out. If a law has ambiguity , a judge will need to work out how to resolve that ambiguity. If it clashes with other laws , a judge will need to decide which law is correct , if it requires a subjective standard , a judge will need to refit that abstraction into a practical test. And if it's unconstitutional , a judge needs to kick it to the curb. Des

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          Courts don't work that way. Laws regularly are either poorly written or have constitutional problems and that requires a judge to either fix the law or turf it out. If a law has ambiguity , a judge will need to work out how to resolve that ambiguity. If it clashes with other laws , a judge will need to decide which law is correct , if it requires a subjective standard , a judge will need to refit that abstraction into a practical test. And if it's unconstitutional , a judge needs to kick it to the curb. Despite what people say "black letter law" tends to be incompetent law

          There's interpretation and there's obstruction and circumvention. Clearly the point of dealership laws is to prevent direct sales to customers. Creating a subsidiary and granting a monopoly licence to yourself to sell to consumers is just pissing all over the intent of the law. There's lots of creative lawyers out there with absurd constructions and twisting of the law to create loopholes, for the most part a judge's job is to protect the spirit of the law and shut them down not encourage them. The only tim

          • There's interpretation and there's obstruction and circumvention. Clearly the point of dealership laws is to prevent direct sales to customers.

            No. The point ("intent") of dealership laws is anticompetitive protectionism. The means of this protectionism is a law preventing direct sales to customers. The motive is profit, at the expense of The People.

    • Re:Wheb you can't beat 'em (Score:4, Insightful)

      by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @10:37PM (#54175437) Homepage Journal

      the deep red state of Utah, is showing how the free market is supposed to operate.

      Government sucks everywhere — the less of it, the better. Free people ought to be able to sell stuff to each other at will. The list [wikipedia.org] is long... Deep blue New Jersey, which first prohibited [preservefreedom.org] and then allowed [theverge.com] sales of Tesla is not any better in this regard.

      It is not a right, if you need a permission (license, permit, approval) to exercise it.

    • Not all republicans are libertarians and small-government types as far as the economy and laws.
      Some are social conservatives who have no problem with government inserting their paws into how you lead your life.
      Some are big government types as far as intervention in the economy (what's good for General Motors is good for the country).

      Just as not all Republicans agree on foreign wars - paleocons are isolationists (very much against foreign intervention); libertarians are also (obviously) against foreign

  • Kudos (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We can't have collusion between auto companies and dealers. The consumer would be totally shafted.

    Thanks for keeping businesses honest, Republicans.

    • We can't have collusion between auto companies and dealers. The consumer would be totally shafted.

      Thanks for keeping businesses honest, Republicans.

      /SARCASM METER OFF.

      Just in case anyone didn't notice.

    • Fyi these laws were passed mostly by Democrats, in the 1940s through 1960s. The pitch to the public was against the big bad auto companies, GM, Ford, and Chrysler. Of course there were plenty of campaign contributions from auto dealers, who didn't want to be cut out of the action. Still today auto dealers are significant players in state and local politics.

      • Fyi these laws were passed mostly by Democrats, in the 1940s through 1960s.

        So before the Southern Realignment, then?

        The Republicans who control Utah had the opportunity to change this law, but those same people who espouse "free markets" want to impose a particular market structure on the sale of automobiles.

        They are hypocrites and the voters in Utah need to recognize this.

        • They are indeed politicians, funded by those who benefit from this law. As the summary mentions, it looked like there was a chance the law would be changed, but it wasn't because the citizens don't care strongly enough about this issue. It's not going to change any significant number of votes.

          Technically, they aren't *hypocrites*, they know it's bad law. A hypocrite would *say* they believe free markets work better than rule by bureaucrat, but not actually believe that. I'm sure these lawmakers bel

    • Re:Kudos (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @12:00PM (#54178373)

      Dealers add a minimum of 3% to the cost of every vehicle at a minimum. How it works is that the Dealer will generally take the wholesale price and add anywhere from 5-10% to the cost depending on popularity and supply. Then you can negotiate that percentage down to a minimum of 3%. Generally the 3% (called dealer holdback) is non-negotiable. Even if you buy 1000 cars a month they will NOT negotiate that extra 3%, they will cut the 10% down to that 3% but no matter what you are paying 3% more than you would if you could purchase it direct.

      Dealer laws do NOT protect competition, they protect dealer profits and insert a middleman into a sales that 50 years ago was needed but today is no longer needed at all. What's ironic about the Tesla decision and the law behind it is that Utah was one of the trial states for Ford when Ford experimented with buying out all the dealers and selling cars at fixed prices direct. So not even 10 years ago it was legal in Utah for the manufacturer to sell direct as long as their name was Ford and they paid the dealers a shit ton of money to buy out their franchises.

      Make no mistake, this law is about the Larry Miller family preventing this, they own the Jazz a ton of real estate and are some of the wealthiest people in the Utah and they have a vested interest (they control more than 50% of all the dealers) in preventing manufacturer direct sales. This is crony capitalism at it's highest level.

  • How much does a Utah legislator cost? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dltaylor ( 7510 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @09:03PM (#54175033)

    If we know that maybe we could crowd-fund the purchase of enough to get any law we want passed.

    • If we know that maybe we could crowd-fund the purchase of enough to get any law we want passed.

      You might really, really have something there. I mean it.

      The citizens of the US, united for a cause, could up-end the intrinsic corporate dominance that the Citizens United decision has resulted in since the ruling. Fuck them on their on petards, so to speak.

      ** Anyone is free to use this idea to found a Kickstarter-like company aimed t achieving this goal. I claim no ownership, nor credit. GO DO IT!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        Federal lobbying is ~$100/citizen/year. Good luck on getting even 10% of the population to give $1000/year to their congress critters, if you can even agree on legislation to promote.

      • > Anyone is free to use this idea to found a Kickstarter-like company aimed t achieving this goal. I claim no ownership, nor credit. GO DO IT!

        Great idea! I think our group's first issue should be that laws should respect our Constitutional freedoms. Maybe the most clear-cut example, so a good one to start with, is the second amendment. "The right to bear arms shall not be infringed" is pretty clear, and the people who wrote those words also wrote quite a bit about what those words mean, so it's prett

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Altrag ( 195300 )

          I love how these rants always jump straight into the second amendment when the first has been under fire for so long that its barely recognizable and the fourth and fifth are under heavy fire daily right now and the 6th, 8th, 9th and 10th are quite subject to interpretation of words like "excessive" and "speedy." I notice not too many people bemoan the loss of the 18th either.

          The 2nd is probably the least-diminished of the "well-known" amendments (admittedly in large part due to the tireless lobbying of th

          • The point in my post was about opposing sides, represented to by opposing lobbyists. The post I replied to suggested "we the people" should be a lobby, hiring lobbyists. My point is that we do - thing is, since "we the people disagree", we are opposing lobbies, we hire opposing lobbyists.

            I don't think people argue too much about excessive bail or speedy trial, so those would be very bad examples.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        I had kind of the same epiphany reading this.

        What if all the complaining about money in politics is actually working against liberal ideas instead of for them? It kind of sounds like preaching for chastity to prevent pregnancy.

        What if legislative seats really were auctioned off to the highest bidder? Could ordinary people pool their resources in collectives to buy seats? Maybe national, issue-oriented groups would buy some, regional ones would be some, etc.

        Maybe rather than whining about money in politic

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Depending on your legislation and industry, but federal lobbying is ~$3B/year, I'd guess Utah probably is in the few hundreds of millions of dollars, you're probably averaging a few thousand per legislator you want to buy the vote from per year.

    • Re:How much does a Utah legislator cost? (Score:5, Informative)

      by littlewiggler ( 248309 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @10:34PM (#54175425)

      Utah is only ~65% LDS (Mormon), but holds more than 80% of the state legislature. Salt Lake City is close to 76% non LDS, but gerrymandering and just flat out population distributions make it so that outside of Salt Lake City and Park City any year with voter turn-out of more than 65% guarantees the Republican candidate wins.

      A typical Republican State House race, is around $7-$10k for actual 'needed' expenses in a race. Democratic candidates usually struggle to raise more than $4-$9k.

      State Senate is around $40k-$50k, but few Democratic candidates reach that amount.

      Most Utah House Republicans get between $20-$30k from 'fundraising' depending on their committee assignments. They usually have enough to fund their next re-election before they even start fundraising for the next cycle.

      Even if you are able to buy one, but there is the invisible guiding light from Temple Square about how and what bills will be brought to a vote and how they pass/fail. Add to the part-time nature of the legislature and lax conflict of interest laws there is also the inherent corruption for each elected representative to make sure the bills benefit themselves or their employers (both R's and D's)

      The big problem for Tesla is that the wealthiest family in Utah, the LH Miller family, owns most of the auto dealerships for all manufactures and are LDS. They also control most of the entertainment venues and professional sports teams.

      They lobby well and pretty much control what/how/when cars are sold. The Miller family shut down legislation proposing Sunday car sales a few years ago and have been successful in stopping legislation that would change the # of car dealers in a geographic area.

  • Dealers are Leeches (Score:5, Insightful)

    by number17 ( 952777 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @09:17PM (#54175083)
    Here are the benefits of a dealer network as provided by the National Automobile Dealers Association [nada.org]:

    1) Better pricing when there are lots of dealers in your location. Bad pricing when there few. 2) Manufactures gain free distribution channel that they would otherwise have to pay for themselves.

    All I see is a non-efficient layer that extracts profits by jacking up prices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fred911 ( 83970 )

      #3 manufactures get funded directly upon delivery to the dealers and have the ability to force them to carry unwanted / overpriced product.

  • Devil's Advocate? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by WhatsGoodman ( 4921679 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @09:46PM (#54175211)
    Does anyone actually believe, or at least legitimately understand the position, that auto manufacturers should not be able to sell directly to consumers? I'm genuinely curious. There are many cases of seemingly anti-consumer regulation where I can at least comprehend the logic of the other side (net neutrality being the first that comes to mind), but in this case I don't see anyone benefiting from this regulation other than entrenched dealership groups.

    • Re:Devil's Advocate? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @10:00PM (#54175267) Homepage

      The amusing thing is that it was originally intended to prevent exactly this type of abuse. What happened that (apparently) nobody honest was able to both foresee and prevent was that the manufacturers would find a way to gain implicit control over what the dealerships do and say anyway.

    • > I don't see anyone benefiting from this regulation other than entrenched dealership

      Car dealers bought these laws, mostly in the 1940s through 1960s. The excuse to the public was basically "car manufacturers are large corporations, and therefore bad". It doesn't make a lot of sense, but few voters cared enough to think about it, and to be quite frank, you generally *need* a good argument to get Democrat voters to accept a law against the big o' corporation versus the "little guy" car dealer. Even tho

    • Does anyone actually believe, or at least legitimately understand the position, that auto manufacturers should not be able to sell directly to consumers? I'm genuinely curious. There are many cases of seemingly anti-consumer regulation where I can at least comprehend the logic of the other side (net neutrality being the first that comes to mind), but in this case I don't see anyone benefiting from this regulation other than entrenched dealership groups.

      It's a historical thing that has to do with the start of the auto industry. Initially, the auto manufacturers did not have the capital to create dealerships in every market they wanted to sell in. So individuals took on the risk and started them up. Once the auto dealers became big enough, they wanted to control the entire market and displace the dealerships. Obviously those individuals did not like assuming all the initial risk and then being strong armed into selling to the manufacturer, or being comp

    • Read this article: http://www.autonews.com/articl... [autonews.com]

      TL;DR "Why is Tesla *SO* special they need an exemption from the law!?!?" Kinda hard to read without getting angry.

      Long ago, the argument was that car companies come and go, but dealerships are forever. So you buy a car from a dealership you will always have a place to service it even if the car company goes out of business. That argument sounds pretty silly nowadays. So now they go with "This is how it is, no exemptions for Tesla".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rhazz ( 2853871 )
      My understanding is that the limitation was so manufacturers wouldn't compete with existing dealerships by expanding into that market and undercutting them. This is different - a company that has no intention of using the dealership model, and there are no existing dealerships to protect. However if all new car companies cut out the middleman, the dealership model will eventually fail and entrenched interests with deep pockets don't like that.

  • Inter-state Commerce (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @09:47PM (#54175217)
    I'm not an American, but couldn't this be considered interstate commerce which would be federally regulated?

    • Re:Inter-state Commerce (Score:5, Funny)

      by Mr.CRC ( 2330444 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @10:13PM (#54175327)
      Certainly not. The criteria for what constitutes "interstate commerce" are strict and narrow, and the federal .gov usually errs on the side of caution rather than venturing into uncertain legal territory. ;-)

    • Certainly not. If what you grow in your own garden for your own consumption is Interstate Commerce, then..... Oh wait, I think that I have got this wrong.

      "Interstate Commerce" is a phrase that is defined by Humpty Dumpty: "When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to meanâ"neither more nor less."

    • I'm not an American, but couldn't this be considered interstate commerce which would be federally regulated?

      Most likely the federal government could make a law on the subject if they wanted to, and that law would override any state regulations it conflicted with, but since the federal government hasn't done anything on the topic, the states are free to regulate as they wish.

  • What if there is no dealer in the area ? How the hell are you supposed to buy a particular brand if there is no dealer in the area. This isn't for the consumer benefit, but to preserve the manufacturer monopoly via exclusive dealership arrangements. I should be able to buy a car at Sam's/Walmart just like I buy any other product.

    • I should be able to buy a car at Sam's/Walmart just like I buy any other product.

      Well, that's a good idea. So far the closest thing is that Costco has auto buying services (unlike Sam's or Walmart) and they have arrangements with dealers to provide a fixed set of packages at a low negotiated price. The packages are admittedly whatever the automaker or dealer is trying to sell, but that's how big box stores work anyway. You can't have it how you want it. You can buy what they have on the shelf or not. Except that Costco will actually also work with buyers to get whatever car they want. T

  • Tesla store to open up in Wendover, NV (Score:3)

    by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @11:43PM (#54175639)
    Wendover is about a 2 hour drive from Salt Lake City. Many of the Casio's supply a "fun bus" that ferry people from UT to enjoy all the other things that are illegal, too. I'm just sad that UT will, once again, miss out on taxes that they should be getting.
    • Considering that Tesla is for the upper 1%ers they are not going to be taking a bus to get a car.
      Also if you think UT will be missing out on taxes you have never owned a car. Taxes on car are collected when you register a car, so they will be collecting all taxes.

      • It's more like the upper 5%. I don't think you realize how wealthy the 1% is. Top 5% would be around $225k/year, but 1% is double that.
        Silicon Valley engineering managers and senior staff can afford a Teslas. A dentist that runs her own office can if she has good and regular business. An oral surgeon, can regardless if she's running the office.

        You're aiming at the wrong target if you think your dentist is part of this 1% problem.

      • The Tesla III is not designed for the wealthy. I know many people who will take these fun buses because then they can drink without having to worry about driving. It's not like public transportation.

        In UT we pay a state sales tax when purchasing any vehicle. The state will miss out on that tax if the car is purchased in NV. I would buy one except I don't buy new vehicles, Unless they prove to hold their value. When I do buy a used one then I will have to pay sales tax if it's purchased in UT.

        I also want t

        • Utah, like most states, still requires that you pay the sales tax when you go to register it in Utah. At that time it will be called a use tax but it uses all the regular tax rates.
      • A year ago the average price for a new car was $33,666. The Model 3 is not be for the one percenters. http://mediaroom.kbb.com/new-c... [kbb.com]

  • Democracy??? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by johnnys ( 592333 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @07:39AM (#54176695)

    Quote: "Attempts were made in 2015 and 2016 to change Utah law to accommodate Tesla, but the car dealers and other automakers rebuffed the efforts."

    I know Utah is weird, but the "car dealers" and "automakers" have a veto over state government and the media reports this as though it's somehow normal? What part of "democracy" do Americans not understand?

    • It's normal in nearly every state in the Union. Local car dealers are some of the wealthiest and most well connected people in most urban areas and state governments. They have one of the most powerful local lobbying groups in the country at the state and local level, NADA.

      This is why you see constant stories about Tesla being told they can't sell cars. NADA and it's members don't want Tesla selling cars direct. They want to force them to the table and open dealer franchises and this is getting more and mor

  • Try telling Apple that they can't open an Apple Store. Or Tiffany. Or Nike.

  • go to an Apple store, do they have the same hesitations to buy from a manufacturer??

