Former Snapchat Employee Presses To Unseal Allegedly Doctored Usage Statistics

In early January, a former Snapchat employee named Anthony Pompliano filed a lawsuit against the company claiming they reported false growth numbers to investors in an effort to inflate its valuation. Today, Pompliano's attorney asked a judge to unseal court filings that purportedly show the misrepresented usage of its app. Los Angeles Times reports: The specific details remain redacted until a ruling on whether they constitute trade secrets protected from disclosure. Snap described the allegations as "preposterous" in a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing in January, weeks before the Venice company held one of the largest initial public offerings in U.S. history. The company pointed out Pompliano filed a similar lawsuit against Brighten Labs. That Los Angeles startup fired Pompliano months after Snap. His move to go public with a dispute contractually bound to take place secretly in arbitration is a publicity stunt designed to pressure Snap, the company's attorneys said in January.
Allegedly Doctored (Score:3)
There's no "allegedly" about it. It's standard practice for every single social/dating service to have fake accounts, bots, and otherwise bullshit numbers.