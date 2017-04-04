Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


'Extreme Vetting' Would Require Visitors To US To Share Contacts, Passwords (theguardian.com) 118

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering whether or not to deploy "extreme vetting" practices at airports around the world, which could force tourists from Britain and other countries visiting the U.S. to reveal their mobile phone contacts, social media passwords and financial data. "Travelers who want to enter the U.S. could also face questioning over their ideology, as Washington moves away from a default position of allowing people in to a more skeptical approach to visitors," reports The Guardian. From the report: Trump made the "extreme vetting" of foreign nationals to combat terrorism a major theme of his presidential election campaign. But his executive order imposing a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries has twice been blocked in court. Media reports suggest it has already hurt the tourism industry. The changes might include visitors from the 38 countries -- the UK, France, Australia and Japan among them -- that participate in the visa waiver program, which requires adherence to strict U.S. standards in data sharing, passport control and other factors, one senior official told the Journal. This could require people to hand over their phones so officials can study their stored contacts and possibly other information. The aim is to "figure out who you are communicating with," a senior Department of Homeland Security official was quoted as saying. "What you can get on the average person's phone can be invaluable." A second change would ask applicants for their social media handles and passwords, so that officials could see information posted privately in addition to public posts, the Journal said. The Journal report said the DHS official working on the review said questions under consideration included whether visa applicants believe in so-called honor killings, how they view the treatment of women in society, whether they value the "sanctity of human life" and who they view as a legitimate target in a military operation.

  • The USA has lost its damn mind. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The USA has lost its damn mind.

  • Where to start ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:10PM (#54173947)

    Sharing your password is against the ToS of every single social media platform out there, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, every forum ever, etc. Share your password to your account when you go to the US and kiss that account goodbye.

    And that list? Yes, I believe there are honor killings (DING). I believe women need more power in society (DING from any anti-feminist) or I believe genders are not equal because each gender has strengths and weaknesses different from each other (DING from a lot of people). I do not value the "sanctity of human life" in that I believe assisted suicide, under a lot of scrutiny and supervision, should be legal - we have mortally sick pets put down to spare them the suffering, but grandma HAS to be kept alive no matter what! I also believe abortion should not be illegal, so that's TWO dings in one question.

    Just ... what are they expecting with this? HONESTY? Or a well-rehearsed regurgitation of the correct answers?

    • "According to the WSJ", not any Government policy we have seen. While Governments can, and often do, put out crap policies there are the occasional smart ones where experts have input. Most of us can come up with policies that have no requirements for passwords. Simply "add Govt Office as a friend", or "add inspector as a friend". From there, they could see all of your contacts, posts, etc..

    • that's what they're expecting. All of the folks you just described will get a pass if they come from Christian countries. At least, that's the plan. Whether it'll hold up in court or not is another matter. We used to have lots of laws/rules about this sort of discrimination where everybody's doing it but it's OK because they do it with a wink and a node and a dog whistle. But we've been chipping away at those protections for about 10 years now.

      • All of the folks you just described will get a pass if they come from Christian countries and have the correct skin tone and length of facial hair

        FTFY

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jez9999 ( 618189 )

        And so they should.

        Before the West imported large numbers of Muslims, we did not have the problems of Islamization nor 95% of the terrorism we get in the West today. Screen them out and you're back to the people we had before, who were not bad enough to need extreme vetting.

    • It's either that or off to the re-Neducation camps you go!

      Re-Neducation Center [wordpress.com]
      "Where the elite meet to have their spirits broken"

  • Extreme Vetting starts at Home (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We can't even get Asshole M'Gunt to share his tax returns. Fuck that guy.

  • Your papers please (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The United States has done off the deep end. I will never be visiting such a douche bag country that would pull this shit. If the States wants less "Terrorists" then stop pissing every one off. Stop stealing from every one and killing innocent people.

  • United States of Assholes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Land of the free, home of the BRAVE"? NOT! Brave people don't fear their world, and free people don't ask others to give up their freedom...

  • What is new now? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by lederhosen ( 612610 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:17PM (#54174001)

    Most of this was already in place last year during the Obama administration. What is new now?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Not quite. Yes, what happened under the Obama administration involved CBP and social media, but it was significantly different.

      Last July the Obama administration proposed a voluntary disclosure of social media profile information for travelers seeking a visa waiver through the ESTA system (Electronic System for Travel Authorization). It did not include password or contact information, but was controversial nonetheless. It sent into effect in December.[

      The Trump administration is proposing significant cha

  • Goodbye Tourism Money (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:20PM (#54174033)
    Tourism is a $1.5 trillion industry in the US. I don't know what exactly the split is between domestic and foreign but foreign is definitely a significant chunk (one site claimed $21 billion from foreign tourists in April 2016) and if you're worried about trade deficits then that chunk is especially important.

    There are already concerns that foreign tourism revenue is starting to dry up after Trump's election and the (attempted) Muslim bans. If it's actually put into effect this "extreme vetting" will only accelerate that process.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're not kidding, I had planned a trip to Boston this year for my 40th, was gonna see a Red Sox game, hit the pubs and hook up with a few people I know down there but after hearing the endless problems at the border for other Canadians it's not fucking worth it.

      When I was a kid we just used to drive across the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge without a passport and have fun in NY. Fuckin'... those days are long gone thanks to a bunch of shivering dandies in DC

    • There are already concerns that foreign tourism revenue is starting to dry up after Trump's election and the (attempted) Muslim bans. If it's actually put into effect this "extreme vetting" will only accelerate that process.

      Part of the challenge is foreign tourism tends to concentrate in certain areas, such as Disney, NYC, Hawaii, etc and is not spread more evenly across the country. Thus, despite the significant impact it may have on some areas others will think it's Ok because well, Trump; proving you can't fix stupid.

    • Too late, tourists have already been put off.

      You will soon see its become really bad when the number of flights to/from the USA each day start falling.

      Our family is unlikely to visit the USA ever again
      Work encourages us to go to conferences outside the USA
      Flights to UK/Europe are booked via HongKong, Singapore, etc etc etc in preference to going via the USA
      If you must go via the USA, work laptops/phones can not be taken with you

      USA has just become too hard, too much risk.

      • I was going to Vegas for a mates 40th birthday celebration. That was scheduled for September, we are now going to Macau.

        This came about because one of our mates is of Indian decent and follows the Sikh religion. Apparently in LA that was indistinguishable from Islam and he spent 4 hours being questioned at length. It caused him to miss his connecting flights and he then missed his first day of the project he was to be working on.

        Their primary issue, they refused to believe that his job had him travel the

  • Just like we do in Israel!

  • Canadians not travelling to USA.... (Score:5, Informative)

    by CohibaVancouver ( 864662 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:27PM (#54174099)
    More and more of my (Canadian) friends and family have made the decision to cancel discretionary trips to and through the USA in recent months.

    Most people I know who are are staying away aren't doing it because of Trump's EOs or new rules that are coming. The majority are caucasian Canadian citizens, so they'd breeze right in anyway.

    It's more that many Canadians that I've talked to feel that discretionary travel to the US is tacit support for Trump and his Republicans. We realize it's a drop in the ocean, but it's the only tool we have.

    My wife and her friends recently cancelled a 'girl's weekend' in Seattle. I have a cousin who recently made the decision to go to Cuba in May instead of the Hawaii trip she had planned. Other friends who cancelled a Disney trip. Still others who cancelled San Diego and went to Mexico.

    I also know of several people here in Vancouver who booked trips to points south and east and specifically avoided (cheaper) US carriers so they could avoid transiting the USA. They instead transited YYZ, YUL and MEX.

    None of these people are radical eco-hippie-lefties. Just average Canadians who have made the decision not the travel to or through the USA.

    I know, I know, anecdotal, we don't need you socialist commie Canadians anyway, Trump rules, America's great, don't let the door hit us on the way out, blah blah blah, but nevertheless that's tens of thousands of dollars deflected away from the USA right there in my little sphere, within the last month or two.

  • A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.

    And you wanted "free" stuff.

  • I imagine the Tourism Lobby will have a dollar or two to ..er, I mean, thing or two to say about this.

    Alternatively, can you imagine how we would react if the UK decided to do the same with US visitors?

    • And so they should.
      The Murder rate in the USA is huge compared to the UK (and Europe, Australia, New Zealand, etc etc etc)
      The prison population in the USA is huge compared to the UK (and Europe, Australia, New Zealand, etc etc etc)

      The "facts" prove citizens from the USA pose a significant increase in risk

  • Will have zero effect on bad guys (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RockyMountain ( 12635 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:32PM (#54174153) Homepage

    The cost to personal liberty, the flagrant unconstitutionality, and the chilling effect on US international relations and tourism aside, this is ALSO a bad idea because it will have zero effect on the real bad guys.

    If you are a bad guy, why would you bring a phone loaded with contacts? Why would you provide a real, rather than a fake social media account? For a real bad guy, it is trivially easy to circumvent this new check. For the rest of us, it's a massive inconvenience, invasion of privacy, and an almost certain invitation to both systematic abuse and abuse by bad-apple agents.

    (BTW, topic drift... I was quite surprised to see financial data disclosure requirements described as "new". Unlike the phone search and social media stuff, the financial data part is _not_ new. It's been a requirement for certain visa applicants for at least 40 years. It doesn't currently happen at the border, but rather at visa application time. Perhaps the reason it's listed as being new is because it now includes visa-waiver-program countries too?)

  • One way or another Trump will either resign or be removed from office quickly. In the mean time we need to stop all of his executive orders, budgets and laws from being passed as well as prepare methods for quick removal of any that manage to get through the obstruction that we will impose at every turn. One difficult issue will be whether to put Trump on trial for his numerous crimes that are now being exposed. These are not the fantasy crimes such as were claimed against Obama and Clinton but real

  • One obvious question (Score:3)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @06:43PM (#54174223)

    How will this stop anyone besides the absolute dumbest terrorists? Won't they just start lying?

    Almost anyone can lie convincingly given enough practice. Look at Congress.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      You see, there's the beauty of it! The last question is, "Have you truthfully answered all the above?"

  • Canada offers a decent alternative "Americanized tourist" experience.

    • Canada offers a decent alternative "Americanized tourist" experience.

      Yup. I especially love Saskatchewan Disney...

      • I'm sure this is supposed to be a joke, but I live in Saskatchewan.

        All we have around here is farm land. I guess riding a tractor or combine/harvester could be fun or exciting, but well, not really. While they are big, they don't go very fast or do any tricks.

  • It says "Tourists from Britain and other countries" then refers to paywall article. Anyone able read the full list of countries and post here?

  • putting the effort and money into road safety or public health. A far better Return On Investment.

