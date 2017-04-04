'Extreme Vetting' Would Require Visitors To US To Share Contacts, Passwords (theguardian.com) 118
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering whether or not to deploy "extreme vetting" practices at airports around the world, which could force tourists from Britain and other countries visiting the U.S. to reveal their mobile phone contacts, social media passwords and financial data. "Travelers who want to enter the U.S. could also face questioning over their ideology, as Washington moves away from a default position of allowing people in to a more skeptical approach to visitors," reports The Guardian. From the report: Trump made the "extreme vetting" of foreign nationals to combat terrorism a major theme of his presidential election campaign. But his executive order imposing a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries has twice been blocked in court. Media reports suggest it has already hurt the tourism industry. The changes might include visitors from the 38 countries -- the UK, France, Australia and Japan among them -- that participate in the visa waiver program, which requires adherence to strict U.S. standards in data sharing, passport control and other factors, one senior official told the Journal. This could require people to hand over their phones so officials can study their stored contacts and possibly other information. The aim is to "figure out who you are communicating with," a senior Department of Homeland Security official was quoted as saying. "What you can get on the average person's phone can be invaluable." A second change would ask applicants for their social media handles and passwords, so that officials could see information posted privately in addition to public posts, the Journal said. The Journal report said the DHS official working on the review said questions under consideration included whether visa applicants believe in so-called honor killings, how they view the treatment of women in society, whether they value the "sanctity of human life" and who they view as a legitimate target in a military operation.
You only have to check the ones with brown skin or funny names, so it should be easy-peasy...
I presume it will either be part of the ESTA or they'll extend pre-clearance across more of Europe, so checks are done before you board the plane.
The USA has lost its damn mind. (Score:2, Informative)
The USA has lost its damn mind.
It took THIS for you to come to that conclusion?
"Prove me wrong."
Uh, dude... you're the one asking to come to America. Immigration don't have to prove you wrong. They just have to say 'entry denied, get on the next plane home.'
And, don't forget, lying on an immigration form can get you immediate deportation and a lifetime ban.
For what? For not participating in the mass idiocy called social media?
I actually do not have a Facebook account. Neither do I have any videos on YouTube. I do not bring my phone along to transatlantic flights because roaming costs are prohibitively expensive, if I really stay long enough that having a cellphone becomes interesting, I can certainly find one for cheap along with a prepaid plan that will do, at least for emergencies.
I couldn't even hand over my Slashdot account for the password for this is st
Counter question: Why would I bring my phone to the US? It most likely won't work considering that you're using a different frequency spectrum than Europe does (at least afaik). Not to mention that I'd be paying through the nose for roaming. If I really needed a phone in the US, the sensible thing is to buy one over here, store the contacts somewhere on a server and download them to the new phone as soon as I have it.
Where to start ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Sharing your password is against the ToS of every single social media platform out there, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, every forum ever, etc. Share your password to your account when you go to the US and kiss that account goodbye.
And that list? Yes, I believe there are honor killings (DING). I believe women need more power in society (DING from any anti-feminist) or I believe genders are not equal because each gender has strengths and weaknesses different from each other (DING from a lot of people). I do not value the "sanctity of human life" in that I believe assisted suicide, under a lot of scrutiny and supervision, should be legal - we have mortally sick pets put down to spare them the suffering, but grandma HAS to be kept alive no matter what! I also believe abortion should not be illegal, so that's TWO dings in one question.
Just
... what are they expecting with this? HONESTY? Or a well-rehearsed regurgitation of the correct answers?
You missed (Score:2)
"According to the WSJ", not any Government policy we have seen. While Governments can, and often do, put out crap policies there are the occasional smart ones where experts have input. Most of us can come up with policies that have no requirements for passwords. Simply "add Govt Office as a friend", or "add inspector as a friend". From there, they could see all of your contacts, posts, etc..
Ohhh, it's from the slander journal?
Ok, we can safely ignore that bullshit then, carry on.
So I don't have a Secret Group in Facebook?
They'll implicitly target Muslims (Score:2)
FTFY
And so they should.
Before the West imported large numbers of Muslims, we did not have the problems of Islamization nor 95% of the terrorism we get in the West today. Screen them out and you're back to the people we had before, who were not bad enough to need extreme vetting.
It's either that or off to the re-Neducation camps you go!
Re-Neducation Center [wordpress.com]
"Where the elite meet to have their spirits broken"
Extreme Vetting starts at Home (Score:1)
We can't even get Asshole M'Gunt to share his tax returns. Fuck that guy.
Your papers please (Score:2, Insightful)
The United States has done off the deep end. I will never be visiting such a douche bag country that would pull this shit. If the States wants less "Terrorists" then stop pissing every one off. Stop stealing from every one and killing innocent people.
América es grande otra vez ya? O todavía tenemos que inflar el ego un poco más?
I think that's exactly what they want.. remember.. to a paranoid's mindset.. anyone that is NOT under 24 hour watch with constant blood tests and brain drains is a risk.
But they always forget, these actions do nothing but CREATE NEW enemies, give strength to the existing ones.. and alienate your allies.. But as I said, that's exactly what they want because in that world, they direct control.
United States of Assholes (Score:1)
"Land of the free, home of the BRAVE"? NOT! Brave people don't fear their world, and free people don't ask others to give up their freedom...
Re: There will be tit for tat. (Score:2)
It's better to not reciprocate. Lets American tourists travel unhampered: they bring money.
There's even no need to retaliate, as it will all sort itself:
- less tourists to America;
- less business travels: give your e-mail credentials to the state ? No way. If you want that contract signed, you come to London/Paris/Tokyo/Beijing/...
- to alleviate the burden of formalities, this year that international conference will be hosted in Dubai/Macau instead of Dallas.
What is new now? (Score:4, Insightful)
Most of this was already in place last year during the Obama administration. What is new now?
I think you are right, it is very few things Trump has actually done, and I can imagine that he likes to take credit for it. But is it not sloppy reporting from WSJ?
Not quite. Yes, what happened under the Obama administration involved CBP and social media, but it was significantly different.
Last July the Obama administration proposed a voluntary disclosure of social media profile information for travelers seeking a visa waiver through the ESTA system (Electronic System for Travel Authorization). It did not include password or contact information, but was controversial nonetheless. It sent into effect in December.[
The Trump administration is proposing significant cha
US: That's okay, we can ship you back or hold you in a cell at our pleasure. Tell your wife to take all the time she needs to find that fob.
Goodbye Tourism Money (Score:4, Insightful)
There are already concerns that foreign tourism revenue is starting to dry up after Trump's election and the (attempted) Muslim bans. If it's actually put into effect this "extreme vetting" will only accelerate that process.
You're not kidding, I had planned a trip to Boston this year for my 40th, was gonna see a Red Sox game, hit the pubs and hook up with a few people I know down there but after hearing the endless problems at the border for other Canadians it's not fucking worth it.
When I was a kid we just used to drive across the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge without a passport and have fun in NY. Fuckin'... those days are long gone thanks to a bunch of shivering dandies in DC
There are already concerns that foreign tourism revenue is starting to dry up after Trump's election and the (attempted) Muslim bans. If it's actually put into effect this "extreme vetting" will only accelerate that process.
Part of the challenge is foreign tourism tends to concentrate in certain areas, such as Disney, NYC, Hawaii, etc and is not spread more evenly across the country. Thus, despite the significant impact it may have on some areas others will think it's Ok because well, Trump; proving you can't fix stupid.
You will soon see its become really bad when the number of flights to/from the USA each day start falling.
Our family is unlikely to visit the USA ever again
Work encourages us to go to conferences outside the USA
Flights to UK/Europe are booked via HongKong, Singapore, etc etc etc in preference to going via the USA
If you must go via the USA, work laptops/phones can not be taken with you
USA has just become too hard, too much risk.
I was going to Vegas for a mates 40th birthday celebration. That was scheduled for September, we are now going to Macau.
This came about because one of our mates is of Indian decent and follows the Sikh religion. Apparently in LA that was indistinguishable from Islam and he spent 4 hours being questioned at length. It caused him to miss his connecting flights and he then missed his first day of the project he was to be working on.
Their primary issue, they refused to believe that his job had him travel the
"which could force tourists from Britain and other countries visiting the U.S. to reveal their mobile phone contacts, social media passwords and financial data"
I'm hoping Mr. Anonymous Coward that you are just a troll, because i'd like to believe that the kind of jumping to conclusions triathlon you just completed doesn't actually represent the standard for intellectual rigor among people who might in
Great! (Score:1)
Canadians not travelling to USA.... (Score:5, Informative)
Most people I know who are are staying away aren't doing it because of Trump's EOs or new rules that are coming. The majority are caucasian Canadian citizens, so they'd breeze right in anyway.
It's more that many Canadians that I've talked to feel that discretionary travel to the US is tacit support for Trump and his Republicans. We realize it's a drop in the ocean, but it's the only tool we have.
My wife and her friends recently cancelled a 'girl's weekend' in Seattle. I have a cousin who recently made the decision to go to Cuba in May instead of the Hawaii trip she had planned. Other friends who cancelled a Disney trip. Still others who cancelled San Diego and went to Mexico.
I also know of several people here in Vancouver who booked trips to points south and east and specifically avoided (cheaper) US carriers so they could avoid transiting the USA. They instead transited YYZ, YUL and MEX.
None of these people are radical eco-hippie-lefties. Just average Canadians who have made the decision not the travel to or through the USA.
I know, I know, anecdotal, we don't need you socialist commie Canadians anyway, Trump rules, America's great, don't let the door hit us on the way out, blah blah blah, but nevertheless that's tens of thousands of dollars deflected away from the USA right there in my little sphere, within the last month or two.
Re: Canadians not travelling to USA.... (Score:2)
Good luck with all the cultural enrichment. Just be sure to look up Taharrush Gamea before you go.
The average Canadian IS an eco-hippie-leftie. They voted for Trudeau ffs.
Gerry Ford, 1974 (Score:2)
And you wanted "free" stuff.
Tourist Industry.. (Score:2)
I imagine the Tourism Lobby will have a dollar or two to
..er, I mean, thing or two to say about this.
Alternatively, can you imagine how we would react if the UK decided to do the same with US visitors?
The Murder rate in the USA is huge compared to the UK (and Europe, Australia, New Zealand, etc etc etc)
The prison population in the USA is huge compared to the UK (and Europe, Australia, New Zealand, etc etc etc)
The "facts" prove citizens from the USA pose a significant increase in risk
Will have zero effect on bad guys (Score:4, Insightful)
The cost to personal liberty, the flagrant unconstitutionality, and the chilling effect on US international relations and tourism aside, this is ALSO a bad idea because it will have zero effect on the real bad guys.
If you are a bad guy, why would you bring a phone loaded with contacts? Why would you provide a real, rather than a fake social media account? For a real bad guy, it is trivially easy to circumvent this new check. For the rest of us, it's a massive inconvenience, invasion of privacy, and an almost certain invitation to both systematic abuse and abuse by bad-apple agents.
(BTW, topic drift... I was quite surprised to see financial data disclosure requirements described as "new". Unlike the phone search and social media stuff, the financial data part is _not_ new. It's been a requirement for certain visa applicants for at least 40 years. It doesn't currently happen at the border, but rather at visa application time. Perhaps the reason it's listed as being new is because it now includes visa-waiver-program countries too?)
Trump Will Quit (Score:2)
You really think Pence will be any better?
True story, according to credible sources [theonion.com].
One obvious question (Score:3)
How will this stop anyone besides the absolute dumbest terrorists? Won't they just start lying?
Almost anyone can lie convincingly given enough practice. Look at Congress.
You see, there's the beauty of it! The last question is, "Have you truthfully answered all the above?"
Great news for the Canucks tourism industry! (Score:1)
Canada offers a decent alternative "Americanized tourist" experience.
Yup. I especially love Saskatchewan Disney...
I'm sure this is supposed to be a joke, but I live in Saskatchewan.
All we have around here is farm land. I guess riding a tractor or combine/harvester could be fun or exciting, but well, not really. While they are big, they don't go very fast or do any tricks.
Which countries? (Score:2)
More lives would be saved ... (Score:2)
putting the effort and money into road safety or public health. A far better Return On Investment.
Re:Not surprised (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes. That's kind of the point.
Extreme vetting for the win! [blogspot.com]
So
... you don't want our money?
Re: (Score:3)
No in the past the USA would just refuse to extradite people to face terrorist charges to European countries. I know for certain this applied to both the UK and France, and included terrorists who where Muslim.
Heck the USA would even allow terrorist organizations to fund raise in the USA!!! When it comes to terrorists the USA can just fuck right off.
Far more people have died in the UK from terrorists that the USA harboured and allowed to fund raise than have from any Islamist's terrorists, but don't let fac
Re: (Score:3)
Ah yes, but the IRA were good clean Christian terrorists, so it was totally okay to allow them to enter the US to evade arrest and raise money for the "struggle" (which amounted as often as not to blowing up informants and random people for effect).
But they were the good kind of terrorist, the kind that buys weapons in the Us and only blows shit up outside the US.
Well you are certainly fucking up the global elites there big boy. I don't think Disney world Florida will be doing much business in future when the tourists can't get there anymore. Perhaps we should be vetting Americans - so many of them seem to be alt-right gun nuts it is hard to tell whether they are safe. Realistically the terrorists have won, a nationalist president has gone nuclear over fucking over foreigners for votes. The free world has started to look like that dystopian police state future that
Re: (Score:2)
We are also encouraged at work not to go the Europe via the USA, or attend conferences/training in the USA, risks are too high.
Dropping tourist numbers is already removing billions from the US economy, and the fall is only going to accelerate
So just remember as you shout USA first, 96% of the worlds population and 80% of the worlds GDP is saying USA last.
The world has become a lost more accessible,
We have people literally dying to come across our borders to get here. If the US is THAT bad, why are they coming?
Perhaps you want to compare those figure to the millions who have recently ended up in Europe
They would prefer to been at home, but home is full of war, death and destruction.
We have a lot of Americans who have taken up citizenship in New Zealand, if its so good there why did they leave ?
Now YOU dont care, but the people whose job depends on tourists do, tour guides do, hotels do, airlines do, tourist attractions do.
Its not OUR attitude, its the US attitude
Cuba did actually improve in about the same way the US deteriorated as a vacation destination.
Re:This is what happens... (Score:4, Funny)
I wouldn't expect judges to be Social Justice Warriors. Surely that's more of a position for Social Justice Paladins. Social Justice Warriors would be more likely in the military, or at least the police.
Social Justice Clerics of course would be in the church. Jesuits perhaps.
Social Justice Mages... probably researchers, working on renewable energy and the like.
Social Justice Bards... I'd imagine that there's not enough musical work for them, but they'd probably feel at home in the media.
Social Justice Rogues.. out on protests.
Social Justice Barbariasn... hmm... fighting internet trolls.
Social Justice Druids... out on some hippie commune.
Social Justice Sorcerers.... probably in the maker community.
Social Justice Rangers... forestry service?
Social Justice Warlocks... members of Anonymous maybe?
Social Justice Monks... actually, yeah, literal monks. Buddhist, not Christian.
Be glad they took that bullshit down. What do you think this would have accomplished, except piss off some people? Do you really believe someone hellbent on blowing shit up can't first move to a different country before flying to the US? For real?
But what is happening is that Tourists are now avoiding the USA and thats going to cost tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in lost income.
Feel free to start a trade war, the US is only 4% of the worlds population and 20% of the worlds GDP.
Asia is where all the real growth is, China is the biggest economy