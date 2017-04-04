Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens (cnn.com) 1
Senators Ron Wyden and Rand Paul as well as Reps. Jared Polis and Blake Farenthold have introduced legislation that would require law enforcement to first obtain a warrant before they can search our electronic devices when we enter the United States. From a report: A new bipartisan bill would prevent Americans' electronic devices from being searched at the border without a warrant, a response to an increase in such electronic searches. The bill would require a warrant before agents could search Americans' phones, laptops and other devices at entries to the US, including airports and border crossings. "Americans' constitutional rights shouldn't disappear at the border," Wyden said in a statement. "By requiring a warrant to search Americans' devices and prohibiting unreasonable delay, this bill makes sure that border agents are focused on criminals and terrorists instead of wasting their time thumbing through innocent Americans' personal photos and other data."
Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens More | Reply Login
Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals