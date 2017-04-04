Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens (cnn.com) 34
Senators Ron Wyden and Rand Paul as well as Reps. Jared Polis and Blake Farenthold have introduced legislation that would require law enforcement to first obtain a warrant before they can search our electronic devices when we enter the United States. From a report: A new bipartisan bill would prevent Americans' electronic devices from being searched at the border without a warrant, a response to an increase in such electronic searches. The bill would require a warrant before agents could search Americans' phones, laptops and other devices at entries to the US, including airports and border crossings. "Americans' constitutional rights shouldn't disappear at the border," Wyden said in a statement. "By requiring a warrant to search Americans' devices and prohibiting unreasonable delay, this bill makes sure that border agents are focused on criminals and terrorists instead of wasting their time thumbing through innocent Americans' personal photos and other data."
Somebody should make Bill the POSTUS. (Score:2, Funny)
Sounds like a guy I'd like to drink beer with!
huh - how did we get to this point? (Score:5, Insightful)
i thought there was a much, much older 'bill' that already covered this?
Re: (Score:1)
One of two things will happen (Score:2, Insightful)
One of two things will happen:
1. Customs inspection will be moved from US soil to foreign soil if it wasn't already there. There. Problem solved. Your constitutional right never disappeared at the border because you never crossed it.
2. You'll be asked to consent to search your device/property. Those that consent will be searched and allowed to go on their merry way if nothing is found. Those that don't consent will be redirected to holding
Re: (Score:2)
1. Border agents abide by the law, and no longer search your phone.
2. Border agents act as you describe in #2 of your post, which would lead travelers to wipe their phone before crossing, and restore the data later. But, the border agents could set up a free wifi hotspot and advertise "free internet access" so travelers could quickly re-sync the data from their phones. Of course, since the hotspot is controlled
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, since the hotspot is controlled by customs, they can sift through your data.
Wouldn't you have to go out of your way these days to find a service that doesn't at least use HTTPS?
Re: (Score:2)
HTTPS is an improvement but still leaves the hostname and response length visible to a passive eavesdropper, who can use that to determine which sites you visit and which apps you use.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I bother to list all the things that won't happen?
Re: (Score:2)
Customs inspection will be moved from US soil to foreign soil if it wasn't already there. There. Problem solved. Your constitutional right never disappeared at the border because you never crossed it.
I don't think that this would hold up. There are US laws which apply to US citizens overseas. For example, if you live and work abroad as a US citizen, you still owe taxes to the federal government (usually offset by some amount of taxes you have paid to the foreign country in which you live work, subject to any tax treaties that are in effect). Also, if you travel overseas, for example, to engage in prostitution with minors the US government can prosecute you on your return. If the government exerts th
How is this currently legal? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can avoid this by travelling to some other country.
That goes without saying.
However, it is a shame that it's necessary. America has a lot to offer the world - beautiful geography, interesting history and people, and some of the most exciting cities.
It seems to me that treating foreigners equally and respectfully should be a priority.
Misdirection (Score:2)
Second, there sure seems to be a lot of actual evidence that it's Democrats who have been using government surveillance against US citizens for purely - and illegal - political purposes.
That's just misdirection, trying to get the public eye away from the real issue, which is "the Russians did it"!
I don't know why everyone thinks that wiretapping a presidential candidate during an election is even worthy of consideration!
I mean, come on: there's gotta be Russians somewhere around here, we just have to find them!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How will officials show probable cause to said judge, as required by the Fourth Amendment?
The government won't enforce this new law either (Score:5, Insightful)
If the government isn't willing to recognize the protections of the 4th amendment, why would the government recognize the protections of this new law?
Re:The government won't enforce this new law eithe (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If the government isn't willing to recognize the protections of the 4th amendment, why would the government recognize the protections of this new law?
Because the 4th amendment, intended to be a general overall statement, has subjective language that allows many things. I.e., "unreasonable" search and seizure depends on the definition of "reasonable", and your definition can and will differ from that of the government. This law would be explicit, and thus more focused.
The bill would stop it? (Score:3)
Unlikely. If you want to actually stop it, the behavior has to be criminalized - you know, like they do for any law that doesn't involve government workers.
It needs to simply be "Searching an electronic device at the border or anywhere within the US without a warrant shall be a class ___ misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $____ and/or up to 1 year in jail. It shall also create a civil cause of action with damages of at least $10,000 per incident, with each device being a separate incident. No government entity shall indemnify against any such liability."
That's how you actually stop it. It's really not difficult, although I'm sure the border patrol would have a cow. Not that I care what they think.
Who has run into this? (Score:2)