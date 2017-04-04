Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Government Privacy Security United States

Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens (cnn.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Senators Ron Wyden and Rand Paul as well as Reps. Jared Polis and Blake Farenthold have introduced legislation that would require law enforcement to first obtain a warrant before they can search our electronic devices when we enter the United States. From a report: A new bipartisan bill would prevent Americans' electronic devices from being searched at the border without a warrant, a response to an increase in such electronic searches. The bill would require a warrant before agents could search Americans' phones, laptops and other devices at entries to the US, including airports and border crossings. "Americans' constitutional rights shouldn't disappear at the border," Wyden said in a statement. "By requiring a warrant to search Americans' devices and prohibiting unreasonable delay, this bill makes sure that border agents are focused on criminals and terrorists instead of wasting their time thumbing through innocent Americans' personal photos and other data."

Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens More | Reply

Bill Would Stop Warrantless Border Device Searches of US Citizens

Comments Filter:

  • Somebody should make Bill the POSTUS. (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sounds like a guy I'd like to drink beer with!

  • huh - how did we get to this point? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:09PM (#54171941)

    i thought there was a much, much older 'bill' that already covered this?

  • "Americans' constitutional rights shouldn't disappear at the border,"

    One of two things will happen:

    1. Customs inspection will be moved from US soil to foreign soil if it wasn't already there. There. Problem solved. Your constitutional right never disappeared at the border because you never crossed it.

    2. You'll be asked to consent to search your device/property. Those that consent will be searched and allowed to go on their merry way if nothing is found. Those that don't consent will be redirected to holding

    • Are those the only 2 things you can think of? I can think of something that you didn't expect:

      1. Border agents abide by the law, and no longer search your phone.

      2. Border agents act as you describe in #2 of your post, which would lead travelers to wipe their phone before crossing, and restore the data later. But, the border agents could set up a free wifi hotspot and advertise "free internet access" so travelers could quickly re-sync the data from their phones. Of course, since the hotspot is controlled

      • Of course, since the hotspot is controlled by customs, they can sift through your data.

        Wouldn't you have to go out of your way these days to find a service that doesn't at least use HTTPS?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tepples ( 727027 )

          HTTPS is an improvement but still leaves the hostname and response length visible to a passive eavesdropper, who can use that to determine which sites you visit and which apps you use.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cdrudge ( 68377 )

        Are those the only 2 things you can think of?...

        1. Border agents abide by the law, and no longer search your phone.

        Why would I bother to list all the things that won't happen?

      • 3: Leave phone at home and claim you're on a "Digital Detox", then buy burner phone once at destination. Dump before returning home.

    • Customs inspection will be moved from US soil to foreign soil if it wasn't already there. There. Problem solved. Your constitutional right never disappeared at the border because you never crossed it.

      I don't think that this would hold up. There are US laws which apply to US citizens overseas. For example, if you live and work abroad as a US citizen, you still owe taxes to the federal government (usually offset by some amount of taxes you have paid to the foreign country in which you live work, subject to any tax treaties that are in effect). Also, if you travel overseas, for example, to engage in prostitution with minors the US government can prosecute you on your return. If the government exerts th

  • How is this currently legal? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by reginaldo ( 1412879 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:10PM (#54171949)
    I don't understand how this isn't currently the law. By seizing and searching my cellphone and social media accounts, law enforcement officers are basically searching my property on a server somewhere in the world, and using that to determine whether I have or will commit a crime. Can law enforcement agents go through my home without a warrant if I am trying to pass the borders? What is the difference between my digital and physical property? Regardless, it is doubtful that this bill will pass any time soon given the current state of congress.
    • I agree probable cause should be needed. And a warrant to prove it. The difference with your home is that it is clearly US citizen property because it's on that side of the border. It's similar to them wanting to check your car when you drive back in from Mexico. Who knows what nefarious things you're bringing back on your devices!?
    • Also, what about non-Americans? Citizens and aliens don't have the same rights, privileges or obligations by law, but in most normal countries, foreigners enjoy the same protection as citizens when it comes to law enforcement. Foreigners might receive a bit more scrutiny, but the same rules apply. Or should, at least.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tindur ( 658483 )
        You can avoid this by travelling to some other country.

        • You can avoid this by travelling to some other country.

          That goes without saying.

          However, it is a shame that it's necessary. America has a lot to offer the world - beautiful geography, interesting history and people, and some of the most exciting cities.

          It seems to me that treating foreigners equally and respectfully should be a priority.

      • Also, what about non-Americans? Citizens and aliens don't have the same rights, privileges or obligations by law...

        This is a common misconception, at least when it comes to the Bill of Rights. Most of the amendments in it are not written to declare that "citizens shall have X right;" instead, they are written that "the US Government shall not infringe upon X right that the people have." In other words, the Bill of Rights presumes that the rights in question a priori exist as natural rights and prohibits the

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I saw some BS reasoning like only looking at 'read' messages because they would be cached. If they take the device into another room you can guarantee that they are connecting it to a machine to copy the phone's data (you might want to consider logging into Google, Apple, etc. and removing the devices then re-authenticating to expire old tokens which may have been copied).
    • Google 4th amendment free zones

    • What, you mean now that the fascist progressives are in the minority across the federal government? Note that this bill didn't get passed in 8 years under Obama, 2 years where the Dims had the house, senate and presidency, 4 years where they had the majority in the senate.

      Pull your head out of wherever and realize that this bill is being sponsored and actually has a shot at passing because the Republicans are now running the show. They want smaller, less intrusive government for as many people as possible

  • Doesn't matter (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They'll just station a judge at the border and continue as usual.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      How will officials show probable cause to said judge, as required by the Fourth Amendment?

  • The government won't enforce this new law either (Score:5, Insightful)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:15PM (#54171973)

    If the government isn't willing to recognize the protections of the 4th amendment, why would the government recognize the protections of this new law?

    • Re:The government won't enforce this new law eithe (Score:4, Informative)

      by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:27PM (#54172039)
      My understanding is that the current precedent is that the fourth amendment doesn't apply at the border. With a new law explicitly dealing with this border situation, any precedential mushy interpretation of the fourth is irrelevant. If they write it tightly, the justices won't have a way to creatively interpret it, either. We'll see how it goes...
      • It applies anywhere withing 100 miles of a US border

      • > the current precedent is that the fourth amendment doesn't apply at the border.

        It applies to US citizens at the boarder. EFF is a bit tongue in cheek when they call it a constitution free zone. The current ruling (as I understand) is that crossing the boarder is probable cause and because it is needed to perform the governments constitutional right to secure our boarders inspecting possessions is allowed.

        That they extended that to searching records, held in devices. And that they can hold even citi

    • If the government isn't willing to recognize the protections of the 4th amendment, why would the government recognize the protections of this new law?

      Because the 4th amendment, intended to be a general overall statement, has subjective language that allows many things. I.e., "unreasonable" search and seizure depends on the definition of "reasonable", and your definition can and will differ from that of the government. This law would be explicit, and thus more focused.

    • "It lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it. While it lies there, it needs no constitution, no law, no court to save it." - Learned Hand

  • The bill would stop it? (Score:3)

    by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:32PM (#54172077) Homepage

    Unlikely. If you want to actually stop it, the behavior has to be criminalized - you know, like they do for any law that doesn't involve government workers.

    It needs to simply be "Searching an electronic device at the border or anywhere within the US without a warrant shall be a class ___ misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $____ and/or up to 1 year in jail. It shall also create a civil cause of action with damages of at least $10,000 per incident, with each device being a separate incident. No government entity shall indemnify against any such liability."

    That's how you actually stop it. It's really not difficult, although I'm sure the border patrol would have a cow. Not that I care what they think.

  • I cross the border several times a year, I've never been asked if I'm even carrying electronic devices, let alone inspect them. I've only been asked about alcohol, weapons, drugs...and fruits & vegetables. I had to pop my trunk once, and they were inspecting everyone's trunks that day.

    • My relatives and I have been randomly selected for having beards. No joke.

      If you're a white clean-shaven affluent-appearing gender-conforming middle-of-life kind of person, then maybe you will never experience this.

  • I once crossed into the US in a tiny crossing, way out in the woods.

    As we were 4 hours into a 12 hours drive, we stepped out of the car. Since we were the only car, all the officers were out, one for each occupant of the car.

    I was wearing a fanny pack, and “my” officer asked me what’s in there. “My money and papers and keys” (back then, we did not need passports to go in the US). But I handed him the pack, and he looks at the wallet, then hits the small change compartment. Whil

  • and the others? rights are rights for everybody... there's a definite smell of fascism and racism coming from the other side of the atlantic ocean

Slashdot Top Deals

Do you suffer painful illumination? -- Isaac Newton, "Optics"

Close