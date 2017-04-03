FCC Limits Order On Charter Extending Broadband Service (reuters.com) 7
According to Reuters, the FCC has voted on Monday to reverse a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter extend broadband service to 1 million households already served by a competitor. From the report: As a condition of approval for its acquisition of two cable companies, Charter had agreed in May 2016 to extend high-speed internet access to 2 million customers within five years, with 1 million served by a broadband competitor. The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable companies that sought to overturn the "overbuild" requirement and marked the latest reversal of Obama-era requirements by the new Republican-led FCC under President Donald Trump. Under the new order, Charter, the No. 2 U.S. cable company with 26 million residential and business customers in 41 states, must add service to 2 million additional potential subscribers in places without existing service, FCC spokesperson Mark Wigfield said. Supporters say the move ensures that more people without access to high-speed broadband, especially in some rural and urban areas, will have an option.
The drained the swamp... (Score:5, Insightful)
...and promptly refilled it with water that smells worse.
So What (Score:2, Troll)
From TFS, I gleaned the following:
Old - Extend services to cover 2 million more potential customers, 1 million of which must already be served by some other company.
New - Extend services to cover 2 million more potential customers.
Less competition, but more people who had no access will be getting access. Isn't that why you loved the "Affordable" Care Act?
The right direction (Score:2)
I'm not even sure why people are complaining about this.
Suppose you have 1 person with no internet access, and 1 person with access from a single provider. Which is more important:
1) Getting access to the person without, or
2) Duplicating access to the person with one already
We've complained for years about how providers ignore low-population-density areas, and the "existing subscribers" are probably already in these areas.
Why is this not a common-sense adjustment? Isn't getting people onto the internet the
