Computer Programmers May No Longer Be Eligible For H-1B Visas (axios.com) 17
Two anonymous readers share a report: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services quietly over the weekend released new guidance that computer programmers are no longer presumed to be eligible for H-1B visas. This aligns with the administration's focus on reserving the temporary visas for very high-skilled (and higher-paid) professionals while encouraging low- and mid-level jobs to go to American workers instead. The new guidance affects applications for the lottery for 2018 fiscal year that opened Monday. Companies applying for H-1B visas for computer programming positions will have to submit additional evidence showing that the jobs are complex or specialized and require professional degrees.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What? This requires high school level math skills? That sounds complex and specialized.
A job only high school students could do, until the following semester.
So I will earn $20,000 more a year now right... (Score:3)
So I can expect my salary to go up $20k a year overnight now right? Now my fellow foreigners are no longer allowed in it's going to be land of milk and honey for all us developers... right?
Re: (Score:2)
Riiight....
If you believe that, I have some ocean beachfront property in Colorado to sell you... Or, if you prefer a really nice bridge close to NYC....(sarc off)
Expecting *anything* to have an immediate measureable effect on the nation's economy is stretching it. Even the biggest hammer the government has (The federal funds rate) struggles to have short term effects...
The irony.... (Score:2)
Also min wage 80-150K based on COL with maybe (Score:2)
Also min wage 80-150K based on COL with maybe an OT add on if they work over 60-80 hours a week more then 40% of the year at that level.
Distinction is about college requirement (Score:2)
After reading the recommendations, computer programmers as a profession are not being limited. Programmers who only have an associates degree will be limited. I'm not sure how many H1-B holders only have associates degrees, but I haven't met any.
this is old news (Score:2)
USCIS has already considered Computer Programmer positions more skeptically. to qualify for an H-1B, the position has to require at minimum a bachelor's degree in a specialty field, or the equivalent. some Programmer positions are complex and require this, some do not.
the weird thing is, USCIS should already know this: https://www.bls.gov/ooh/comput... [bls.gov]
seems like USCIS officers are about as well trained as TSA officers