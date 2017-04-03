Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Computer Programmers May No Longer Be Eligible For H-1B Visas

Two anonymous readers share a report: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services quietly over the weekend released new guidance that computer programmers are no longer presumed to be eligible for H-1B visas. This aligns with the administration's focus on reserving the temporary visas for very high-skilled (and higher-paid) professionals while encouraging low- and mid-level jobs to go to American workers instead. The new guidance affects applications for the lottery for 2018 fiscal year that opened Monday. Companies applying for H-1B visas for computer programming positions will have to submit additional evidence showing that the jobs are complex or specialized and require professional degrees.

  • So I can expect my salary to go up $20k a year overnight now right? Now my fellow foreigners are no longer allowed in it's going to be land of milk and honey for all us developers... right?

    • Riiight....

      If you believe that, I have some ocean beachfront property in Colorado to sell you... Or, if you prefer a really nice bridge close to NYC....(sarc off)

      Expecting *anything* to have an immediate measureable effect on the nation's economy is stretching it. Even the biggest hammer the government has (The federal funds rate) struggles to have short term effects...

  • Making America great again by "encouraging low- and mid-level jobs to go to American workers"? How about "enabling American workers to fill highly qualified positions"?

  • Also min wage 80-150K based on COL with maybe an OT add on if they work over 60-80 hours a week more then 40% of the year at that level.

  • After reading the recommendations, computer programmers as a profession are not being limited. Programmers who only have an associates degree will be limited. I'm not sure how many H1-B holders only have associates degrees, but I haven't met any.

  • USCIS has already considered Computer Programmer positions more skeptically. to qualify for an H-1B, the position has to require at minimum a bachelor's degree in a specialty field, or the equivalent. some Programmer positions are complex and require this, some do not.

    the weird thing is, USCIS should already know this: https://www.bls.gov/ooh/comput... [bls.gov]

    seems like USCIS officers are about as well trained as TSA officers

