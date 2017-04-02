How To Protect Your Privacy Online (theverge.com) 24
Though the U.S. Congress voted to roll back privacy rules, broadband customers can still opt-out of targeted advertising from Comcast, Charter, AT&T, and T-Mobile. But an anonymous reader explains why that's not enough: "It's not clear that opting out will prevent ISPs from putting your data to use," reports The Verge, adding "you're opting out of seeing ads, but not out of providing data." Neema Singh Guliani, legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, tells NPR that consumers can also "call their providers and opt out of having their information shared." But he also suggests a grass roots effort, calling this "an opportunity to pressure companies to implement good practices and for consumers to say 'I think that you should require opt-in consent and if you're not, why not?'"
To try to stop the creation of that data, Brian Krebs has also posted a guide for choosing a VPN provider, and shared a useful link to a chart comparing VPN providers that was recommended by the EFF. This may help avoid some of the problems reported with VPN services, and Krebs also recommends Tor as a free (albeit possibly slower) option, while sharing an informational link describing Tor's own limitations.
I'm curious what steps Slashdot's readers are taking (if any) to protect their own privacy online?
To try to stop the creation of that data, Brian Krebs has also posted a guide for choosing a VPN provider, and shared a useful link to a chart comparing VPN providers that was recommended by the EFF. This may help avoid some of the problems reported with VPN services, and Krebs also recommends Tor as a free (albeit possibly slower) option, while sharing an informational link describing Tor's own limitations.
I'm curious what steps Slashdot's readers are taking (if any) to protect their own privacy online?
VPNs aren't all that great (Score:4, Insightful)
Motherboard actually had an interesting article pointing out that VPNs actually aren't all that great for routine browsing: https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]
and some sites won't load [Re:VPNs aren't all that (Score:3)
To summarize the article linked by the parent: "Wahh, encryption slows down my 100GB connection and evil Republicans broke the Internet. I shouldn't have to use encryption because it's inconvenient and makes it harder for me to watch Netflix."
More or less accurate. You missed "and some sites won't load at all."
"Don't be online" (Score:1)
The only real way...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And all the businesses that use VPN's for their remote access will be on that list as well.
Those businesses will not be best pleased with undue attention from the TLA's.
You can be online, just don't use: (Score:2)
There's nothing you can do with your own ISP (Score:3)
The only way you can begin to have any kind of privacy is to connect through somebody else's connection (public or otherwise). From there, you can encrypt and all that good stuff. But with this new law passed, there's quite literally nothing you can hide from your own ISP.
TrackMeNo (Score:2)
I thought TrackMeNot was a good approach to poisoning big data analysis, but it does not appear to be receiving any updates and Google apparently figured out a way to detect it.
sPh
I know this is off topic but... (Score:2)
I hate the color orange.