Trump Extends Obama Executive Order On Cyberattacks (infoworld.com) 30
"U.S. President Donald Trump is extending by one year special powers introduced by former President Barack Obama that allow the government to issue sanctions against people and organizations engaged in significant cyberattacks and cybercrime against the U.S.," according to InfoWorld. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Executive Order 13694 was introduced on April 1, 2015, and was due to expire on Saturday, but the president sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday evening informing it of his plans to keep it active. Significant malicious cyber-enabled activities originating from, or directed by persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump wrote in the letter. "Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13694 with respect to significant malicious cyber-enabled activities."
The executive order gave the U.S. new powers to retaliate for hacking of critical infrastructure, major denial of service attacks or large scale economic hacking. It was expanded in December 2016 to include election-related systems and used to sanction Russian agents and organizations for their alleged role in a series of attacks during the presidential election.
I've got bad news for you if you think they couldn't spy on you until this executive order came along
Nope I think you're right. I can't think of one other thing.
Trump Extends Obama Executive Order On Cyberattacks [Flagged]
What?
Trump Extends Obama Executive Order On Cyberattacks [Flagged]
What?
I figure it's an editor thing...
Submission had too many receivers down field or maybe Roughing the editor...
Either way it's 15 yards and resubmit story so it will dup...
Either way it's 15 yards and resubmit story so it will dup...
What?
Hacker News flags political posts
Thankyou! I was about to say, if this is an April Fools joke, a lot of people are in on it:
http://www.pcworld.com/article... [pcworld.com]
https://insidecybersecurity.co... [insidecybersecurity.com]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the... [whitehouse.gov]
At first I figured it had to be, since as far as I can tell, this is the first of Obama's executive orders that Trump or Congress HAVEN'T rescinded.
this is the first of Obama's executive orders that Trump or Congress HAVEN'T rescinded
Other than the fact that's just plainly, factually incorrect
... why wonder if it's a joke? Even Obama took advice from a few people who knew what they were talking about and weren't blowing politically-motivated smoke, and he acted on such things as anyone in that office would do. Being able to drop the sanction hammer on obvious bad actors screwing around with things like massive DDoS attacks and the like is just sensible. Going around the legislature to do some of the things he (Obama) did with immigration was not.
Actually now I'm waiting to hear why something that was good when Obama did it is now bad when Trump does the exact same thing.

I'm sure I won't have to wait for long.
I'm sure I won't have to wait for long.
Because Trump is NOT a capitalist (Score:2)
Still don't know whether or not it's an April Fool's Joke and whether or not you're some kind of troll, but pretending there was some sincerity under your comment, and trying to treat it as a question, here's why:
American capitalism has died. Old-fashioned capitalism has now mutated into something that we should call corporate cancerism. The Russians have basically the same thing, though they got there by a different route. Now we are witnessing a battle royale between two strains of economic cancer.
Actually my comment was quite sincere and not trolling. Now, I did NOT vote for Trump nor did I support him. Neither do I hate him; I try not to hate anyone.
My intent was simply to point out that at least as I see it, Obama got rather gentle treatment from the public and the press. (I am not making a judgment as to whether that was or was not warranted.) Trump gets very harsh treatment from (much of) the public and the press. (Again, no judgment as to justification.)
What happens, though, is that objectivity
Now I'm about 75% convinced that you're a troll. There really is an objective reality and it matters.
Perhaps I'm too tepid a "supporter", but I have never met a supporter of President Obama who thought that everything he did was good.
Perhaps I'm too tepid an "opponent" of #PresidentTweety, but I have only seen a couple of Trump's actions that were good. Unfortunately most of them were in the category of "Apple pie tastes good." In general, the Donald's grip on such crucial realities as climate change is qui
Now I'm about 75% convinced that you're a troll. There really is an objective reality and it matters.
If you want to think I'm a troll, I can't stop you. But you've perhaps inadvertently supported my point.
There certainly is an objective reality, but with the polarization of the media, etc., are we really getting to that objective reality?
>> Still don't know whether or not it's an April Fool's Joke and whether or not you're some kind of troll,
It's pretty clear that you're the troll here.
Z^1
Thanks for proving my point, troll.
You would think they would at least do an addedum to exclude spoofed or false flag attacks. So apparently this is a new trade scam and corporate competition scam. Having trouble with a foriegn competitor no problem pay a NSA or CIA contractor and they will launch an attack to mimic you competitors and then incompetent FBI will blame them and pet politicians can then sanction them, new US business practice.

I can image the US sanction the entire rest of the world, country by country and company by company, as they launch false flag attacks against themselves.
I can image the US sanction the entire rest of the world, country by country and company by company, a