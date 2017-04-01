Connecticut May Become First US State To Allow Deadly Police Drones (reuters.com) 15
According to Reuters, Connecticut lawmakers are considering a new bill that would allow police to equip drones with potentially lethal weapons. The bill, which was approved overwhelmingly by the state legislature's judiciary committee on Wednesday, actually aims to ban weaponized drones, but exempts the ban from law enforcement agencies. From the report: Connecticut would become the first U.S. state to allow law enforcement agencies to use drones equipped with deadly weapons if a bill opposed by civil libertarians becomes law. The legislation was introduced as a complete ban on weaponized drones but just before the committee vote it was amended to exclude police from the restriction. "Data shows police force is disproportionately used on minority communities, and we believe that armed drones would be used in urban centers and on minority communities," said David McGuire, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Connecticut. "That's not the kind of precedent we want to set here," McGuire said of the prospect that Connecticut would become the first state to allow police to use lethally armed drones. If Connecticut's Democratic-controlled House passes the bill it will move to the Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
Who needs republicans when democrats arm the police like that. RIP civil liberties.
Skynet's army was built by the humans.
Story is exactly the opposite of headline (Score:3)
SO the real story is that Connecticut is going to outlaw you and me using weapons on drones, but just omits police from the restriction. That's not "allowing" the police to do anything, it's just not restricting them... the same way that I don't think any other states restrict police/drone use either. So they would hardly be the "first" since police are not really banned from doing this anywhere else either.
On a side note I think its a really bad idea to ban weapons on drones for private citizens, as they could make really good self-defense units. Why can't, for example, a gated community or large ranch be patrolled by armed drones?
You're saying the police are under zero control by any elected officials?
Then again, you probably think that's a good thing.
April Fools Day (Score:2)
You got me there for a minute. This story is much better written than the other C vs C++ April fools prank.
(hoping that this is so, but not a real thing, or maybe the police is just trolling).