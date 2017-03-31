Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Rogue System Administrator Faces 10 Years In Prison For Shutting Down Servers, Deleting Core Files On the Day He Was Fired

Posted by BeauHD from the bad-day dept.
Joe Venzor, a former employee at boot manufacturer Lucchese, had a near total meltdown after he got fired from his IT system administrator position. According to TechSpot, he shut down the company's email and application servers and deleted the core system files. Venzor now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. From the report: Venzor was let go from his position at the company's help desk and immediately turned volatile. He left the building at 10:30AM and by 11:30, the company's email and application servers had been shut down. Because of this, all activities ground to a halt at the factory and employees had to be sent home. When the remaining IT staff tried to restart them, they discovered the core system files had been deleted and their account permissions had been demoted. Eventually the company was forced to hire a contractor to clean up all of the damage, but this resulted in weeks of backlog and lost orders. While recovering from the attack was difficult, finding out who did it was simple. Venzor was clearly the prime suspect given the timing of the incident, so they checked his account history. They discovered he had collected usernames and passwords of his IT colleagues, created a backdoor account disguised as an office printer, and used that account from his official work computer.

Rogue System Administrator Faces 10 Years In Prison For Shutting Down Servers, Deleting Core Files On the Day He Was Fired

  • At a boot manufacturing facility? (Score:5, Funny)

    by xevioso ( 598654 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @07:30PM (#54155221)

    I guess he did not like getting the boot.

    • He a make'a tha server notta boot!

    • When the remaining IT staff tried to restart them, they discovered the core system files had been deleted and their account permissions had been demoted.

      I don't understand what kind of boot manufacturing facility cannot boot their servers. Surely not one that I would buy my boots from!

  • Lol (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's the wrong way to go about that. If you're going to go to that length you might as well make it a subtle surprise for the future. And think about it, if you're really such a good employee that a company would be devastated to lose you it should be evident when you leave by the fact that you're no longer doing the job.
    Do the best job you can. Sometimes that works out to be unappreciated, but then you get to move on to a more lucrative position and the company gets to try to find someone to fill your

  • Disguised as an office printer (Score:5, Funny)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @07:42PM (#54155309)

    It all happened so fast, officer. He ran that way. He was short, beige and had a tattoo that said Lexmark.

  • Those core files were probably stale anyway.

  • I don't quite get it (Score:4)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @07:54PM (#54155371)

    Are we supposed to be outraged or something? It sure sounds like the guy deserved to be fired - and, based on the actions he took after being fired, he deserves prison time and a significant financial penalty.

    • nah, everyone is supposed to rant and rave, and then they can run their sentiment-detection algorithms on the comment pool. it's kind of like a poll, but more participatory.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pellik ( 193063 )
      We're supposed to be mildly amused. Not sure how much more you can expect from /. anymore.
  • It's 2017. Everything should be running in VMs, and snapshots of those VMs should've been backed up. Guess the IT department wasn't up to scratch.

  • They are a bloody nuisance and just take up disk space.

  • Sloppy. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @08:32PM (#54155593)

    Come on, people, if you are going to get revenge on the company that canned you, you're supposed to set up a daemon on day one that checks to see if you have logged in the last month and then begins corrupting backups as they are made for the next 5 months, at which time it will execute a total system meltdown that results in total data loss! I swear, you youngin's know nothin' about properly destroying the lives of those who have wronged you! ;)

