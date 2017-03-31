Amazon Bans Sales of Media Player Boxes That Promote Piracy (torrentfreak.com) 43
Amazon is taking a tough stance against vendors who sell fully-loaded Kodi boxes and other "pirate" media players through its platform. From a report: The store now explicitly bans media players that "promote" or "suggest" the facilitation of piracy. Sellers who violate this policy, of which there are still a few around, risk having their inventory destroyed. [...] While Kodi itself is a neutral platform, millions of people use third-party add-ons to turn it into the ultimate pirate machine. In some cases, the pirate add-ons are put onto the devices by vendors, who sell these "fully-loaded" boxes through their own stores or marketplaces such as Amazon. The ecommerce giant appears to be well aware of the controversy, as it recently published an updated policy clarifying that pirate media players are not permitted on the platform. Merely 'suggesting' that devices can be used for infringing purposes is enough to have them delisted.
Well, duh (Score:1)
I suspect they would react similarly to vendors advertising their products' use for consumption of illegal drugs or child porn.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yes, because sexually abusing a child is pretty much just as bad as casually infringing on copyright for personal use.
Easy circumvention (Score:3)
Just change all of the listings slightly. "Perfect for piracy" becomes "Perfect for not piracy". "Never pay for cable again" becomes "Never not not pay for not cable again"
Seriously though, the Kodi developers despise these guys, and I think have been actively seeking to get amazon, ebay, etc to crack down. The scammers make big promises and tell the customers to post on the developer mailing list or forums for support, even though the end user almost never has problems with Kodi, but with some third party add-ons or websites.
Isn't that all Kodi? (Score:2)
If they looked that far into it, why would anybody want a Kodi box at all, except for piracy? That's really the only reason to get one, whether they say "this is great for piracy!" or not.
Re: (Score:2)
If they looked that far into it, why would anybody want a Kodi box at all, except for piracy? That's really the only reason to get one, whether they say "this is great for piracy!" or not.
It's spelled "privacy", and the files are stored on local servers in the Kodi users's homes.
Re:Isn't that all Kodi? (Score:4, Interesting)
If they looked that far into it, why would anybody want a Kodi box at all, except for piracy? That's really the only reason to get one, whether they say "this is great for piracy!" or not.
There aren't a lot of mainstream streaming devices for cord-cutters that also act as a DVR. As a Roku user, that's the first thing that strikes me about it.
Re: (Score:3)
Jack Valenti? Is that you? Probably not... he's been dead for 10 years, but the argument is the same... though about VHS tapes in the home 30 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
VHS Will kill box office sales!!!
Re:Isn't that all Kodi? (Score:4, Insightful)
Kodi works very well as a media player for media that is on your local network. If you have a collection of DVDs that you've ripped, you can put them on a NAS box and then use Kodi on all your devices to access them. That's my own use case.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I run Kodi on my Amazon Fire Stick (Score:2)
Maybe they should limit sales of the Echo dot and fire stick?
Good (Score:1)
Is this just removing stuff like Popcorn Time? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably that, they'll block the items that make it dead easy to watch pirated content, just like Popcorn Time. Any computer can be a pirate box with kodi, if they sold Intel NUCs loaded with kodi and those plugins it would also be pulled. Or at least it is the sane thing to do.
BTW, since when http://kodi.tv/ [kodi.tv] was seized? I don't use it but i don't remember seeing anything about they losing their website.
"This domain name has been seized by ICE - Homeland Security Investigations, pursuant to a seizure warran
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
>
BTW, since when http://kodi.tv/ [kodi.tv] was seized? I don't use it but i don't remember seeing anything about they losing their website.
"This domain name has been seized by ICE - Homeland Security Investigations, pursuant to a seizure warrant issued by a United States District Court under the authority of 18 U.S.C 981 and 2323. "
it's an April fools joke.
Intel NUCs? (Score:2)
Craig's List (Score:2)
There is local guy on Craig's List that is looking to buy Firesticks for $35. He also has another listing that sells Firesticks with what he calls "customizations" that get you live TV and current movies for $100.
Amazon Movies (Score:1)
Now that Amazon is spending Big Bucks to make movies and TV shows, they want to stop people from getting them for free.
Time to fork Amazon (Score:2)
Amazon is a great idea, and a great contributor to the global economy. But Amazon is headed in the wrong direction: now taking it upon itself to censor the things you buy. This project needs a fork.
Re: (Score:1)
Anti competitive? (Score:2)
piracy is on boats (Score:2)
from amazon's new policy:
"enable the infringement of or unauthorized access to digital media or other protected content"
This does not mention captain hook or somali pirates.