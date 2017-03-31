CIA Tricked Antivirus Programs, Claims WikiLeaks

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Reader Mark Wilson writes: Today, WikiLeaks published the third installment of its Vault 7 CIA leaks. We've already had the Year Zero files which revealed a number of exploits for popular hardware and software, and the Dark Matter batch which focused on Mac and iPhone exploits. Now we have Marble to look at. A collection of 676 source code files, the Marble cache reveals details of the CIA's Marble Framework tool, used to hide the true source of CIA malware, and sometimes going as far as appearing to originate from countries other than the US. The source code for Marble Framework is tiny -- WikiLeaks has provided it in a zip file that's only around 0.5MB. WikiLeaks explains that the tool is used by the CIA to hide the fact that it is behind malware attacks that are unleashed on targets: "Marble is used to hamper forensic investigators and anti-virus companies from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks to the CIA. Marble does this by hiding ("obfuscating") text fragments used in CIA malware from visual inspection. This is the digital equivalent of a specialized CIA tool to place covers over the english language text on U.S. produced weapons systems before giving them to insurgents secretly backed by the CIA. Marble forms part of the CIA's anti-forensics approach and the CIA's Core Library of malware code."

  • Julian's a Russian asset. He might've had the best intentions at some point, but it's very difficult to realize them while staring down the barrel of a figurative or literal gun. His omissions, timing, and deeply misleading editorialism are equally as powerful as printing blatant falsehoods.

  • "and sometimes going as far as appearing to originate from countries other than the US" <- Russian hackers?
    • The CIA does imitate Russian hackers. But the Russian hackers were imitating Ukranian hackers. What, do you think the CIA could pull off a DOUBLE false flag?
  • It's common practice in a secret organization that presumably everyone knows about for your actions so they look in the wrong direct. I'm not justifying anything, just point out the basic "what do you expect". When China attacks us, they blame home grown hackers either domestic or foreign. Russia does the same, why are we any different. What would be interesting is if they did something original, like said it was a rouge employee within their own ranks when they were caught hacking someone. Or have they don

  • Alan Turing would've been proud of the work, American (and British) intelligence agencies are doing in the area of computers and communications.

    And whoever leaked the information to adversaries, would've been shot in Alan Turing's times... For treason.

