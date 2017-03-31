Minnesota Senate Votes To Bar Selling ISP Data (twincities.com) 48
Kagato quotes a report from St. Paul Pioneer Press: In a surprise move, the Minnesota Senate on Wednesday voted to bar internet service providers from selling their users' personal data without express written consent. The move was a reaction to a Tuesday vote in Congress to lift a ban on that practice imposed in 2016 by the Federal Communication Commission. Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, offered the amendment onto the Senate's economic development budget bill, saying it was urgently needed to protect Minnesotans' privacy after the congressional vote. Latz's amendment was challenged under Senate rules on the grounds that it would impose a cost on a state agency and thus needed to go through committee rather than be added on the floor. Republican Sen. Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, broke with his party to overturn the Senate president's ruling and allow the internet privacy amendment to continue by a single vote. Once the amendment cleared this procedural hurdle, it was overwhelmingly added to the bill on a 66-1 vote. The lone critic, Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, said Latz's amendment needed more study and review before being adopted. The Register reports that Illinois has also fought back against Tuesday's vote by approving two new privacy measures. "On Thursday, the state's Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and IT Committee approved two new privacy measures," reports The Register. "One would allow state residents to demand what data companies such as Comcast, Verizon, Google and Facebook is sharing about them. The other would require consent before an app can track users' locations."
The only problem with this is "express written consent" just becomes an inescapable back door. They'll just put it into their Terms of Service and you won't be able to get service from any ISP without agreeing to them. So this is weak sauce, that looks good but doesn't;t accomplish anything.
The Minnesota law says they are required to have an opt out provision and can't deny service.
They'll just put it into their Terms of Service and you won't be able to get service from any ISP without agreeing to them. So this is weak sauce, that looks good but doesn't;t accomplish anything.
Depending no how the law is written, any conflicting clause of the Terms of Service would simply be unenforceable. So, it may accomplish quite a bit (if you live in Minnesota, at least).
This is going to get messy (Score:3)
The bill overturned (which wasn't even in effect yet) only blocked ISP's while allowing Facebook, Google, etc. to do it. How about a full privacy bill!
That would pretty much invalidate the whole social media business model. Every social media webpage would pretty much lose all its value over night and would have to...
Where do I sign?
And search, advertising, etc. Basically all the things we all hate about the internet but just accept as "normal."
Oh, Usenet. I kinda miss it, it was almost like the social media bullshit today. About as much spam, but with more openness and less restrictive.
Plus, as an added bonus, no idiots trying to "friend" you so they get ahead in some bullshit game.
The internet would mostly be a bunch of online stores and services you had to subscribe to but at least the services would be ad free.
but at least the services would be ad free
Ad free? Nope. The services would still be bloated with ads, just more of them will be non-targeted.
There are some services I wish would have a subscription model available for an ad free experience but that doesn't really happen that much.
You mean, like, say, how it was 20 years ago?
How are ISP going to manage their privacy policies if each states has different laws? This is why the FCC needed to regulate the abuse of user data at the federal level.
Maybe something similar to the way auto manufacturers cope with the fact that California has different emissions requirements than other states.
How are ISP going to manage their privacy policies if each states has different laws? This is why the FCC needed to regulate the abuse of user data at the federal level.
There are two obvious solutions: Make sure that you only sell the data of people outside of Minnesota, and the data of people in Minnesota who have given written consent. OR don't sell that data at all.
Option 2 is much easier to implement, requires absolutely no changes to your existing systems, and is customer friendly.
Frankly, who cares how difficult it is for the ISPs. This is just a fact of life about how the US is set up and runs. Companies already have to navigate state-specific regulations. And if the states can and should regulate and enforce privacy, why not let them do it and assume the burden?
So while I disagree with almost everything the Republican Party stands for, on this I can certainly see their point. Why not let the local government, who theoretically has a better handle on the needs of its citizens th
A strong federal government is important in a lot of ways, but the State's right to redress grievances in court is another important check & balance.
Messy? Who Cares, this is a privacy win! (Score:4, Interesting)
I envy Minnesota's senate. Thank you for doing the right thing. This whole law push through congress is just a pocket-lining exercise for a ton of Republicans who have skin-in-the-game to gain money off selling of personal data [theverge.com].
If the FCC cared, they'd have had this ironed out years ago. The 'Big 3' have been doing this for years (Facebook, Google, Apple) but it's a bit different when it's an ISP; that's probably the most intimate of an agreement you have to get on/in/use the internet of any kind. When that level of privacy is breached, what's left, really?
People are right, and I'm not new to say this: As much as I commended it, so what if a law is passed, in the end as an extreme end-user, I'm doomed by the ISP(s) I have access to pick a service from that don't intertwine the "we-dont-care-what-the-law-says-use-our-network-and-your-data-gets-sold" stranglehold. It's just disgusting anymore.
The Minnesota ruling simply rolls back the law, last weeks congress vote simply removed the consent requirement. This is how it's been for many years and the number of ISPs selling user data is zero!
The consent requirement was not a law; it was an FCC regulation. What Congress passed recently was not a law, but a joint resolution.
The consent requirement was only in effect for a few months, so killing it does not upend any long-standing privacy related policy.
Not a surprise to Minnesotans (Score:2)
Several democrats who ran for state senate had this as part of their platform. This was an issue that was brought up at multiple caucuses across the state and in the state convention as well. The only surprise is that their were some republicans who were willing to favor people over profit on this vote and join with the democrats.
There are quite a few of the GOP MN state legislators that are more moderate (at least the ones from my area). The state GOP controls both the House and Senate, but they can't simply push their agenda too hard due to Governor Dayton's veto power.