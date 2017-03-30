Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The First Responder Network, FirstNet, an independent arm of the Department of Commerce, has awarded a contract to AT&T to build a nationwide wireless broadband network to better equip first responders. "FirstNet will provide 20MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum and success-based payments of $6.5 billion over the next five years to support the network buildout," AT&T said in its announcement. Reuters reports: The effort to set up a public safety network was triggered by communications failures during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when first responders were unable to effectively communicate as they used different technologies and networks. The FirstNet network will help emergency medical personnel, firefighters and police officers communicate vital information on one single network in real time, as opposed to using thousands of separate, incompatible systems. The rollout of the network, which will cover will cover all states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, will begin later this year, AT&T said on Thursday. AT&T will spend about $40 billion over the period of the 25-year agreement to build, operate and maintain the network.

AT&T Receives $6.5 Billion To Build Wireless Network For First Responders

  • well then ... (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:40PM (#54147093)

    ...we'll all gonna die.

  • 6.5 billion... (Score:3)

    by amoeba1911 ( 978485 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @06:58PM (#54147163) Homepage
    About 2 billion will be going to Randall L. Stephenson. Another 2 billions will be distributed among the executive officers. The remaining 2.5 billion will slowly sublimate over 5 years. When the project is nowhere near completion after 5 years and the money runs dry, government will allocate another $4 billion dollars to the project. About 1/5th of that 4 billion will be used to build the actual communication network...

  • ... FirstNet will provide 20MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum ...

    Anybody know what frequency range this spectrum is in?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Based on this [doc.gov] it appears to be 769-798MHz based on the guard bands for FirstNet, so near typical UHF cell network frequencies.

      15 years to get this ball rolling. And there's no credible answer for how this will serve anything outside major urban areas. Basically we've found a way to justify nationalizing first responder comms. Henceforth the deals with be handled in Washington by the "right" people. Yay.

  • In 25 years whatever they are building out over the next 5 years will look pretty ancient tech. I bet they'll use the money to build out their network and run the first responder one on that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      By any sane standards, this is a complete waste of money. What works best for first responders? Point-to-point radio communications. Walkie talkies. All these systems didn't work because the systems were incompatible, and the reason they didn't all use the same system was that none of the systems were significantly better than any others, and each organization bought its radios on separate contracts from separate companies at different times, and short of a major emergency, there was no real reason to

