AT&T Receives $6.5 Billion To Build Wireless Network For First Responders (reuters.com) 15
The First Responder Network, FirstNet, an independent arm of the Department of Commerce, has awarded a contract to AT&T to build a nationwide wireless broadband network to better equip first responders. "FirstNet will provide 20MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum and success-based payments of $6.5 billion over the next five years to support the network buildout," AT&T said in its announcement. Reuters reports: The effort to set up a public safety network was triggered by communications failures during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when first responders were unable to effectively communicate as they used different technologies and networks. The FirstNet network will help emergency medical personnel, firefighters and police officers communicate vital information on one single network in real time, as opposed to using thousands of separate, incompatible systems. The rollout of the network, which will cover will cover all states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, will begin later this year, AT&T said on Thursday. AT&T will spend about $40 billion over the period of the 25-year agreement to build, operate and maintain the network.
well then ... (Score:3)
...we'll all gonna die.
6.5 billion... (Score:4, Insightful)
What frequency? (Score:2)
... FirstNet will provide 20MHz of high-value, telecommunications spectrum
...
Anybody know what frequency range this spectrum is in?
Re: (Score:1)
Most likely this:
https://www.fcc.gov/general/700-mhz-public-safety-spectrum-0
Re: (Score:3)
Based on this [doc.gov] it appears to be 769-798MHz based on the guard bands for FirstNet, so near typical UHF cell network frequencies.
15 years to get this ball rolling. And there's no credible answer for how this will serve anything outside major urban areas. Basically we've found a way to justify nationalizing first responder comms. Henceforth the deals with be handled in Washington by the "right" people. Yay.
25 years (Score:2)
In 25 years whatever they are building out over the next 5 years will look pretty ancient tech. I bet they'll use the money to build out their network and run the first responder one on that.
Re: (Score:3)
By any sane standards, this is a complete waste of money. What works best for first responders? Point-to-point radio communications. Walkie talkies. All these systems didn't work because the systems were incompatible, and the reason they didn't all use the same system was that none of the systems were significantly better than any others, and each organization bought its radios on separate contracts from separate companies at different times, and short of a major emergency, there was no real reason to
And to think. . . (Score:2)
Republicans tell us the government doesn't create jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
Lobbyist: "Hmmm... we have the committee members in our vest pocket. What buzzword can we insert into the media releases to quell the hoopleheads' objections?"
Congresscritter: "Can we tie it to 9/11, somehow?"
Not going to fix the problem... (Score:2)
I see some centrally managed and controlled network infrastructure, while better than the adhoc, whatever the local responders can afford to buy for equipment, to be the wrong solution. This stuff needs to be in LOCAL control, not some national program's control. You need to make sure that the fire fighters who roll in from half a state away will have communications equipment that will be interoperable with the local system.
What is needed is a set of interoperability standards for the communications equipm