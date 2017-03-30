Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Spam The Courts

Airline Fined For Sending 3.3 Million Unwanted Emails (bbc.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the stop-the-madness dept.
The airline Flybe has been fined 70,000 pound ($87,000) for sending more than 3.3 million marketing emails to people who had opted out of receiving them. From a report on BBC: The emails, sent in August 2016, advised people to amend out-of-date personal information and update their marketing preferences. They also gave people the chance to enter a prize draw. But the regulator said Flybe should have obtained people's consent before sending the emails. "Sending emails to determine whether people want to receive marketing, without the right consent, is still marketing, and it is against the law," said Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the Information Commissioner's Office. "In Flybe's case, the company deliberately contacted people who had already opted out of emails from them."

  • That's a reasonable hire. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So for the cost of 1 or 2 new hires, they generated potentially how much in revenue?

  • Typical (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And where does the money go? Oh that's right, government coffers. So the "victims" of this "crime" get nothing as usual.

  • Small Fine (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @12:57PM (#54144211)
    Companies send out emails because they're effectively free, even with the fine they still reached 3.3-million people for $87,000 which is practically nothing. Printing flyers and mailing them to 3.3-million homes would likely cost millions of dollars, to my mind the fine should be higher than the cost of mailing the flyers.

