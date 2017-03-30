Trolling Will Get Worse Before it Gets Better, Study Says (mashable.com) 79
If you thought that the internet had a chance of becoming a nicer place at any point in the near future, it might be time to give up hope. From a report: "Harassment, trolls, and an overall tone of griping, distrust, and disgust" will stay the norm on the internet over the next decade, experts told the Pew Research Center in a new report. The Pew Research Center and the Imagining the Internet Center at Elon University surveyed about 1,500 technology experts, scholars, corporate practitioners and government leaders in July and August 2016 for the study, and the results are pretty demoralizing. Forty-two percent of respondents thought the internet would stay the same sometimes less-than-pleasant place over the next 10 years, while another 39 percent said they thought the internet would become a more negative environment. Just under 20 percent of experts thought the internet had any chance of getting better over the next decade when it comes to harassment and trolling.
This slashdot news story is clearly a troll.
Yup. Basically, "we asked a bunch of people to predict the future, and there was a significant degree of pessimism, although there was also a plurality of optimists."
What meaning are we supposed to gather from this? It's not even a well-characterized sample—it's just "we asked a bunch of people with strong opinions." This is not news—it's noise.
I really like the increased content, but ugh..the people that came with it.
But that's what you get. If you've ever had a job that deals with the general public, you quickly realize how fscked in the head 90% of the public is.
The internet was a LOT nicer before all the 'common' folks got on (started with AOL?).....
Internet, maybe. Slashdot was bad in the early days when ASCII goatse ruled. I used to get called "fat piece of shit," "fucktard" and many countless variations by ACs. These days I'm often accused of threatening to shoot someone in political discussions.
https://www.kickingthebitbucket.com/2017/03/21/have-i-threatened-to-shoot-you-today/ [kickingthebitbucket.com]
So, fucktard, you want to shoot somebody?
I never threatened to shoot someone. I asserted my First and Second Amendment rights in a statement and some asshat took it as a threat. That was a month ago. Still waiting for the FBI to show up but I doubt they will.
See? Nothing's changed, you fat piece of shit.
I'm not fat. I'm buff.
;)
I took that AC post as pure irony, no need to comment.
I took that AC post as pure irony, no need to comment.
I'm just trolling the trolls while waiting for a script to finish at work.
In some ways the increased content is welcome, but it is a pity that much of the content has been 'dumbed down' and has so much vague 'marketing speak' that makes it difficult to find (if it there at all) the technical content.
In the "old days" (like 1991 or so), the Internet was mostly populated by smart/talented people tied to academics or the computer industry and most discussions seemed to reflect this bias in user population -- well educated, professional, etc.
Now it's much more reflective of the general population, which is all too often stupid, mean and reactive.
Nice pun, whether you meant it or not.
Every now and then I go to archive.org and bring up the Slashdot front page from a decade ago.
Here's the front page for 29 March 2007. [archive.org]
Although I'm totally expecting it to be better, I'm still always stunned by just how much better the content was then than now.
The submissions are interesting and relevant! They've actually got something to do with technology, rather than being irrelevant pro-leftist political submissions. A submission like this shitty one is nowhere to be found.
This isn't a case of rememberi
Good troll, dude.
If you look at that 2000 page, except for the version numbers and cultural references, they could have been taken from today's front page. Slashdot has been remarkably consistent over the years.
I suspect the future of trolling is something like this: https://sonichu.com/ [sonichu.com]
Entire wikis created on people, documenting every mistake they ever did on their life, allowing online collaborations between thousands in phishing/harassing. AI and data mining will probably make this much easier as they improve.
Chris is an awful person though.
I believe that for every person one can find a group of a thousand wackos with enough internet know-how and hatred. It is just a matter of organizing them and of showing that it can be done. Chris-chan's haters showed that it can be done, I suspect they will not be the only example.
I am not saying he doesn't deserve it, I'm just saying that what happens to him is a precedent, and I think that wikis/forums like that will be created for other people too.
Too bad the stalking started before the scamming. The scamming started once Chris realized that he can use the exposure he got to make some cash.
Eventually, if it gets to everyone, you may be correct. But before it, when it will only be some of the population, you'll get some decentralized version of mccarthyism with people attacking others in the hope that they will not be exposed themselves.
This is what we currently have in Israel, with right wingers doxxing and arranging attacks on leftists. Currently it seems the favored solution is migrating to germany (yes, I know, jews running away to germany, ironic).
If the left would have known how to pass legislation they would have been able to get the original one through
I wouldn't blame the left for that. It took Obama a long time to figure out that the Republicans were never serious about negotiating anything in good faith on anything.
Hell we just gave an internet troll the nuclear codes. Now all the other trolls online have something even greater to aspire to.
Trolling Will Get Worse; it Will Never Get Better.
FTFY...
Do you libtards actually think about nothing but Trump 24/7, or do you just pretend to?
I'm a moderate conservative. Trump is neither a conservative nor a Republican, and, until a few short years ago, was a Clinton Democrat. The Republicans inability to govern in the White House and Congress is a grave concern for every American.
He will threaten to shoot me and then write a blog about how I am the one bullying him.
Have I Threatened To Shoot You Today? Read the blog post and thanks for the ad revenues!
Popularity ratings will be highly suspect/fake news etc. until he's out of office in which case they might be golden again (depending on who is in charge of course).
Trump's popularity rating is in the toilet. I don't think he can't stop himself from hitting the flush over and over again. Unlike George W., I don't think history will look too kindly on Trump and rate him at the bottom of unsuccessful presidents.
> I don't think history will look too kindly on Trump
Given that the right didn't anticipate him taking the top spot in the party and the left didn't think of him as more than a joke candidate until the very end, given the way most of the world reacted to him... the PRESENT isn't looking too kindly on him.
However, partisan (mostly) support and weirdly dedicated voters who will vote against their own self-interest without even an altruistic reason... I don't think he's leaving any time soon.
I'm still waiti
One of my local papers has been publishing articles based on interviews with Trump readers.
"I know he's lying, but it's good and I'd vote for him again"
Today's was even better... "I have black lung and would die without Obamacare so I'm glad it didn't get scrapped, but I'd vote for Trump again even if he got rid of it".
Real people. Saying incredibly stupid things that actually go up to and including an expression of willingness to DIE in order to have the Republicans win.
One of my local papers has been publishing articles based on interviews with Trump readers.
My favorite — if you want to call it that — is people believing that Trump will bring back the 1980's manufacturing jobs that require a high school diploma or minimal education. The reality on the ground is that newer factories are automated, requires fewer workers and a college diploma. When John Deere opened a new factory, they got 10,000+ applications for 800 jobs.
The Republican party has been actively promoting ignorance because it gets them votes. It worked right up until Trump got elected.
Now they need to deal with an ignorant and irrational support base that is unpredictable and could turn on them at any time for any reason... though I think it's when they finally cripple the ACA and their voters start actually dying. It could also be when 4 years have passed and their kids haven't gotten black lung yet.
Don't forget, the "approval ratings" you're reading are being determined by a media that absolutely hate Trump. They're fake news. Trump is extremely popular, despite the continued attempts to smear him by the left.
This line of delusional thinking is why I left the Republican Party.
You're problem is you're so biased it has turned you into a bumbling moron.
You're problem is you're so biased it has turned you into a bumbling moron.
This is Slashdot. You must be new around here.
Solution: Find sites that are moderated so trolls and the merely very uncivil are ejected.
Unfortunately, proper implementation requires identity verification which stifles discussion since few people worth talking to are willing to put their entire life on public record for all eternity.
There's a secondary problem in that most people will end up gravitating to echo chambers, which most often ends up reinforcing ignorance which is kind of the opposite of the Internet's optimal use - sharing information.
I'd certainly prefer to get rid of the Anonymous Coward habit on here. People act a bit better (statistically) when they have a name on a forum. It doesn't have to be completely impossible to post AC. Just imagine you have to log in anyway but can choose to post as anonymous, possibly with a much longer waiting time before your post is committed. Sometimes people post as anonymous because they are scared. These people have a good reason and they still have the possibility to post AC.
This. I know it's one we've almost certainly lost, like "hacker" meaning anything other than "cracker" or "computer criminal", but "trolling" was a fine distinction of taking a deliberately inflammatory position (whether you actually held it or not) in an attempt to goad others into taking completely unreasonably positions on the other extreme in response, and laughing at the nonsense that ensued.
Degrading and broadening it to a simple "someone who's mean on the Internet" is another little piece of our cul
Social Media is what really ramped this up.
I will never forget in 2009 when a guy I knew years before messaged my wife asking if I was in FB. He wanted me to get on FB. She showed me his profile and it was rife with right wing, nationalistic, xenophobic blather, conspiracties, etc; I was instantly turned off by the whole thing. As the years went by and I have gotten the pressure to join social media(and haven't) I am glad in my decision.
Social Media, whether FB, Twitter or whatever, encourages Troll like behavior.
The basic problem is that we have not realized that Internet's anonymity's lets people say anything they want to.
It is compounded by humanity's innate trust, and the misunderstanding of exactly how full of garbage the internet is.
The existence of valid news sources on the internet make it worse - they give the appearance of validity to the general internet.
To make it even worse, Pravda, the Soviet Union's old ministry of propaganda, changed it's name to RT, and hired a bunch of anonymous posters, making it one of the single most effective propaganda organizations the world has ever seen.
Their stated goals of disrupting the US, breaking the European Union up, and retaking the Ukraine are having an unprecedented success.
You have a point. But don't mistake how it appears for how it really is. [vox.com] Most media and commenters have a vested interest in making things seem worse than they are.
It's obviously not all sweetness and light. But the likes of the anti-vax dickheads will come full circle, sadly only after they hurt and kill a lot of people. Watch how many of them claim to never have been a part of it after the fallout. I know this because vaccines work, and no amount of FUD can ever change that.
Unless there is a universal identity source that can have a reputation tied to it, there is no incentive for people to play nice with others.You can get a good sense of how socialable people really are by looking at their anonymous behavior.
Things do seem to be going downhill. Even the AC posts on this site have gotten worse. This suggests a new wave of miscreants. I am curious as to the nature of these miscreants.
Are they simply children coming of age and venting their angst without fear of consequences fr
I'm inclined to believe that trolling is merely the outcome of removing consequences from bad behavior. The Stanford prison experiment showed how power can corrupt individuals and it seems like trolling is the internet equivalent outcome. Sadly, it may come down to needing to develop AI that can police internet forums for us if we want to keep things civil. It's a dangerous solution but it's the only way I foresee things drastically improving without radically overhauling how the internet functions.
