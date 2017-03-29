Verizon To Force 'AppFlash' Spyware On Android Phones 19
saccade.com writes: Verizon is joining with the creators of a tool called "Evie Launcher" to make a new app search/launcher tool called AppFlash, which will be installed on all Verizon phones running Android. The app provides no functionality to users beyond what Google Search does. It does, however, give Verizon a steady stream of metrics on your app usage and searches. A quick glance at the AppFlash privacy policy confirms this is the real purpose behind it: "We collect information about your device and your use of the AppFlash services. This information includes your mobile number, device identifiers, device type and operating system, and information about the AppFlash features and services you use and your interactions with them. We also access information about the list of apps you have on your device. [...] AppFlash information may be shared within the Verizon family of companies, including companies like AOL who may use it to help provide more relevant advertising within the AppFlash experiences and in other places, including non-Verizon sites, services and devices."
Only Google should know all your intimate details.
Just install a 3rd party ROM on the phone (Score:3)
Just install a 3rd party ROM on the phone so you dont have to put up with this crap. Oh wait, its Verizon, they lock the phone down so you cant install 3rd party ROMs or remove their crapware...
Why anyone would go with Verizon when they do this crap instead of going with a phone and carrier that doesn't do crap like this is beyond me.
In comparison to Verizon? Yes. By many miles.
are you from the past (Score:2)
I make at most 2-3 phone calls per month on my phone. I could actually not have a phone number and it would work just fine for me. I only use it for internet access, including tethering for other devices.
I have a vzn phone (lg g2, vzn special version) but I use it on tmobile, its rooted and the vzn version is better since it has qi charging and the non-vzn version does not!
Just buy a Pixel from Google. They work on VZW. They weren't bootloader lock to start, and AFAIK they still aren't.
And, with recent changes with regard to ISPs [npr.org], what makes you think there's one which "doesn't do crap like this", or won't soon? If there's nothing to prevent it, you can't assume it's not happening just because you don't know about it.
people don't care. (Score:1)
The app provides no functionality to users beyond what Google Search does. It does, however, give Verizon a steady stream of metrics on your app usage and searches.
For a couple decades there's been a steady stream of shitware of that general nature. "Toolbars" on desktops. "Bonzai buddie". Browser plug ins that exist only to datamine everything you do. Google itself, which profiles you for its own profit, not only web searches but all your emails and travels around the net. Windows 10, spyware built right in. Half the apps in the phone ecosystem that demand to scrape your contacts list for a calculator or whatever.
"Briefing" from Samsung is also pretty awful.
Illegal (Score:2)
This should be illegal.
Seriously. If the EFF isn't the right group to go after Verizon, please let me know who is and I'll donate $100 to the cause.
The doctrine of first sale should apply to cell phones as much as it applies to everything else. Our oligopolic mobile overlords have gotten away with being shitty corporations for way, way, too long now.
The saddest line ever penned by man was Stallman was right again.
This is why I'll never use Verizon or Sprint (Score:2)
Stuff like this makes me glad I only use unlocked phones I buy from a source other than the carrier. (Often the phone manufacturer, or a mostly-direct reseller.) Unfortunately, that means the only major carriers in the US I can now ever use are AT&T and T-Mobile. But then again, its nice to be able to use any device I want on a carrier that doesn't have the technical means (due to an uncommon network technology) to be a jackass about devices.
Verizon didn't waste any time... (Score:2)
... beginning the deployment of this tool, eh? I guess they figure that the popular vote loser's signature is a sure thing and income from that customer data will be rolling in just in time for the next quarterly conference call with the Wall Street analysts.