Verizon To Force 'AppFlash' Spyware On Android Phones 51
saccade.com writes: Verizon is joining with the creators of a tool called "Evie Launcher" to make a new app search/launcher tool called AppFlash, which will be installed on all Verizon phones running Android. The app provides no functionality to users beyond what Google Search does. It does, however, give Verizon a steady stream of metrics on your app usage and searches. A quick glance at the AppFlash privacy policy confirms this is the real purpose behind it: "We collect information about your device and your use of the AppFlash services. This information includes your mobile number, device identifiers, device type and operating system, and information about the AppFlash features and services you use and your interactions with them. We also access information about the list of apps you have on your device. [...] AppFlash information may be shared within the Verizon family of companies, including companies like AOL who may use it to help provide more relevant advertising within the AppFlash experiences and in other places, including non-Verizon sites, services and devices."
Re: (Score:3)
Only Google should know all your intimate details.
Just install a 3rd party ROM on the phone (Score:5, Insightful)
Just install a 3rd party ROM on the phone so you dont have to put up with this crap. Oh wait, its Verizon, they lock the phone down so you cant install 3rd party ROMs or remove their crapware...
Why anyone would go with Verizon when they do this crap instead of going with a phone and carrier that doesn't do crap like this is beyond me.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Because most people don't care jackass. They aren't going to hack their phone just to avoid Verizon's crapware. The real question is why Google even allows bastardization of Android by the carriers.
Apple got that one right. They control the OS completely. The forks of Android to satisfy the handset OEMs and carriers makes Android suspect.
Re: (Score:2)
In comparison to Verizon? Yes. By many miles.
Re: Just install a 3rd party ROM on the phone (Score:1)
are you from the past (Score:2)
I make at most 2-3 phone calls per month on my phone. I could actually not have a phone number and it would work just fine for me. I only use it for internet access, including tethering for other devices.
Re: (Score:2)
There's always a "I use a feature phone who needs a smartphone" grouch or two whenever a smartphone-related story comes out and I'm starting to believe that they are unaware that many people see their smartphone as a small computer more than as a phone, so I figured I'd make it clear for them.
So instead of congratulating? me why don't you chime in.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a vzn phone (lg g2, vzn special version) but I use it on tmobile, its rooted and the vzn version is better since it has qi charging and the non-vzn version does not!
Re: (Score:2)
Just buy a Pixel from Google. They work on VZW. They weren't bootloader lock to start, and AFAIK they still aren't.
And, with recent changes with regard to ISPs [npr.org], what makes you think there's one which "doesn't do crap like this", or won't soon? If there's nothing to prevent it, you can't assume it's not happening just because you don't know about it.
Re: (Score:1)
In the interests of clarity -- OP was pretty clear, but let's make it absolutely clear: if you buy a Pixel at a retail store (Verizon, BestBuy, WalMart, etc) -- you get a locked bootloader with no carrier lock. It will work on carriers other than Verizon. But it will have Verizon shitware on it.
You can only get both the "unlocked bootloader" and "no carrier lock" if you buy a Pixel directly
Choose the samsung model(I'll explain why) (Score:4)
No, seriously, hear me out.
1) Choose the samsung model
2) sign up for samsung MDM developer program.
3) get your free samsung mdm developer key.
4) write a small app to disable the package/firewall it.
5) profit? maybe if the subsidy from verizon was worth it. VERY DOUBTFUL.
or alternately buy package disabler or some other 1 dollar app that does _Exactly_this_. if you have ever wondered how some of these 1 dollar app disablers manage to do their thing without rooting, this is how. it's free to get the key to do it on limited amount of devices from samsung though, but it's stupid that you can't just approve it locally without signing up as a mdm developer with samsung(totally free, mind you).
or just use a different operator with byod and decent rates. you might have to move outside of usa to achieve this though.
Android has the facility for user to give permissions for apps to do device management, BUT there pretty much isn't a single manufacturer that ships phones where it works as you would expect. on samsung for example you need to use their special api to get permission from KNOX and then you ALSO have to have the permission given to the app by putting it as a device admin app).
*) there are some app packages on the samsung phones that ignore enabled/disabled setting. also none of the package managers on market currently let you disable specific activities/services of an app WHICH THE API LETS YOU TO DO(you can for example break youtubes ads by playing around with this). the samsung mdm api's also give you access to the built in firewall rules and a bunch of other stuff you would normally need to root your phone for.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If Google was smart, they'd put a stop to this immediately. This shit does horrendous damage to the Android "brand" and there's no reason for them to tolerate it.
Want access to the Play Store, GCM/GMS, etc? Thou shalt not install garbage on customers' devices.
people don't care. (Score:2)
The app provides no functionality to users beyond what Google Search does. It does, however, give Verizon a steady stream of metrics on your app usage and searches.
For a couple decades there's been a steady stream of shitware of that general nature. "Toolbars" on desktops. "Bonzai buddie". Browser plug ins that exist only to datamine everything you do. Google itself, which profiles you for its own profit, not only web searches but all your emails and travels around the net. Windows 10, spyware built right in. Half the apps in the phone ecosystem that demand to scrape your contacts list for a calculator or whatever.
People don't care. They have never cared. If th
Re: (Score:2)
"Briefing" from Samsung is also pretty awful.
Illegal (Score:2)
This should be illegal.
Seriously. If the EFF isn't the right group to go after Verizon, please let me know who is and I'll donate $100 to the cause.
The doctrine of first sale should apply to cell phones as much as it applies to everything else. Our oligopolic mobile overlords have gotten away with being shitty corporations for way, way, too long now.
The saddest line ever penned by man was Stallman was right again.
Re: (Score:2)
It should, but didn't your government just vote in a new law yesterday essentially make this perfectly legal?
Just move country...
This is why I'll never use Verizon or Sprint (Score:2)
Stuff like this makes me glad I only use unlocked phones I buy from a source other than the carrier. (Often the phone manufacturer, or a mostly-direct reseller.) Unfortunately, that means the only major carriers in the US I can now ever use are AT&T and T-Mobile. But then again, its nice to be able to use any device I want on a carrier that doesn't have the technical means (due to an uncommon network technology) to be a jackass about devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, that means the only major carriers in the US I can now ever use are AT&T and T-Mobile. But then again, its nice to be able to use any device I want on a carrier that doesn't have the technical means (due to an uncommon network technology) to be a jackass about devices.
And how long do you think this situation will last? Every major corp in the world is looking to rape your privacy - AT&T and T-Mobile probably aren't far behind in locking down everything, in spite of "uncommon network technology". I predict that within two years unlocked bootloaders will be a thing of the past, simply because providers will check on bootloader status and deny access to any phone that hasn't drunk their Kool-Aid.
Verizon didn't waste any time... (Score:2)
... beginning the deployment of this tool, eh? I guess they figure that the popular vote loser's signature is a sure thing and income from that customer data will be rolling in just in time for the next quarterly conference call with the Wall Street analysts.
Late to the party ... (Score:2)
... because they already got this [slashdot.org], anyway.
US Congress Votes To Shred ISP Privacy Rules
Re: (Score:2)
Yes.
And for all the years I've been prodded by Verizon to sign up for their rewards program that gives you points in exchange for data mining your usage. They leave the balance sitting there, tempting me whenever I log in.
I should sign up and cash out all those points quickly before they shut it down, because there's no need for them to give up anything for this data now.
Who's to blame. (Score:2)
Dear Verizon,
Fuck You.
Oh, wait, how rude of me.
Fuck You Very Much.
I don't know who to blame more. Verizon, or their customer base who doesn't give a shit.
Consumers, continue to enjoy your privacy ass-raping. You should enjoy it, because you support it.
Evie? (Score:1)
In security textbooks we usually talk about Alice, Bob, sometimes Charlie, as the communicating parties, and usually use Eve as name for an eavesdropping attacker.
Nice, they at least call this app what it is.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. I wonder how much Verizon had to spend to buy that law so they could ship this "tool".
At what point do people revolt? (Score:2)
Disable the app (Score:2)
Most system apps can be disabled in Settings.
Go to Setting / Apps / AppFlash
Press the Disable button. It will appear where the Uninstall button normally appears, but for apps that cannot be uninstalled.