FCC To Halt Expansion of Broadband Subsidies For Poor People

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced today that the FCC will be " dropping its legal defense of a new system for expanding broadband subsidies for poor people , and will not approve applications from companies that want to offer the low-income broadband service," reports Ars Technica. The Lifeline program, which has been around for 32 years and "gives poor people $9.25 a month toward communications services," was voted to be expanded last year under FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. That expansion will now be halted. Ars Technica reports: