Two Activists Who Secretly Recorded Planned Parenthood Face 15 Felony Charges (npr.org) 50

mi writes: California prosecutors on Tuesday charged two activists who made undercover videos of themselves interacting with officials of a taxpayer-supported organization with 15 felonies, saying they invaded privacy by filming without consent. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a longtime Congressional Democrat who took over the investigation in January, said in a statement that the state "will not tolerate the criminal recording of conversations." Didn't we just determine that filming officials is not merely a right, but a First Amendment right? The "taxpayer-supported organization" is Planned Parenthood, and the charges were pressed against David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt. Daleiden has called the charges "bogus," claiming that Planned Parenthood "has violated the law by selling fetal tissue -- an allegation that has been investigated by more than a dozen states, none of which found evidence supporting Daleiden's claim," reports NPR. "Daleiden claimed the video showed evidence that Planned Parenthood was selling that tissue, which would be illegal. Planned Parenthood said the footage was misleadingly edited and that the organization donates tissue following legal guidelines and with permitted reimbursements for expenses, which investigations have corroborated."

  • They are not government employees (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Harlequin80 ( 1671040 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @06:45PM (#54138713)

    I really don't understand how anyone can conflate someone who works at Planned Parenthood with a police officer. They are not employees of the Government or any form of government body.

    Just because they receive some government funding doesn't mean their status changes. They aren't acting on government orders and should the government withdraw their funding they would attempt to source it elsewhere.

    Anyone who is trying to argue that these people are government officials has an agenda they are pushing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      As much as I hope we can kill all government funding for planned parenthood, the right to not be subject to this kind of spying by activists is too important to give up. I see people on the right trying to support this activity but they should beware. When you take these protections away we all lose. Personally I think we've given up too much of our freedoms now. Let's not give any more away.

    • I'm not sure the take-away from this incident should be whether or not the secretive recording of the Planned Parenthood imbroglio was lawful, so much as I question the implications of editing the recording. citation [rileywellslaw.com]

  • Apples v. Oranges? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @06:48PM (#54138727)

    > Didn't we just determine that filming officials is not merely a right, but a First Amendment right?

    The two links in this question refer to filming police officers, who are employed by their jurisdiction to enforce laws. Planned Parenthood is a 501(c)(3), a nonprofit corporation, so aren't their officials by definition not public employees? What is similar in this case, other than the recording of others, that makes it comparable to filming of public employees performing public duties?

  • There is a distinction between your privacy rights in public and private. Just like secretly recording telephone conversations is prohibited. The first amendment does not give me the right to come into your home, invited, and start secretly filming. If these videos had been recorded in public settings, I doubt the legality would be in question.

  • Daleiden has called the charges "bogus," claiming that Planned Parenthood "has violated the law by selling fetal tissue -- an allegation that has been investigated by more than a dozen states, none of which found evidence supporting Daleiden's claim," reports NPR.

    So, exactly who are they quoting here? Daleiden claiming there's no evidence to support his own claims? WTF. Can somebody find an editor who isn't BeauHD?

"The way of the world is to praise dead saints and prosecute live ones." -- Nathaniel Howe

