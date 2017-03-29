Activist Starts a Campaign To Buy and Publish Browsing Histories of Politicians Who Passed Anti-Privacy Law (searchinternethistory.com) 116
On Tuesday, Congress sent proposed legislation to President Trump that wipes away landmark online privacy protections. In a party-line vote, House Republicans freed Internet service providers such as AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast of protections approved just last year that had sought to limit what companies could do with information such as customer browsing habits, app usage history, location data and Social Security numbers. Now call it a poetic justice, online privacy activist Adam McElhaney has launched an initiative called Search Internet History, with an objective of raising funds to buy browsing history of each politician and official who voted in favor of S.J.Res 34. On the site, he has also put up a poll asking people whose internet history they would like to see first.
Update: The campaign, which was seeking $10,000, has already raised over $55,000.
The gov is just trying to level the field
Why should Google have all the fun?
Re: (Score:2)
That's what they say, but it's misguided..you can block data from Google or Facebook. You can't from your ISP.
Re: (Score:3)
I block Google Analytics and most all other google pieces, without any problems. The only ones I generally have to let in is the occasional google api bits....but for the most part you can block most all Google bits and the sites will work just fine.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't from your ISP.
VPN. Conversely, that'd also protect you reasonably from Google.
But then the VPN admins have access to all your browsing..
Re: (Score:2)
You can, though the result gives the ISP profile of you making a buttload of connections to a private VPN... and nothing else.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Especially considering health info and HIPAA. It's illegal to publish any medical information that can be linked back to an individual, even indirectly.
That depends. HIPPA regulates what certain entities must do to protect health information, but does not have a blanket prohibition on publishing it. Specifically from the HHS website:
The HIPAA Privacy Rule establishes national standards to protect individuals’ medical records and other personal health information and applies to health plans, health care clearinghouses, and those health care providers that conduct certain health care transactions electronically. The Rule requires appropriate safeguard
Every politician, all the time, in real time
Re:Every politician, all the time, in real time (Score:5, Insightful)
just like every other law congress passes, it doesn't apply to them.
they'll justify it because of terrorism. you're all idiots.
Re: (Score:2)
just like every other law congress passes, it doesn't apply to them.
That's probably true. Just because their ISPs can sell their information doesn't mean they will. I'm not necessarily saying they won't bite the hand that fed them, but I don't think it's likely.
Re: (Score:2)
While we're at it, let's run their connections through a "family safe" filter and flag any "inappropriate" content in a colorful, bold way. I'd imagine with information like that we could successfully alienate every constituent group in no time at all for the vast majority of folks in Congress, and nothing will get them to kill this legislation faster than recognizing that it's career suicide.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd imagine with information like that we could successfully alienate every constituent group
It won't alienate me. I couldn't care less what my congressperson Googles. I also don't care what TV shows he watches, how many interns he screws, which email server he uses, or how many pussies he grabs. Here is a complete, exhaustive list of the things I DO care about:
1. His voting record
Re: (Score:2)
Then wouldn't you say that the fact that his information appears on this list at all should be sufficient to alienate you? After all, they're talking about doing it to those who voted in favor of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. We need a kickstarter and some peeps to get to work on this pronto. I have nothing else to do and this sounds fun.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Not directly related but something similar perhaps, 2012 in Canada:
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2012/02/15/ministers_tawdry_divorce_details_published_to_protest_bill.html
Silly /.er
Re: (Score:2)
There is, it's called a high-bandwidth VPN connection.
There's already another one here. (Score:3, Informative)
https://www.gofundme.com/buycongressdata
Fake histories are just as good (Score:1)
It should be clear by now that fake facts are just as good as real facts, maybe better if they support xenophobic nationalism.
God damn politicians need a taste of their own medicine.
God damn politicians need a taste of their own medicine.
My prediction
Re: My prediction (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:My prediction (Score:4, Insightful)
My prediction - the telecoms companies won't be willing to sell the data, because it's worth more to them to keep it, and not have the Obama era law reinstated.
Re: (Score:2)
To many ISPs, privacy is a product. Or, rather, privacy is something they would proclaim long and loud whenever some RIAA/MPAA flack tried to subpoena records.
Now some ISPs (*cough*Comcast*cough*) would happily whore out your info for a buck.
That first sentence brings me to a question: Would some IP cartel resort to buying lists, then using it to chase after users who visit certain torrent sites a little too often, or correlate IP addys with names, billing addresses, visits to torrent sites, etc? Wouldn't t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: My prediction (Score:1)
Off topic, little snowflake.
Activist... (Score:3)
Is about to find out just how limiting the ability to get information is even if they pay for it. Even in industries where there's no data protection laws why would an ISP sell this?
A baker sells a variety of bread to suit tastes, they don't sell you a specific bread made from your own recipe, and they don't sell you their recipes or equipment either.
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't they opt themselves out? (Score:5, Insightful)
Back when the UK passed the Snoopers Charter (the one that lets everyone and their dog access your full internet history), those clever politicians made just one important exemption - they themselves wouldn't be subject to the law.
http://www.independent.co.uk/l... [independent.co.uk]
I'd be surprised if the US hasn't done the same thing, but then the UK *is* a world leader in surveillance of their own citizens.
Re: (Score:2)
the UK *is* a world leader in surveillance of their own citizens
Despite not exactly new, and also a bit debatable (I'd argue China or NK come to mind), I always find it perplexing that the country that output Nineteen Eighty-Four is a top contender to this particular title. I'd say the self-exemption goes to show how hard they must have thought this through, and explain their deep background on possible loopholes of being a lawmaker in a Big Brother state.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is a bit different though. The browsing history of Congresscritters while in Congress may be exempted. But their home Internet connection falls under a local ISP's purvey, so their history could be harvested under the new law.
How? (Score:4, Insightful)
Just because a company CAN sell something does not mean they will.
I think it will be pretty interesting to see what they can actually end up buying.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that "enough dollars" is way way way more than a million.
It's worth far more than a million dollars to them to be able to sell everyone else's data. It's just not a good value proposition to sell this data, and get the law back in place.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if "enough" is "more than they can make by not doing so." Since this is projected to be worth billions, ISPs will figure out what selling personalized data on people who can change the law is bad for business.
And strictly speaking, I doubt there would even need to be a legal change. Claim it's a national security threat with a straight face, and a National Security Letter will put a quick end to anything the powers that be don't like.
And it might be illegal (Score:3)
Just because a company CAN sell something does not mean they will.
I think it will be pretty interesting to see what they can actually end up buying.
One thing that got lost in all the wailing and moaning is that protecting privacy is the purview of the FTC, not the FCC.
The law got axed because it was a standout overreach of a specific government agency, only affected a certain segment, and was done badly.
What *should* have happened is the FTC should pass a low saying that *every* corporation has to protect customer privacy.
Everyone got so distracted with "muh rites!" and completely lost track of whether it was a good law or not.
Re: (Score:2)
The FTC can't "pass" a "law".
Perhaps you meant: "If it is within their regulatory authority to do so, the FTC should enact regulations requiring that *every* corporation must protect customer privacy."
(Although, I don't know why such a requirement would be limited to corporations -- I don't see why unincorporated businesses should get a pass).
Re: (Score:2)
Just because a company CAN sell something does not mean they will.
I think it will be pretty interesting to see what they can actually end up buying.
One thing that got lost in all the wailing and moaning is that protecting privacy is the purview of the FTC, not the FCC.
The law got axed because it was a standout overreach of a specific government agency, only affected a certain segment, and was done badly.
What *should* have happened is the FTC should pass a low [sic] saying that *every* corporation has to protect customer privacy.
Everyone got so distracted with "muh rites!" and completely lost track of whether it was a good law or not.
I've got news for you: the FTC doesn't pass laws.
Perhaps you were thinking of regulations?
Re:And it might be illegal (Score:4, Informative)
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in AT&T v. FTC that the FTC has no authority over common carriers. This FCC rule that Republicans got rid of filled the gap from that court decision. After that court decision a bill was introduced to give the FTC that authority to reverse the court decision, but most Republicans voted against the bill and it failed.
So Republicans argument is:
FCC shouldn't regulate privacy because that is the FTC's job.
FTC shouldn't regulate common carriers because that is the FCC's job.
So who regulates common carrier's privacy? Now, it's no one.
In addition, congress only gave the FTC the authority to pass actual regulations if there "unfair or deceptive acts" and they can prove the regulation prevents harm. Some Republicans argue there is no harm from companies spying on you because you save money or get services for free. Some also argue that seeing ads tailored to you is in your benefit.
This bill wasn't about doing what was right though. It was all about money. ISPs and mobile providers stand to make a lot of money by invading our privacy. They had no problem paying off politicians to pass this bill:
http://www.theverge.com/2017/3... [theverge.com]
Re: (Score:2)
And get it in the neck from stockholders because they're not maximizing all potential revenue streams? Nah, easier to make extra cash.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In browsing habits, you might look for people who surf to the congressional mail server web page. You might search URL query strings for em
Re: (Score:2)
I'll chip in a few bucks
Two problems (Score:2)
One: Companies CAN sell your data. They're not mandated to do so... and they'd be stupid to screw those who can control them with legislation.
Two: If they're stupid enough, or you get the data through a middleman, they will simply find a law to charge you with for doing it. And if they can't do that, they'll draft such a law THEN charge you.
Best case, one or two of them is mildly embarrassed before you have a new home with very secure doors and windows.
Re: (Score:2)
First, just drafting a law doesn't make it law -- they would have to pass the law through the usual channels.
Second, the US Constitution prohibits Congress from passing ex post facto laws (Article I, Section 9: "No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.") and States from passing ex post facto laws (Article I, Section 10: "No State shall [...] pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law [...]).
Re: (Score:2)
Second, the US Constitution prohibits Congress from passing ex post facto laws (Article I, Section 9: "No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.") and States from passing ex post facto laws (Article I, Section 10: "No State shall [...] pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law [...]).
The US Constitution!?!?
THAT old rag!?!?
Since when has the US Federal Government given more than lip-service to anything in it when it impeded their political/ideological agendas?
There's everything from NSA domestic surveillance to 'asset forfeiture' laws. The government always finds a work-around for Constitutional limits to their authority.
There is no more Rule of Law in the US, only Rule of Men (corrupt, power-hungry men).
Strat
How much detail?
Re: (Score:2)
That's exactly what they can sell.
During the debate Nancy Pelosi actually put up a sign with a few things this bill allows selling:
"Republicans want this information to be sold without your permission"
Financial information includes your name, address, SSN, and phone number. This will also be attached to your browsing history and other data. A lot of ISPs and mobile providers require SSN when
SHTML Wrapper - 500 Server Error (Score:1)
SSNs (Score:1)
and Social Security numbers
How do ISPs have those?
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of ISPs and most mobile providers require you to provide your SSN to sign up so that they can run a credit check. Some provide the option of refusing if you leave a large deposit when signing up. Verizon for example, is a $400 deposit I believe if you refuse to provide SSN. Comcast I think is $250. YMMV.
Hope it goes better than the plan did for Kelo
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately, it appears Gorsuch is also very critical of Kelo. According to CNN [cnn.com], in an email to a couple of friends at the time, Gorsuch praised Thomas' rather scathing dissent (interestingly, Scalia joined only in O'Connor's dissent, not Thomas').
It's interesting that Trump nominated Gorsuch. Trump seems to think Kelo was a "great" (or maybe "beautiful" or maybe just "pussy grabbing worthy" - I don't recall his exact words) decision. I'd guess that Trump wasn't aware of Gorsuch's views on Kelo before nomin
Start learning encryption if you haven't already (Score:4, Informative)
"The lesson here is that it is insufficient to protect ourselves with laws; we need to protect ourselves with mathematics. Encryption is too important to be left solely to governments." -- Bruce Schneier
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Still protects the content. So even if they are able to discern who you were talking to they won't be able to discern what was said.
Re: (Score:2)
Correction: Use a VPN regardless.
VPNs are a lot more sensitive to bad press, because they can be tossed and another one picked up pretty easily. ISPs, you likely have the telco or cable, and that's it. VPNs also offer much better privacy guarantees.
Plus, VPNs also protect against a lot of attacks, from FireSheep-like spoofing of HTTP headers to adding additional HTTP headers for identifying reasons into every handshake, which two ISPs did a few years ago so sites could ID even "anonymous" users. It also
Cute idea, but they misunderstand the data
Re: (Score:2)
Source: I work in programmatic audience targeting for a Fortune 100. (I promise we're not evil, we just want to sell you stuff you might actually want)
"Programmatic audience targeting" for a Fortune 100... evil-wise that sounds like it would be somewhere between clubbing baby seals and the guys who voted in favour of this bill.
Re: (Score:2)
It's rare that someone sees what they do as wrong, they always have some justification to make it OK to themselves.
Yes, GP is someone who is using data mining for targeted advertising (and probably for tuning said advertising to make it more effective) with the goal of taking time you don't want to spend to sell you things you otherwise wouldn't buy.
Opt-in (Score:2)
According to the bill, selling of search history requires "explicit user opt-in". I am not sure how providers will obfuscate the "opt-in" checkbox for the rest of us, but for members of congress that "opt in" will not be granted - I can assure you of that. So, nothing to buy.
Re: (Score:2)
A 5$ one-time reduction on their bill for checking the opt-in of this fabulous promotion !!!
Re: (Score:2)
Umm... the "explicit user opt-in" was what was just KILLED by Congress.
From ArsTechnica [arstechnica.com]:
The rules issued by the FCC last year would have required home Internet and mobile broadband providers to get consumers' opt-in consent before selling or sharing Web browsing history, app usage history, and other private information with advertisers and other companies. But lawmakers used their authority under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to pass a joint resolution ensuring that the rules "shall have no force or effect" and that the FCC cannot issue similar regulations in the future.
Republicans argue that the Federal Trade Commission should regulate ISPs' privacy practices instead of the FCC. But the resolution passed today eliminates the FCC's privacy rules without any immediate action to return jurisdiction to the FTC, which is prohibited from regulating common carriers such as ISPs and phone companies.
If Trump signs the resolution to eliminate privacy rules, ISPs won't have to seek customer approval before sharing their browsing histories and other private information with advertisers.
I think he would have trouble (Score:1)
More likely they would need an agent to purchase browsing history of 'IP addresses in Washington D.C' and then the browsing data would (god i hope) be anonymized, requiring forensic analysis to determine which browsing history belonged to a sentaor/house member. I don't know if you could easily match a particular se
wishful thinking (Score:2)
It's wishful thinking and pathetic to hope that we'll catch them going to porn sites. Sure there's guys like Anthony Weiner, but the fact is that almost all these guys know better than to do anything like that on the Internet, and they're not that interested in porn anyway because they're grownups and have better things to do with their time.
I still think exposure maybe will work.
One way these things are done is that you go after the family, friends, and business associates of the politician.
When Congressma
I want to see (Score:2)
FACTS MATTER - This was NOT a party line vote! (Score:1)
This was NOT a party line vote. The following Republicans voted NO and should be congratulated for standing with the People, not the ISP $$$.
If five more Republicans had switched to a NO vote, the resolution would NOT HAVE PASSED!
A thank you phone call to their offices today will be noted and WILL make a difference in future efforts to enact comprehensive privacy legislation.
Brooks, Mo AL 5th
McClintock, Tom CA 4th
Coffman, Mike CO 6th
Yoder, Kevin KS 3rd
Graves, Garret LA 6th
Amash, Justin MI 3rd
Zeldin, Lee NY
...Sauce for the gander (Score:2)
The government has a solution (Score:2)
Others have already suggested why this might not work, but if government perceives even the slightest possibility that their browsing histories might become public, they will just add an amendment to the bill making it illegal for THEIR data to be sold.
Data is anonymized for sale (Score:2)
Morons.
Go after Telecom execs and electeds both (Score:1)
Out them all.
Everywhere.
No privacy for us == No privacy for you.