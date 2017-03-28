Bay Area Tech Executives Indicted For H-1B Visa Fraud (mercurynews.com) 31
New submitter s.petry quotes a report from The Mercury News: Two Bay Area tech executives are accused of filing false visa documents through a staffing agency in a scheme to illegally bring a pool of foreign tech workers into the United States. An indictment from a federal grand jury unsealed on Friday accuses Jayavel Murugan, Dynasoft Synergy's chief executive officer, and a 40-year-old Santa Clara man, Syed Nawaz, of fraudulently submitting H-1B applications in an effort to illegally obtain visas, according to Brian Stretch, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California. The men are charged with 26 counts of visa fraud, conspiracy to commit visa fraud, use of false documents, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to prosecutors. Each charge can carry penalties of between two and 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say the men used fraudulent documents to bring workers into the U.S. and create a pool of H-1B workers to hire out to tech companies. The indictment charges that from 2010 to 2016, Dynasoft petitioned to place workers at Stanford University, Cisco and Brocade, but the employers had no intention of receiving the foreign workers named on the applications. Nawaz submitted fake "end-client letters" to the government, falsely claiming the workers were on-site and performing jobs, according to the indictment.
Slashdot reader s.petry adds: "While not the only problem with the H-1B Visa program, this is a start at investigating and hopefully correcting problems."
I've been waiting for the Trump administration to get to the H1Bs.
I used to work at Dynasoft Synergy, right before I moved over to Initrode, and then over to Initech where I was updating bank software for the Y2K switch.
I think you have misunderstood these people's crimes.
Their real crime was that their illegal enterprise was too small.
LOL. Your government is owned by globalist corporations. Clean out your headgear.
By electing a president of a multinational corporation who staffed his cabinet with globalist billionaires? Yeah, sure, bro.
broken the law? were those felonies? because you know how american law is.
and wait a sec.. you have an ethical and moral system but no universal healthcare "BECAUSE OMG IT COSTS MONEYYY AND WE AS AMERICANS AARE SOOOOOO POOOOOOR".
okay, got it.
The "alleged" behavior is wrong in so many ways it's hard to even know where to begin. Damaged parties include the US government,
the LEGAL US workers who didn't get jobs because of these swine, the illegally "imported" workers who were quite likely screwed by
the perpetrators skimming significant percetages of their wages, etc.
It's a shame these pieces of shit couldn't just be stoned to death as a public example.
Only 2 guys, and only 26 counts? (Score:2)
That's not even a dent in this problem. Laundering H1B visas is the mainstay of the IT industry.