Bay Area Tech Executives Indicted For H-1B Visa Fraud (mercurynews.com) 206
New submitter s.petry quotes a report from The Mercury News: Two Bay Area tech executives are accused of filing false visa documents through a staffing agency in a scheme to illegally bring a pool of foreign tech workers into the United States. An indictment from a federal grand jury unsealed on Friday accuses Jayavel Murugan, Dynasoft Synergy's chief executive officer, and a 40-year-old Santa Clara man, Syed Nawaz, of fraudulently submitting H-1B applications in an effort to illegally obtain visas, according to Brian Stretch, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California. The men are charged with 26 counts of visa fraud, conspiracy to commit visa fraud, use of false documents, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to prosecutors. Each charge can carry penalties of between two and 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say the men used fraudulent documents to bring workers into the U.S. and create a pool of H-1B workers to hire out to tech companies. The indictment charges that from 2010 to 2016, Dynasoft petitioned to place workers at Stanford University, Cisco and Brocade, but the employers had no intention of receiving the foreign workers named on the applications. Nawaz submitted fake "end-client letters" to the government, falsely claiming the workers were on-site and performing jobs, according to the indictment.
Slashdot reader s.petry adds: "While not the only problem with the H-1B Visa program, this is a start at investigating and hopefully correcting problems."
I was thinking along the lines of "We shouldn't let George Lucas name our CEOs".
I've been waiting for the Trump administration to get to the H1Bs.
The US attorney who filed the indictment was appointed in March of 2016 by Obama. Now that he's called attention to himself, Trump will probably fire him.
I completely agree that it is now tradition that presidents fire all the attorneys that an opposing predecessor has appointed. I also agree that president Obama did exactly that. It seems natural that a president wants to promote their agenda and attorneys help do that.
I believe you are incorrect about President Trump/ Attorney General Sessions having fired only half of the remaining Obama attorneys. In fact, the 46 asked to resign represented all of the remaining appointees of President Obama. The other
Trump may be in the market for a new wife. We know he wants one from Russia or Eastern Europe, and he got the last one through the H1B program. You decide whether he's going to curtail H1B.
Re:Let it begin! (Score:5, Interesting)
The fraudulent applications would have been people who were not qualified for the H1B program and effectively took a slot away from a qualified foreign worker. My guess is someone in India willing to fork over money to these guys stole a job from some college grad in India. The college grad might have actually be able to rise up and take jobs away from an American citizen. An incompetent fraud is not likely to hold down a job for long before being replaced. Which do you think is the bigger threat to American workers?
Re:Let it begin! (Score:5, Funny)
took a slot away from a qualified foreign worker. My guess is someone in India willing to fork over money to these guys stole a job from some college grad in India.
So now they're stealing American jobs from Indians in India? Mother fuckers!
"An incompetent fraud is not likely to hold down a job for long before being replaced"
Uhhh, does the word 'union' ring any alarm bells?
California Tech workers have an union?
Re: (Score:3)
Yea right. The chances are once the H-1 problem is fixed the skills American will have to do the job at H-1 rate.
Companies don't want well paid middle class. They want rich executives that they can play golf with. Or the poor or near poor working class.
Us tech guys who are educated, experience and have our fingers on the companies vital components are a thorn in their plans.
Market forces prefer that we stop appointing assassins to C-level positions.
They have have fucked themselves already. Like the Muslim ban, the fact that they are on record talking endlessly about how they want to target certain groups could be used against them in court.
They basically screwed themselves to get into power, by setting impossible goals and making lofty promises that they can't keep, and using language that will be thrown back at them in court. They are trying to back-track, e.g. Mexico isn't going to pay for the wall now, they will pay the US back later, but while it'
Dynasoft Synergy (Score:1)
I used to work at Dynasoft Synergy, right before I moved over to Initrode, and then over to Initech where I was updating bank software for the Y2K switch.
Hell, it's about time. (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Hell, it's about time. (Score:5, Insightful)
I think you have misunderstood these people's crimes.
Their real crime was that their illegal enterprise was too small.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
LOL. Your government is owned by globalist corporations. Clean out your headgear.
Re:Hell, it's about time. (Score:5, Insightful)
By electing a president of a multinational corporation who staffed his cabinet with globalist billionaires? Yeah, sure, bro.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Hell, it's about time. (Score:5, Insightful)
None of them are in tech, though. Why should bankers and oil guys care about hurting silicon valley?
Their anti-science stance (e.g., 20% cut to NIH funding), will have ripple effects throughout silicon valley.
Re: (Score:3)
So far, I see Collins is still on board, funding actually increased, regulations actually down, science visa processing actually streamlined (my colleague got his in 3 days, instead of Obama's 2-3 months). At NIH, they actually paid for travel this year (Obama was constantly cock-blocking the researchers from conferences).
Are you naive or stupid? Which approved budget the NIH is now spending? You need to look for the meaning of fiscal year and how government budgeting works before you spout this nonsensical statement.
Re: (Score:2)
Some scientist you are, who can't use independent thinking... You should fucking use your eyes and look at facts, not trust the liberal media lies. All I see so far is Trump over-delivering, 100+% for science.
I just had to quote this. This is gold, right here.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes because God forbid we make sure to protect our citizens. And our nation.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes because God forbid we make sure to protect our citizens. And our nation.
We already have, by far, the largest, most powerful military in the world, if not in world history. We are not seriously threatened by any country. We have a huge land mass that would be impossible to occupy militarily, and have oceans separating us from any serious rival. In what way are we not already protected?
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Trump used Twitter to bypass the media and avoid having his words scrutinised before they entered his supporter's brains. That's why he is at war with the media - he's like a used car salesman trying to keep you away from the mechanic trying to tell you that it's a clunker.
Also, his supporters made great use of Facebook and other social media to spread fake news and memes.
So his administration needs Silicon Valley to be on board and not go too far with tackling fake news and displaying rebuttals to his twee
Re: (Score:3)
Trump used Twitter to bypass the media and avoid having his words scrutinised before they entered his supporter's brains.
How dare the president talk directly to the voters in a democracy! Well, I never! It's a scandal, not letting the press tell the peasants what they're supposed to think. This whole country is going to fail, given the way people are thinking unapproved thoughts and having unapproved fun. Why won't they just listen to their betters? It's for their own good!
Re: (Score:2)
> By electing a president of a multinational corporation who staffed his cabinet with globalist billionaires? Yeah, sure, bro.
So you think we're better off with a corrupted middleman ?
Meh.
Re: Hell, it's about time. (Score:1)
Queue the mental gymnastics trying to show the president is a white supremacist yet is selling out his nation.
What gymnastics? He's a sellout to Russia, who qualify as white now, even the Irish and Spanish are white these days. Not Hispanics or Turks though some can easily pass.
But no, if you'd paid attention, you would notice how often Trump is accused of embracing the rhetoric and tone of those groups for gain, but without true fervency or passion. He's the kind of guy who will go with the flow as long as it benefits himself.
Which is the real problem with Trump, he hasn't got principles or values
Re: (Score:2)
Because Trump didnt follow clintons agenda of starting world war 3 with russia. havent you paid attention to slashdot?!?
Re: (Score:2)
What policies has Russia benefited from so far?
People keep saying Trump sucks Putins dick but how is Russia winning right now?
It's not a huge benefit, but you asked.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-administration-relaxes-u-s-sanctions-on-russia-imposed-under-obama/
Re:Hell, it's about time. (Score:4, Interesting)
Trump is Schrodinger's president. He can be both an isolationist hate filled xenophobe and a globalist sellout at the same time, whichever his detractors think is worse in the moment!
Queue the mental gymnastics trying to show the president is a white supremacist yet is selling out his nation.
Think of the sort of person who will work with anyone and do anything to close the deal. But at the same time goes home to a gated community or walled mansion far removed from the plebeians.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the "I'm not rich so nobody else is allowed to be" mentality that kills me. What happened to the dream of working hard to success? I feel Hollywood has a lot to play in that part.
Re: (Score:2)
Schrodinger's president? As in, if we just keep looking at him often enough, eventually he'll end up dead?
Re: (Score:2)
By electing a president of a multinational corporation who staffed his cabinet with globalist billionaires? Yeah, sure, bro.
Trump is Schrodinger's president. He can be both an isolationist hate filled xenophobe and a globalist sellout at the same time, whichever his detractors think is worse in the moment!
Queue the mental gymnastics trying to show the president is a white supremacist yet is selling out his nation.
No gymnastics needed. Trump is a master bullshit artist, pure and simple. He can be whatever he wants his audience to think he is.
By electing a president of a multinational corporation who staffed his cabinet with globalist billionaires? Yeah, sure, bro.
Trump is Schrodinger's president. He can be both an isolationist hate filled xenophobe and a globalist sellout at the same time, whichever his detractors think is worse in the moment!
Queue the mental gymnastics trying to show the president is a white supremacist yet is selling out his nation.
The superposition only lasts until you open the box. And your last sentence gives you away. You imply that a white supremacist could never sell out the US. That says a lot about how you view the country.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
1. The investigation that led to this started during Obama's presidency, has nothing to do with Trump.
2. Trump is a multi-millionaire or billionaire, many of the people he's appointed are similarly wealthy people. He's also appointed former top level Goldman Sachs employees. Steve Bannon also worked for Goldman Sachs.
3. I do hope he keeps this promise in regards to H1B visas, but I wouldn't hold my breath.
4. "Globalism" is a dog whistle for anti-immigration, anti-NATO, anti-EU, and anti-rich people with any
Oy vey, Schlomo! It's anudda Shoah, I tells ya! Anudda Shoah!
Re: (Score:3)
Nice of you to throw Jews in there so you can subtly claim they're all Nazis.
No it's true! Either you are with Globalization or you are a literal Nazi. There is no middle ground.
That system that caused two world wars, the great depression, created and expands the wealth gap, continues to support and expand human trafficking, international terrorism, and the global financial crisis...yeah if you oppose that you are a literal Nazi.
Oddly the reason why the German National Socialist Party was elected was to solve the problems globalization caused Germany during the great depression, suc
Re:Hell, it's about time. (Score:5, Informative)
It wasn't globalisation that screwed the Weimar economy. It was the fine slapped on them for being very naughty in 1914.
Re: (Score:3)
They did nothing in 1914 that wasn't being done by other European nations. The fine was not for entering the war, but for losing it. That's why after WW2 we took the opposite approach with the Marshall plan.
Re:Globalization vs "Globalism" (NWO rebranded) (Score:4, Interesting)
1. Wikipedia isn't a valid source of anything.
Wikipedia is a good starting place for a summary and references. Those references can be validated.
Note that the poster did not simply quote wikipedia and expect you to accept it as fact. But referenced what amounts to an essay that contains several citations. You can choose to read it or not, and you can dispute those citations if you wish. But trying to have a general ban on the use of wikipedia in any discussion is not reasonable.
Re:George Soros, the Rothschilds (Score:4, Interesting)
Wealth is not the determining factor.
You either believe in the idea of sovereign nations with borders, autonomous governments & a national identity
OR
you believe in open borders, unfettered immigration and subverting national sovereignty to international institutions.
Trump, Steve Bannon, the Koch brothers and Putin are nationalists.
George Soros & The Rothschilds are globalists.
Wealthy people tend to be globalists because they benefit from policies like free trade & open borders, but it's not a given that a rich person is a globalist
The Difference (Score:4, Informative)
He's also appointed former top level Goldman Sachs employees.
The difference is that some of Trump's people USED to be paid by Goldman Sachs.
Hillary (and Obama) were ACTIVLEY BEING PAID by Goldman Sachs.
Just do a quick search at how much GS has contributed to Hillary (~$1 million [opensecrets.org]) vs. Trump ($0 [marketwatch.com]).
Re: (Score:2)
We will no longer surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.
Oh, come on. Sure we will. People generally think whatever their preferred media outlets tell them to think.
Re: (Score:2)
Globalism can also be Socialist (International Socialism anyone) or Theocratic.
Re: (Score:2)
in the history of mankind. we went from two world wars and massive devastation, potential nuclear annihilation and communist dictatorships, to a completely changed over world with an internet and free trade, and statistically more peace than ever... so that we can have 400 dollar laptops.
your jobs were taken by robots and AI not by foreigners.
And "globalization" is somehow responsible for all that? We still have wars and massive devastation. There is currently a global refugee crisis, due to powers wanting to control the Middle East. We still live with potential nuclear annihilation. Meanwhile labor in first world economies is being asked to compete with labor from third world countries to benefit multinational corporations. Civil rights are being curtailed, justified by an overblown fear of terrorism (which is exacerbated by the afore-ment
Re: (Score:2)
Every time I check the comments, half seem fresh from Breitbart or Infowars. I guess some nerds that visit this site also spend too much time on Reddit and even 4chan and the propaganda being pumped out on those sites has worked on them very effectively. Soros is enemy #1, we all need to go back to the world as it was when every "developed" country was bombing the shit out of each other and trying to conquer the world all because I've been told immigration is keeping us from reaching true utopia and is why I'm not happy with my own life. Fuck that madness.
Ugh, and you're even your own sock puppet.
Jayavel Murugan...Syed Nawaz (Score:2, Insightful)
Is anyone surprised given their names? People that grew-up outside of the US just aren't exposed to our moral and ethical systems. Every Indian or Pakistani I've worked for has broken the law. They just don't care.
Re: (Score:2)
broken the law? were those felonies? because you know how american law is.
and wait a sec.. you have an ethical and moral system but no universal healthcare "BECAUSE OMG IT COSTS MONEYYY AND WE AS AMERICANS AARE SOOOOOO POOOOOOR".
okay, got it.
What does universal healthcare have to do with ethics or morals? We ARE so poor, in fact the majority of Americans have a negative net worth once you divide the current national debt into per-citizen shares. A frighteningly large number of young people have a negative net worth BEFORE taking into account the national debt.
We already siphon off a majority of our tax revenue from a minority of taxpayers. The idea that there is some vast, untapped source of wealth for the American government to draw upon is
Re: (Score:2)
There are a great many measures we could take on the supply side to make healthcare costs reasonable enough that people could afford it without insurance (that used to be common). The U.S. can't be bothered to take any of those steps.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, you can't see what ethics and morals might have to do with deciding whether people in need of healthcare should be cared for or discarded?
You can't see what ethics and morals might have to do with determining whether to take money by force from some people in order to give it to other people?
What domains do you actually think have something to do with ethics and morals?!?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't disagree that the health care situation in the US is a complete shitshow, but your argument doesn't hold up.
people in need of healthcare should be cared for or discarded?
In the US, any hospital that accepts Medicare (so pretty much all of them) have to provide an exam to decide whether a patient's condition is considered an emergency medical condition (EMC). If it is, they are required to stabilize the patient regardless of ability to pay. This is part of the EMTALA and has been in effect since 1986. Prior to this, hospitals had a habit of dumping or transf
Re: (Score:2)
The only argument I made was the healthcare provision is in the domain of ethics and morals (and other domains of course, such as economics).
Since I didn't make any claims or inferences about the US healthcare system I can't see how details about it can have any relevance to my argument holding up or not.
Re: (Score:2)
What does universal healthcare have to do with ethics or morals? We ARE so poor, in fact the majority of Americans have a negative net worth once you divide the current national debt into per-citizen shares. A frighteningly large number of young people have a negative net worth BEFORE taking into account the national debt.
We already siphon off a majority of our tax revenue from a minority of taxpayers. The idea that there is some vast, untapped source of wealth for the American government to draw upon is a sham.
The house of cards will fall apart eventually.
Yeah, but that's an irrelevant analysis. The national debt never has to be paid back. It just gets rolled over. The US borrows in a currency it can print. Debt is irrelevant to a monetary sovereign. The US can just create some Treasury bonds and pay it off. That's right; pay off debt with more debt. That's all money is anyway.
But you're probably right, that the house of cards (debt) will eventually collapse.
Re: (Score:2)
Man! Growing up in the Mid-west I've been ripped off by white Americans more often than any other race or nationality. It might have to do with all the used car salesmen in Michigan, and shady mechanics that will swap in refurbished parts but charge you for OEM if they think you're not a "car guy".
The lesson is more about you shouldn't trust business people, rather than race XYZ has a culture that doesn't respect the law. What you're actually thinking of is business culture.
Re: Jayavel Murugan...Syed Nawaz (Score:5, Interesting)
I was taking a non-professional course on the law a few months ago. IANAL. The other attendees were attorneys, college professors, and the like.
The attorney making the presentation that day was talking about a hospital doctor accused of making a mistake and who denied that he had done what he was accused of. The people initially involved in the investigation at this point were just the patient and the doctor, so at this point it was just a he said/she said situation.
The attorney wanted to mention a couple of cultural differences. The doctor was extremely upset that someone had basically accused him of not telling the truth. The attorney said that the doctor felt like in his culture his reputation was the most important thing about him and so he said that he could never say anything that was untrue. And furthermore, anyone contradicting him was committing a grave insult so that's why the nurses should not be asked to testify. Someone asked, "what was his culture that truthful reputation was so important", and the presenter said "Well, he's from India".
I have never heard a group of lawyers and college professors laugh so hard. It was several minutes before they calmed down.
You live in a big leftist city, right? (Score:5, Interesting)
There are still plenty of Americans who do business on a handshake, do not ever screw eachother on business, and never need the courts to resolve business arguments. There are many American businessmen who will help their competitors when those competitors suffer a natural disaster or a family emergency. Get out of NYC, LA, SF, Chicago, etc and you'll find lots of decent civilized Americans.
Of course, if you live in a typical magalopolis populated by amoral idiots, then all bets are off... and ultimately even the courts cannot save you because the judges, witnesses and jury members do not believe in and uphold oaths.
Just sayin.
That's been my experience as well.
Most of my family and relatives are small-city small-business owners, and for them their customers are like family to them. Cheating a customer is something they just cannot do. Sure there are asshats, clowns, and liars in the average sized city, but it's a minority. And there are some small cities that are nothing more than a continuing criminal enterprise. But they're a minority.
I moved to the "big city" some years ago, and around here lying about whatever is SOP for even
Re: (Score:3)
Get out of NYC, LA, SF, Chicago, etc and you'll find lots of decent civilized Americans.
This is very fucking accurate. So many people have no fucking clue what the USA is because they've been stuck in overcrowded cities with no humanity their entire lives. The sad part is that they mock anyone who doesn't live in a big city, calling them ignorant, backwards, intolerant etc. when those labels more accurately fit themselves.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Get out of NYC, LA, SF, Chicago, etc and you'll find lots of decent civilized Americans.
This is very fucking accurate. So many people have no fucking clue what the USA is because they've been stuck in overcrowded cities with no humanity their entire lives. The sad part is that they mock anyone who doesn't live in a big city, calling them ignorant, backwards, intolerant etc. when those labels more accurately fit themselves.
Those overcrowded cities are part of what the USA is. It's a big, diverse country. While people in cities can be assholes, people in rural areas can be pretty hostile to anyone considered an outsider. Different places, different problems.
Re: (Score:3)
While I won't disagree with the sentiments about how feasible it is to conduct business, as I've never attempted it in the described territories, I have a very close friend attempting to regain custody of her child where, at the father's request, the judge agreed to postpone the case from December until the end of turkey-hunting season.
This is a special local quirk for the jurisdiction, but more generally, when the degree of social cohesion in an area is just a bit too good then the good-old-boy networks
Re: (Score:2)
You have some kind of argument against someone requesting a delay? Happens all the time for many, many reasons. It's also not that big a hardship as turkey season is typically about a month or so. Hell, people request delays in trials for vacations. This is not abuse unless wives are refused delays on request.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. And you will notice that all of them without fail are companies where "the boss" is either the founder of the company, the direct heir of the founder or he actually IS the company, plus maybe a worker or two, but he himself is very much hands-on with the actual product and not some C-Level-title floating aloof above the peasants working for him.
That's why I try to do business with smaller companies rather than corporations when I can. They DO usually care about their name and reputation.
Erm, most Americans have ethics? You're kidding me right? The song of business is to optimize until the risks of being caught outweigh the benefits.
And we know this is true because everyone in America is a businessman.
There aren't any teachers, nurses, garbagemen, carpenters, truckers, bank tellers, etc in the USA. No one works on an assembly line making cars, nor in a factory processing chickens. We are all millionaires and run some business where we cheat as much as possible while hoping the losses from getting caught aren't too much.
And you forgot to mention that we'll all white people in the USA. We have no blacks, but if we did, they would all be
All Indians and Pakistanis are criminals. Got it.
About 9 out of 10 in my experience, but it helps to understand where they come from. In India and Pakistan the governments are run by corrupt thieves who won't lift a finger without a bribe. In fact government bureaucrats are so corrupt over there that practically the only thing they won't steal is a red hot stove. It's quite literally impossible to get anything official done in India or Pakistan without at least a few bribes and the laws are such that just about every transaction in life passes through the
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe stop letting them into our once beautiful country? Just an idea..
I hope the Feds destroy their lives. (Score:3, Insightful)
The "alleged" behavior is wrong in so many ways it's hard to even know where to begin. Damaged parties include the US government,
the LEGAL US workers who didn't get jobs because of these swine, the illegally "imported" workers who were quite likely screwed by
the perpetrators skimming significant percetages of their wages, etc.
It's a shame these pieces of shit couldn't just be stoned to death as a public example.
William,Shatner,is,that,you,?,
What's so important about Syed Nawaz's age? (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe it implies that he's likely to be in prison for the rest of his life. I hope so.
Re: (Score:3)
Ah, see, that's called editing. We don't do that here.
Only 2 guys, and only 26 counts? (Score:5, Insightful)
That's not even a dent in this problem. Laundering H1B visas is the mainstay of the IT industry.
Sacrificial lambs? (Score:2)
I think you need to look past this to see other interpretations.
1) Sacrificial lambs? The real beneficiaries of H1Bs are much bigger than this and rather than see the goose that laid the golden egg killed, some fall guys at the fringe were necessary to promote the idea that visa abuse is prosecuted, everyone else is following the law, etc.
2) Eliminate competition -- these two guys were undermining someone else's business and were seen as a thorn in their side. It's like a drug dealer calling the cops on a
Is this news? (Score:4, Informative)
So I gotta ask, is this really news? Or just reporting?
You, like everyone here, get the general intent of the H-1B program correct, but you miss the legal loophole that tech companies put in. It requires companies to prove they're not displacing American workers OR pay H-1B holders $60,000. Guess which option companies choose?
https://www.theatlantic.com/bu... [theatlantic.com]
"In 1998—during the tech bubble—lawmakers amended the law to provide more visas at the request of the growing tech industry. At the same time, legislators cracked down on outsourcing companies t
Salaries have NOTHING to do with it...
Hmm... You aren't logical here. Why there are many people here complaining about cheap labor of H1B?
Salaries are also a part of reasons why they do it asides from the management point of view. It is easy to hire employees whom can be discarded after 6 years without paying any benefits on top of their salaries. If you own a tech company and want to hire Americans, do you think they want to come to work for you if you can't offer them the salaries+benefits they want? The more experience they have (or think th
Don't forget training (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this follows the usual narrative of H1-B abuse that most tech companies are doing. What I see most people complaining about is general abuse of what the perceived purpose of the system is, however most of that abuse is perfectly legal within the framework because people have discovered useful loopholes. The idiots in this story were blatantly lying and forging documents.
You don't really know much about the abuse, do you? Most of them (staffing companies) do forging documents at a certain degree. It is just that this one got caught. Small companies (and may be inexperience) like this don't cover their track well...
Now let's start seeing convictions. (Score:3)
Indictments are one thing, but actual scalps are another.
20 Years Too Late (Score:1)
It's over for Western civilization.
as per my usual stand (Score:3)
Its a start (Score:1)
Re:Can't be (Score:4, Informative)
Got me thinking for a second there, didn't know how many universities there were here in 'merica. In case anybody gets asked on Jeopardy, it's 2474. Not quite 3M, but still almost 50 ***per state***!!!
From this wikipedia [wikipedia.org], there seems to be a lot less than 2,474 universities... I guess the number you mentioned is also included Devry, ITT Tech, U of Phoenix, etc.?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When I was growing up, I'd hear big engineering companies loudly say this while simultaneously having constant layoffs of all the STEM people they did employ. (Okay, it was mostly aerospace, but still.)
Now I hear big tech companies also saying this, while seemingly focusing on a handful of universities they actually pay attention to for recruiting efforts. (Didn't go to Stanford? You might as well not have a STEM degree.)
Then again, I can say that there is an extreme shortage of Americans with *graduate* l
Jayavel Murugan and Syed Nawaz (Score:5, Funny)
Doing the fraud Americans won't do.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you, come again!