Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Privacy The Internet United States Businesses Government Republicans The Almighty Buck Politics Technology

US Congress Votes To Shred ISP Privacy Rules (theregister.co.uk) 111

Posted by BeauHD from the rules-smooles dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Register: The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a "congressional disapproval" vote of privacy rules, which gives your ISP the right to sell your internet history to the highest bidder. The measure passed by 232 votes to 184 along party lines, with one Democrat voting in favor and 14 not voting. This follows the same vote in the Senate last week. Just prior to the vote, a White House spokesman said the president supported the bill, meaning that the decision will soon become law. This approval means that whoever you pay to provide you with internet access -- Comcast, AT&T, Time Warner Cable, etc -- will be able to sell everything they know about your use of the internet to third parties without requiring your approval and without even informing you. That information can be used to build a very detailed picture of who you are: what your political and sexual leanings are; whether you have kids; when you are at home; whether you have any medical conditions; and so on -- a thousand different data points that, if they have sufficient value to companies willing to pay for them, will soon be traded without your knowledge. With over 100 million households online in the United States, that means Congress has just given Big Cable an annual payday of between $35 billion and $70 billion.

US Congress Votes To Shred ISP Privacy Rules More | Reply

US Congress Votes To Shred ISP Privacy Rules

Comments Filter:

  • Republicans (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PoopJuggler ( 688445 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:44PM (#54130207)
    Is there anything they won't rape for money?

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by ventsyv ( 2740063 )
      Net Neutrality is next.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I hope the Democrats' campaign ads pound home this evil deed during the next round of representative elections. Rub it in!

    • Democrats (Score:1, Troll)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

      There's very little for Republicans left to rape since Democrats pretty much took all your rights to begin with.

      • Can you back that up with some examples?

      • We had a Republican president when the Patriot act was passed to take away all our rights. But to be fair, the Democrats certainly deserve a fair share of the blame. It's not just one party doing it.

        • Bush put in Patriot, Obama campaigned on repealing it, and made it actually worse. Spying on Americans is now okay, because even though we've caught them red handed a number of different times, nobody is trying to stop them because "TERRORISTS!!!!!" .

          If you vote for either of the two major parties, I hope you like your tyranny, for there is almost no functional difference on the major issues.

    • "Is there anything they won't rape for money?"

      I'm assuming that question was rhetorical.

    • > Is there anything they won't rape for money?

      Females.
    • Next up: The Patriotic and Antiterrorist Transparency Act, which mandates that all houses be built with glass instead of siding and drywall.

    • Yes, Republicans will allow individuals to sign contracts that allow ISP's to rape their privacy - believing that people should pretty much be able to do what they want as long as they are willing to pay the consequences.

      Democrats on the hand, want everyone except for the rich to be able to avoid all negative consequences -- afterall they can always find someone other than themselves to blame, and democrats are sure happy to rape anyone except the poor or illegals for anything that makes them feel good. Th

    • We need to face it. Capitalism, while good in theory, is working out particularly badly for people now because the corporations and the oligarchs running them have taken over the media and the government and are hell bent on squeezing workers to the breaking point. The mainstream media is wholly owned by giant corporations and they pump out fake news, corporate-friendly propaganda 24/7. Capitalism needs to be saved from itself The money addicted oligarchs need to be reigned in. People need to get a better d

  • This is absolutely sickening... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweilo8888 ( 921799 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:44PM (#54130209)
    ...and is the interests of nobody but a few of the obscenely wealthy. The Republican party no longer even pretends to give a shit about the poor and middle class, and yet we keep giving them power. It has to end.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      While I don't approve of this outcome at all, the browsing habits of the wealthy are up for sale just like the rest.

      • Think of it as an auction. The ISPs would be willing to accept a higher amount of money to keep certain people's private details private.

        But now anyone can buy the personal details about the rest of us. Things we might rather keep private.

    • Re:This is absolutely sickening... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:51PM (#54130289) Homepage
      yet we keep giving them power.

      Not "we". It's the dummies. If we had an educated populace, it wouldn't be happening. The obscenely wealthy wouldn't have the votes.
    • The rule's only been around since October, so things have reverted to the same rule in effect for eight years under Obama. I agree this is a bad thing, but a lot of selectively outraged partisans are exposing themselves right now.

    • Hey moron, ISPs have been able to sell your anonymized data since forever. How have you been hurt by this?

      Oh, and those rules never went into effect. Doh!

  • So... Can they sell past history? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Or is there a date at which point than can begin collecting your soul (I mean data) and selling it?

    • This is the question I am really interested in. Since the law mandated they had to store this information, are they going to go back and comb through what they have on file?
      • Probably, yes. Better yet, the government snoopers don't need a warrant unless the warrants are in denominations of $100 each.

  • Ouch... (Score:3)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:47PM (#54130241)
    Was there lube? I didn't feel any lube.

    This idea that all senators and reps are terrible - except mine has got to go. We are all continually being bent over. Vote all of them out.

    • Re:Ouch... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by fiannaFailMan ( 702447 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:51PM (#54130291) Journal

      Was there lube? I didn't feel any lube.

      This idea that all senators and reps are terrible - except mine has got to go. We are all continually being bent over. Vote all of them out.

      Ugh. Vote the Republicans out, dum dum! Can you not see that the Democrats voted against this abomination? This "one side is as bad as the other" bullshit is what got Trump elected in the first place.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        Both sides have sold out. To slightly different bidders, but certainly not to you or I. While the dems may have -some- policies that I agree with more being that I am fairly liberal, that does not mean that the current crop are not bought and corrupt. No matter how they voted on this legislation.

      • This "one side is as bad as the other" bullshit is what got Trump elected in the first place.

        I would like to take this moment to remind everyone that there is this thing called a primary election. During the primary election, you can vote for who you want to see in the general election. Traditionally, primary elections have low turnout, so your vote will have more influence.

        Even if you don't identify with a political party, vote in the primary. I even suggest voting in the primary of the party you identify with the least. Perhaps that would result in some moderate candidates in the general el

  • With the records ISPs will be building on people, any kind of profiling will become easy. Have had an impure thought? Your ISP will know!

    IMO, that must the the actual reason behind this anti-citizen action.

    • If ever a Hitler gains power, it will make it easy to round up the Jews (or whoever the next lot of scapegoats are). Thr census will also become irrelevant. Simply gain access to this data.

    • Have had an impure thought? Your ISP will know!

      True, but much more likely people will be flagged on suspicion of copyright violations. They could perhaps sell impure thoughts to extortionists, if they can find some who will pay, but ISP's can make more money selling out your efforts to download that unlicensed copy of that Disney movie. Some nice arrangement between the MPAA, the RIAA, and a consortium of ISP's willingly providing their data about you for the noble cause of fighting piracy (the evil-looking eagle says "Piracy is not a Victimless Crime"

  • Nothing new here (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nothing new here... ISPs used to be able to do this, until an Obama-era regulation blocked it in October, 2016. This just returns us to the prior status. See here [arstechnica.com]

    • So you're saying Obama jammed in a regulation he knew they would have to repeal, right before he left office so he wouldn't have to deal with it, to get brownie points, and drooling cogs in the machine are dutifully acting as predicted in screaming how bad it is to go back to the 8 years Obama was fine with this?

      I haven't seen anything this cynical since Clinton introduced ridiculously over-reaching anti-arsenic levels in water literally in December before he left office, so Bush would have to take the heat

    • ISPs with at least 100,000 customers will have 12 months after rules are published in the Federal Register to comply with the customer notice and choice requirements, while ISPs with fewer than 100,000 customers will be given an extra 12 months. ISPs will have 90 days to comply with new data security requirements and six months to comply with new data breach notification requirements.

      Oh look at that. It's questionable whether any had even implemented it yet.

    • No, this is incorrect. The key feature is that the ISPs used to be under FTC jurisdiction, who has rules in place covering user data. When the ISPs were declared common carriers, oversight of them was moved from the FTC to the FCC. Now the FTC has no jurisdiction over the ISPs, only the FCC does - and the FCC has essentially been banned from regulating them where user data is concerned.

      Common carrier rules could be abolished, and regulation of ISPs could be moved back to the FTC, but that would take time

  • of winning.

  • ...how many more Mbps can I get? Hey, Comcast, are you listening? The quicker I surf, the more info you get, so how about ramping up those speeds.

  • You know if you purchased the internet history of the politicians and then showed it to them (or everyone), they might see this issue differently.

  • Thank You, Sir. May I have Another?

  • Teh internets watch you.

  • So just consider VPN service (Score:3)

    by Kernel Kurtz ( 182424 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @04:59PM (#54130373) Homepage

    is now basically a requirement in America.

    You will be better off in the end. Protect yourself from your ISP and get the added bonus of protection from the RIAA/MPAA etc as well. Like a two for one deal.

  • Now ISPs can be regulated just like cable or phone companies because they are no longer pass-through entities. Remember, ISPs keep saying they shouldn't be regulated like those others, but now, since they are controlling what you can and can't access (through deals they cut with Netflix and such), they are no different than cable companies.

    Now that they're collecting data, similar to what cable companies do when they know what you watch, ISPs can now be classified as common carriers.

    Even better, since these

  • So what? Nothing really has changed... (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @05:05PM (#54130437)

    Who follows the rules now? How many of you actually have read the TOS for your ISP? It's privacy policy?

    Unless you know what's going on to start with and have taken extreme measures to avoid it, you are already being tracked every which way from Sunday. So your ISP now can packet sniff your traffic? Big woop...

    If you care to keep your ISP in the dark, best you arrange to have a VPN connection 100% of the time for all your traffic. But I would expect that you are constantly ditching your browser cookies, never log in to anything, don't use E-mail or any protocol that is unencrypted now...

    The ONLY compliant anybody has here is that your ISP keeping these records might make it easier for law enforcement to get this information. Even so, that will take a warrant, unless you ISP just gives up any information they have to law enforcement when they ask, even if they don't say please...

    • It is almost trivial to kill cookies (self-destructing cookies firefox plugin) and use an email provider that doesn't profile you. Yes many people do this now. Setting up a VPN just to keep your own ISP from selling your profile is ridiculous, but now apparently necessary.

  • As Slashdot's resident and probably only Opera Browser user, I'd just like to remind ya'll that the browser has built-in out of the box support for VPN access. There is no complicated or confusing setups. It just works. And remember, Opera Browser is also based on Chrome/Chromium nowadays, so the rendering engine and interface is essentially the same as Chrome otherwise. Additionally, Ad-block is also built in, instead of requiring ad-ons.

    Details: http://www.opera.com/computer/... [opera.com]

    • Thanks, I wasn't aware their VPN is free. It's a great selling point. Just installed it, writing this from Opera. I used Opera as the primary browser back in the 00s. This may well replace my sandboxie-d Chrome I use for non-trusted browsing (i.e. outside of a handful of trusted sites like email and banking for which I use non-sandboxied Firefox + NoScript with scripting enabled on those sites).

  • From what I understand the privacy rules set forth by the FCC under president Obama haven't gone into effect yet. So I'm not sure what's changed from what we have today. Granted, it's a crap thing to do, but ISP's have had the ability to do this for as long as they've existed as far as I know.

    Hasn't Google and Facebook been monetizing their users in a similar way? And would have been able to continue to do so even if the privacy rules were left in place? If my ISP is going to make money off of me, I sho

  • From the headline of an article that came up in a Google Search, which I will not link to nor did I click:

    "House Votes Tuesday to Restore Consistent Online Privacy Regulation"

    Fuck tolerance, those people just need to be driven off the goddamn internet. It's too good for them to ruin.

  • I know its asking a lot for Slashdot to react to anything but the headlines but this story keeps surfacing and has repeatedly been shown to have been spun to be misleading. Congress simply reversed midnight regs that were never in effect, the issue being one Federal Agency was engaged in a power grab over another and regulations should be passed after careful consideration and through the proper channels. Not on the sly on the eve of a new Presidency. This has absolutely nothing to do with Republicans cackl
  • Did they write in any exemptions for themselves? I'm sure if we just release every congress-critter's search history, they'll have a change of heart.

  • How about a script that fetches a random URL once per second?

    Putting junk into the data makes it hard to get anything useful out of it. That plus some use of VPNs.

  • Guess it's time to get off the couch and find a good VPN. Don't forget to help your friends and neighbors.

Slashdot Top Deals

The first myth of management is that it exists. The second myth of management is that success equals skill. -- Robert Heller

Close